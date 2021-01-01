« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9960 on: Today at 12:38:19 am
True but that's all the more reason for us to get rid of the current little Hitlers and bring it in house,real professionals who are held accountable.

Our current self employed lot are not fit for purpose and refuse and mention of accountability & they should have no say in any accountability, it's truly bonkers that they have.

The game would benefit so much if we got rid of them all.



Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9961 on: Today at 01:12:34 am


What I was talking about was refereeing decisions these past few seasons. I'm not sure though that these things intertwine. Like I mentioned, ask a Brighton fan if they feel the refs been fair on them on the last few months. That Arsenal lad who was sure there was a conspiracy against them. United fans are always moaning about how the press loves Klopp. We've been fucked over by Tierney on many occasions. He's a shite ref. Pick any club out of a hat and they say they have a ref that hates them etc. It's so easy to have confirmation bias as we only follow one club.
Exactly. Pretty much every team in the league believes there's a refereeing conspiracy against them, including Man City, who we laughed at for years because they thought PGMOL (who they labelled PIGMOL) gave other teams decisions because Sky would prefer the traditional big names to win titles. My mate's a West Ham fan and he was incensed they didn't get given the decision for the Thiago handball the other night.


True but that's all the more reason for us to get rid of the current little Hitlers and bring it in house,real professionals who are held accountable.
I would like to see more of the poorer referees being dropped for longer but they are professionals, their decisions are analysed and they are allocated games accordingly. Ultimately, when someone states an official is biased, they do have to be punished because there are personal consequences for the officials. Maybe they get death threats, maybe kids go after their kids in the playground the day after. More often it involves thousands of people chanting deeply personal insults every game, and every time a manager says something like this they're indicating to the toxic fans that this behaviour is okay, whether they mean to or not.

That doesn't mean that the linesman who elbowed Robbo should get away with it either, or that we shouldn't find out what Tierney said to Klopp if the latter wants to say it publicly. But there's more to it than just blindly taking his side out of loyalty.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9962 on: Today at 01:32:45 am
Tierney has fucked us over so many times that it's impossible to make a case that the twat doesn't have it in for us.

Same with the PGMOL,it's one rule for us and another for the others, go back and watch what the manager of the decade said just last week for proof that it's not a level playing field.

I don't think that it will be long before one of them gets badly assaulted,it's one of the reasons that we need outside regulation for them because all this in house "investigating" stinks to high heaven.





Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9963 on: Today at 02:37:26 am

Klopp can do what he wants as far as I'm concerned. Fuck everyone else.
Is fucking right.





spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9964 on: Today at 06:01:51 am

Tierney has fucked us over so many times that it's impossible to make a case that the twat doesn't have it in for us.

Same with the PGMOL,it's one rule for us and another for the others, go back and watch what the manager of the decade said just last week for proof that it's not a level playing field.

I don't think that it will be long before one of them gets badly assaulted,it's one of the reasons that we need outside regulation for them because all this in house "investigating" stinks to high heaven.



He should have been sacked for not giving that Jota penalty when Jota was cleaned out in the penalty area. He also failed to send off Kane and but didnt hesitate to send off Robertson. Those two dropped points arguably cost us the league. Fucking wanker.


ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9965 on: Today at 06:02:36 am

Jurgen Klopp has until 5th May to respond





lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9966 on: Today at 07:35:21 am

Jurgen Klopp has until 5th May to respond



I hope he tells them to go fuck themselves.
Them and Webb and his bent manc brigade.
Fucking cheats the lot of them.


Redbonnie

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9967 on: Today at 07:41:09 am
Remember when the fans were getting stick for booing the anthem at the cup final. Remember Paris. Jurgen had our back just like we will have his.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9968 on: Today at 07:43:13 am
The thing with it is consistency. Klopp is charged with something that others have got away with and the fine will be different depending on how they feel on the day.

Also, Tierney has been dropped so that suggests that his performance was viewed in a bad light.

Its just making an example like the time Masch was sent off in the respect campaign.

Its time to get competent officials that command respect and this stops. Tierney was spotted at OT in the crowd in 2014 and that cant be a good look for some to ref fairly.



