

What I was talking about was refereeing decisions these past few seasons. I'm not sure though that these things intertwine. Like I mentioned, ask a Brighton fan if they feel the refs been fair on them on the last few months. That Arsenal lad who was sure there was a conspiracy against them. United fans are always moaning about how the press loves Klopp. We've been fucked over by Tierney on many occasions. He's a shite ref. Pick any club out of a hat and they say they have a ref that hates them etc. It's so easy to have confirmation bias as we only follow one club.

True but that's all the more reason for us to get rid of the current little Hitlers and bring it in house,real professionals who are held accountable.

Exactly. Pretty much every team in the league believes there's a refereeing conspiracy against them, including Man City, who we laughed at for years because they thought PGMOL (who they labelled PIGMOL) gave other teams decisions because Sky would prefer the traditional big names to win titles. My mate's a West Ham fan and he was incensed they didn't get given the decision for the Thiago handball the other night.I would like to see more of the poorer referees being dropped for longer but they are professionals, their decisions are analysed and they are allocated games accordingly. Ultimately, when someone states an official is biased, they do have to be punished because there are personal consequences for the officials. Maybe they get death threats, maybe kids go after their kids in the playground the day after. More often it involves thousands of people chanting deeply personal insults every game, and every time a manager says something like this they're indicating to the toxic fans that this behaviour is okay, whether they mean to or not.That doesn't mean that the linesman who elbowed Robbo should get away with it either, or that we shouldn't find out what Tierney said to Klopp if the latter wants to say it publicly. But there's more to it than just blindly taking his side out of loyalty.