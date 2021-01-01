« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 780234 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 12:38:19 am »
True but that's all the more reason for us to get rid of the current little Hitlers and bring it in house,real professionals who are held accountable.

Our current self employed lot are not fit for purpose and refuse and mention of accountability & they should have no say in any accountability, it's truly bonkers that they have.

The game would benefit so much if we got rid of them all.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 01:12:34 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:27:30 am

What I was talking about was refereeing decisions these past few seasons. I'm not sure though that these things intertwine. Like I mentioned, ask a Brighton fan if they feel the refs been fair on them on the last few months. That Arsenal lad who was sure there was a conspiracy against them. United fans are always moaning about how the press loves Klopp. We've been fucked over by Tierney on many occasions. He's a shite ref. Pick any club out of a hat and they say they have a ref that hates them etc. It's so easy to have confirmation bias as we only follow one club.
Exactly. Pretty much every team in the league believes there's a refereeing conspiracy against them, including Man City, who we laughed at for years because they thought PGMOL (who they labelled PIGMOL) gave other teams decisions because Sky would prefer the traditional big names to win titles. My mate's a West Ham fan and he was incensed they didn't get given the decision for the Thiago handball the other night.

Quote
True but that's all the more reason for us to get rid of the current little Hitlers and bring it in house,real professionals who are held accountable.
I would like to see more of the poorer referees being dropped for longer but they are professionals, their decisions are analysed and they are allocated games accordingly. Ultimately, when someone states an official is biased, they do have to be punished because there are personal consequences for the officials. Maybe they get death threats, maybe kids go after their kids in the playground the day after. More often it involves thousands of people chanting deeply personal insults every game, and every time a manager says something like this they're indicating to the toxic fans that this behaviour is okay, whether they mean to or not.

That doesn't mean that the linesman who elbowed Robbo should get away with it either, or that we shouldn't find out what Tierney said to Klopp if the latter wants to say it publicly. But there's more to it than just blindly taking his side out of loyalty.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 01:32:45 am »
Tierney has fucked us over so many times that it's impossible to make a case that the twat doesn't have it in for us.

Same with the PGMOL,it's one rule for us and another for the others, go back and watch what the manager of the decade said just last week for proof that it's not a level playing field.

I don't think that it will be long before one of them gets badly assaulted,it's one of the reasons that we need outside regulation for them because all this in house "investigating" stinks to high heaven.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:45 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Up
« previous next »
 