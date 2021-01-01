« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10200 on: Today at 01:59:26 pm
Excellent as ever from Jurgen. How I dread the day that it's he who is saying goodbye
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell.

StevoHimself

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10201 on: Today at 02:16:24 pm
Wasn't sure where to post this (any relevant thread seems to get locked any time there's something actually worth discussing strangely), but I thought it was interesting hearing Klopp talk about a preference for long-serving captains.

I'm sure it'll be VVD, but I wonder if TAA will be considered considering he's probably going to play the majority of the remainder of his career at Liverpool and will most likely be the favourite for the captaincy next time it's available.
StevoHimself

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10202 on: Today at 02:17:14 pm
Having said that, I'm not sure if it'll be Klopp's decision or whether it's the type of thing the squad votes on?
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10203 on: Today at 02:40:51 pm
Klopp always keeping it classy.
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10204 on: Today at 02:44:30 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 02:16:24 pm
Wasn't sure where to post this (any relevant thread seems to get locked any time there's something actually worth discussing strangely), but I thought it was interesting hearing Klopp talk about a preference for long-serving captains.

I'm sure it'll be VVD, but I wonder if TAA will be considered considering he's probably going to play the majority of the remainder of his career at Liverpool and will most likely be the favourite for the captaincy next time it's available.
I think it will be VVD and Ali

I would be tempted to go with Robbo and possibly Ali vice captain but I am not Jurgen

classy statement with Henderson.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10205 on: Today at 03:22:45 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 02:16:24 pm
Wasn't sure where to post this (any relevant thread seems to get locked any time there's something actually worth discussing strangely), but I thought it was interesting hearing Klopp talk about a preference for long-serving captains.

I'm sure it'll be VVD, but I wonder if TAA will be considered considering he's probably going to play the majority of the remainder of his career at Liverpool and will most likely be the favourite for the captaincy next time it's available.

difference is now, hes making a decision later in his time here as manager, his Mainz and BVB captains where chosen when he started there. 

I would be surprised if it wasnt Virgil. With Ali as 2nd in command! 
number 168

  Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10206 on: Today at 03:27:40 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:22:45 pm
difference is now, hes making a decision later in his time here as manager, his Mainz and BVB captains where chosen when he started there. 

I would be surprised if it wasnt Virgil. With Ali as 2nd in command!

I agree although I hope Mo is recognised in the Leadership Group. He is a great role model for young players in every respect and has shown loyalty to the Club.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10207 on: Today at 03:28:50 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 03:27:40 pm
I agree although I hope Mo is recognised in the Leadership Group. He is a great role model for young players in every respect and has shown loyalty to the Club.

defo agree with that, Id like to see Mo and Trent in that group.
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10208 on: Today at 03:54:09 pm
Since we can't talk about it elsewhere - aren't VVD and Mo effectively near the end of their deals?

Mo - next summer will be an interesting one - if anyone doesn't believe Saudi will be after him - they are deluding themselves. He will also be 33(?)
VVD - next summer he has 2 years left? I'd also expect Saudi to come for him - and he'll be 34 next summer (?)

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10209 on: Today at 04:36:50 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:54:09 pm
Since we can't talk about it elsewhere - aren't VVD and Mo effectively near the end of their deals?

Mo - next summer will be an interesting one - if anyone doesn't believe Saudi will be after him - they are deluding themselves. He will also be 33(?)
VVD - next summer he has 2 years left? I'd also expect Saudi to come for him - and he'll be 34 next summer (?)

Aldo1988

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10210 on: Today at 04:59:14 pm
Good to see Jürgen call him a legend.  If it's good enough for Jürgen, it's good enough for me.
Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10211 on: Today at 05:02:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:36:50 pm



Why you bringing Hodgson into this?

Peabee

  SKPB!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10212 on: Today at 05:09:02 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:59:14 pm
Good to see Jürgen call him a legend.  If it's good enough for Jürgen, it's good enough for me.

*we cant take what footballers or manager say at face value. Its all PR, and we shouldnt put them on pedestals. Behind closed doors he probably doesnt care about Henderson. The club and PL are pushing this stance*

Am I doing it right?
PatriotScouser

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10213 on: Today at 05:43:08 pm
If he didn't care about Hendo he wouldn't have kept in the squad or as captain for so long..........but whatever.
mikeb58

  The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10214 on: Today at 05:43:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:09:02 pm
*we cant take what footballers or manager say at face value. Its all PR, and we shouldnt put them on pedestals. Behind closed doors he probably doesnt care about Henderson. The club and PL are pushing this stance*

Am I doing it right?

It depends where you stand...whether you think Klopp is being sincere and honest in his opinion of Henderson or towing the party line and basically being 2 faced.

Personally, I think Klopp is being genuine in his thoughts on Henderson as a player and on his departure. I don't see Klopp as a person who waits till it's safe to do so, to state his personal and individual thoughts about anything.

Klopp even wished the best of luck to 'Becs and the kids' that seemed a nice, personal friendly touch to me.



Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10215 on: Today at 06:09:37 pm
I think hes been very sincere. Hence I wasnt getting the shouts yesterday about the silence from the club, and by him as being on purpose. Said it a couple times here Id expect his reaction to be positive to Henderson.

Thing is, I think many would be surprised/shocked as to how little football people care about what is going on with this Saudi league and what it stands for.

Although it would be interesting if he did one day speak about the LGBTQ ally thing with Henderson, as to what his thoughts are on that.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10216 on: Today at 06:23:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:09:37 pm
I think hes been very sincere. Hence I wasnt getting the shouts yesterday about the silence from the club, and by him as being on purpose. Said it a couple times here Id expect his reaction to be positive to Henderson.

Thing is, I think many would be surprised/shocked as to how little football people care about what is going on with this Saudi league and what it stands for.

Although it would be interesting if he did one day speak about the LGBTQ ally thing with Henderson, as to what his thoughts are on that.

the post-retirement books from Klopp and Henderson are gonna be very interesting.

imo it's only then that we, the great unwashed, get snippets of exactly wtf went on behind closed doors.
RedBec1993

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10217 on: Today at 06:26:20 pm
I think Klopps goodbye to hendo was very sincere, klopp is so charismatic anyway. I dont think hed have wanted him to go either.
SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #10218 on: Today at 06:29:49 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:26:20 pm
I think Klopps goodbye to hendo was very sincere, klopp is so charismatic anyway. I dont think hed have wanted him to go either.
you're not the Becs Klopp mentioned - right?
