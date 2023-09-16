« previous next »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 16, 2023, 12:43:46 am
No agenda, nope.



It's a paper for morons. What do you expect?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 16, 2023, 12:43:46 am
No agenda, nope.



So 7hag is speaking in public about a players mentl health, publically discussing things that should be kept in private and the big story is that Jurgen is a moaning fucker because he's unhappy about a ridiculous kick off time, as we have 4 players have done Transatlantic flights and will be jet lagged, but hey ho
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: Ghost Town on September 16, 2023, 12:51:10 am
The same thing happened with the Wed to Saturday 12.30 thing.

First they'll mock him, then they'll attack him and then they'll quietly bring in a new rule that does exactly what he's asking for because he's right and they all know he's right.


yep, why couldn't we have played at 12:00 on Sunday or 7:45 on Saturday, crazy after international week
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

12 x 12.30 kick offs after international breaks under Klopp. Next highest is 6. Why the discrepancy?

Its a bit like reffing decisions, if its the same for everyone then fair enough, but it isnt. No doubt the morons will be repeating the rant line too.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 16, 2023, 10:28:37 am
12 x 12.30 kick offs after international breaks under Klopp. Next highest is 6. Why the discrepancy?

Its a bit like reffing decisions, if its the same for everyone then fair enough, but it isnt. No doubt the morons will be repeating the rant line too.
12 in 8 years. And one of those years we won the title. 2 we were ridiculously close.  I'd wager we won the games after the break in all three of those seasons. Really don't see it as a big deal .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: rob1966 on September 16, 2023, 09:45:49 am
So 7hag is speaking in public about a players mentl health, publically discussing things that should be kept in private and the big story is that Jurgen is a moaning fucker because he's unhappy about a ridiculous kick off time, as we have 4 players have done Transatlantic flights and will be jet lagged, but hey ho
They couldn't really plaster the Sancho story all over the back pages without highlighting his issues. So I understand why that's not there. The chosen subject though is wrong.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: PaulF on September 16, 2023, 10:53:25 am
12 in 8 years. And one of those years we won the title. 2 we were ridiculously close.  I'd wager we won the games after the break in all three of those seasons. Really don't see it as a big deal .

The big deal is recovery periods. Klopp has said its 72 hours required, so by playing within the 72 hour period, it's risking the players. He didn't specifically apply it to us either, he was ranting about Spurs having an early kick off after having had a midweek CL or Europa game, players welfare is his priority.

Anyone who has flown transatlantic will tell you how hard it is going west to east. East to west is easy, you stay up late and immediately flip to American time, north or south, but coming back you have to stay awake all day, I doubt even in first class they sleep well and it's a fucker of a journey from South America
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: PaulF on September 16, 2023, 10:54:17 am
They couldn't really plaster the Sancho story all over the back pages without highlighting his issues. So I understand why that's not there. The chosen subject though is wrong.

c*nts had no problem doing that when he illegally announced to the world that he was having issues.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Quote from: PaulF on September 16, 2023, 10:53:25 am
12 in 8 years. And one of those years we won the title. 2 we were ridiculously close.  I'd wager we won the games after the break in all three of those seasons. Really don't see it as a big deal .
So youre happy with us having twice as many early KOs than any other club? If its no big deal then presumably other clubs will be happy to make up the difference.
Quote from: PaulF on September 16, 2023, 10:53:25 am
12 in 8 years. And one of those years we won the title. 2 we were ridiculously close.  I'd wager we won the games after the break in all three of those seasons. Really don't see it as a big deal .
The big deal is that NO club should have to play a Sat 12.30 after an international break when there'll be issues of international travel, jet lag and lack of adequate recovery time.

That's the thing about Klopp; he isn't just talking about his own club and players. When, eventually, they ban Sat 12.30 kick offs after International Breaks, which they will, just like they did with Wed/Sat 12.30, it's EVERY club and player who will benefit from Klopp raising the issue.

Won't see any appreciation for him, though
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Looks like hes fixed things with the inhaler supplier
Deserves a lot of credit for the changes to personnel/system at HT, turned us round when we were anonymous.
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Can any German speakers confirm this translation is correct?  Specifically the bolded bit, as it doesn't sound too far off what Henderson was saying about going there and changing things for the better.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/O2YQ31Zwfis

Quote
If there is one positive aspect of this whole story, it´s that things are going to be much more public, that [press] will be looking much closer. We will learn a lot more more. We will learn about the league, we will learn about the players, will learn from interviews how life is there.

And i believe it´s also a step in the right direction. [We] will have to monitor that but you can't just say 'This is bad, this is bad and this is bad.' From a distance we have no possibility to change anything. But as more players get there, as more news coverage takes place, we will understand more and there will be positive changes from our pov. I am honestly convinced of that. But how the financial influence of Saudi-Arabia will change world football, i can´t tell. But things will change for sure.

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

No idea about that one, but he did say this the same time (i.e. back in august) which may be from the same group of interviews:

Critics say Saudi Arabia also wants to improve its image with its investment in professional soccer and is engaging in sportswashing. "As far as the human rights situation is concerned, it's super difficult to comment and not burn your mouth in the process, no matter in which direction," Klopp said evasively. But he said he hoped it would have a positive effect: "As more and more players gradually get there and more and more is reported, we will understand more what is important and more will change for the better. I'm actually convinced of that."

Regardless, a very naive comment, but not surprising, hes not said anything against sportswashing clubs I dont think, beyond the bottomless pit of cash they have. People are deluded if they think hed leave here for instance if the worst thing happened, and Qatar bought the club.
Thanks, I agree that it's a naive way to look at things and that if we were sportswashed he would most likely stick around.  Oh well.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Never leave Liverpool, Jürgen.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:39:09 pm
Can any German speakers confirm this translation is correct?  Specifically the bolded bit, as it doesn't sound too far off what Henderson was saying about going there and changing things for the better.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/O2YQ31Zwfis



Isn't he basically just saying it isn't a good thing but the only positive is that the Saudi regime will come under more scrutiny?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:38:12 pm
Isn't he basically just saying it isn't a good thing but the only positive is that the Saudi regime will come under more scrutiny?

I think Klopp may or may not have made a sub-optimal choice with his thoughts on the subject.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 16, 2023, 09:43:28 am
It's a paper for morons. What do you expect?

Iirc the Stars initial coverage of the Hillsborough disaster was almost as bad as the S*ns its just that they had the good sense to unreservedly apologise a day or so later. The S*n stood by their story.
95 point pace since we started to dabble with Trent in midfield against Arsenal in the 2-2, not bad like.
:D

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:16:48 pm
I think Klopp may or may not have made a sub-optimal choice with his thoughts on the subject.

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:56:34 pm
Never leave Liverpool, Jürgen.
Yep

Klopp is boss. If he could stay forever...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
