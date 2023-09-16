No idea about that one, but he did say this the same time (i.e. back in august) which may be from the same group of interviews:



Critics say Saudi Arabia also wants to improve its image with its investment in professional soccer and is engaging in sportswashing. "As far as the human rights situation is concerned, it's super difficult to comment and not burn your mouth in the process, no matter in which direction," Klopp said evasively. But he said he hoped it would have a positive effect: "As more and more players gradually get there and more and more is reported, we will understand more what is important and more will change for the better. I'm actually convinced of that."



Regardless, a very naive comment, but not surprising, hes not said anything against sportswashing clubs I dont think, beyond the bottomless pit of cash they have. People are deluded if they think hed leave here for instance if the worst thing happened, and Qatar bought the club.