Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9720 on: Today at 06:21:45 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 12:32:56 am
Bit catch 22, isn't it?

He's right to express how he feels, but in doing so he'll only create more ill feeling towards himself and us. Not only from Tierney but from all the officials - which could lead to more bias.

Let's not forget our old mate Howard Webb is leading them these days too.

Then that proves pretty much that they are dishonest and incompetent then doesn't it? It shouldn't matter what gets said as referees and officials are supposed to be professionals. I'm more worried about the lack of protection our players get overall from referees. It's taken us months on end to get Diaz back playing and inside his first full game he has to put up with a ankle breaking tackle, which involves the officials completely letting it go. It is no wonder his frustrations boils over. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9721 on: Today at 06:25:47 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:21:45 am
Then that proves pretty much that they are dishonest and incompetent then doesn't it? It shouldn't matter what gets said as referees and officials are supposed to be professionals. I'm more worried about the lack of protection our players get overall from referees. It's taken us months on end to get Diaz back playing and inside his first full game he has to put up with a ankle breaking tackle, which involves the officials completely letting it go. It is no wonder his frustrations boils over. 
...add in the fact that Mo is pulled back, tugged, has his shirt almost ripped off and not only doesn't get the foul but is penalised for being manhandled - yet again - and right in front of someone with a flag. His reaction to that was broadcast all over the world. Anyway, the media hyperbole reminds me of something that's been true all my life - I love it when they hate us - it means we're doing something right.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9722 on: Today at 06:48:28 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 06:25:47 am
...add in the fact that Mo is pulled back, tugged, has his shirt almost ripped off and not only doesn't get the foul but is penalised for being manhandled - yet again - and right in front of someone with a flag. His reaction to that was broadcast all over the world. Anyway, the media hyperbole reminds me of something that's been true all my life - I love it when they hate us - it means we're doing something right.

Salah gets crazy amounts of manhandling in games. There was a time when linesmen were actually involved in games and taking the initiative in foul play. This doesnt seem to happen as much now with some of them. Is this another problem which is due to VAR I wonder?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9723 on: Today at 06:51:45 am »
This whole situation just further illustrates why live broadcast or ability for tv broadcasters to replay audio directly from the refs mic like most other sports is crucial for all involved in the game. It clearly helps with transparency for the general public to understand how the ref has come to their decision or clear up any altercations. While also giving authorities the ability to suspend players, coaches, fitness staff, ect. Take a hard stance that the game sorely needs with players and managers in particular crowding and harassing refs. Hopefully the effects of this would filter down to grass roots where people are volunteering their own time and coping nothing but abuse from players and in particular parents.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9724 on: Today at 07:30:49 am »
PGMOL claims Klopp is lying - so prove it? Release the audio and congrats your agenda against Klopp is proven

I dont think Klopp should have done what he did but lets not pretend that other managers dony do that same shit weekly (getting in refs faces)

Also lets not pretend Tierney doesnt have an agenda, it stops being a coincidence the amount of mistakes he makes in our matches. Its just too consistent to be coincidence at this point.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9725 on: Today at 07:51:43 am »
Referees should be assessed game by game and performance reviewed. The adjudication panel should publish accuracy scores at the end of the season. The bottom two refs should be demoted and again assessed with the top two refs promoted.

Not having this process is making the Premier league look corrupt and damaging the product which is worth billions. By assessing each game rather than one off incidents patterns begin to emerge and learning needs and skill gaps can be identified. There is far too much money involved not to have transparency. Its simple risk management and if referees are professional they need to be subject to the same performance management as everyone else is.

The cloak and dagger way PGMOL operates is an enabler of potential corruption and if the Premier league dont address it then it just takes one bent referee to be revealed and the whole thing falls over.  When you have foreign states owning football clubs for political reasons you have the potential for their MI6 equivalent to be involved which brings a level of sophistication to referee influence which should not be dismissed as a threat.

Instead of focussing on individual refs we should be asking what controls do  Premier league/PGMOL have in place to mitigate the threat of blackmail/bribery and how do they evidence the effectiveness of those controls to maintain confidence in the integrity of the Premier League.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9726 on: Today at 07:59:21 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:26:47 am
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.

Mate, being a footy manager at any level is an emotional position. Things can get the better of you particularly when you feel there is forces working against you. Theres context.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9727 on: Today at 08:12:00 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:26:47 am
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.

Ha ha ha, I've celebrated goals that meant less far more than Klopp did.

Honestly think if I was on our bench once I'd be offering out the whole team of officials and half the main stand.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9728 on: Today at 08:13:31 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:26:47 am
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.

I loved it personally...it was entirely in keeping with who he is - and who he's always been....fuck the BBC, BT and Sky agendas...and fuck the tinpot Referee alliance trying to make a name and few bob out of it....
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9729 on: Today at 08:15:33 am »
here's how it supposedly works

Quote
There is a robust system for measuring Select Group performance over the season. Each Premier League match is evaluated by a former senior referee who scrutinises every decision using the match footage and event data to measure the officials technical performance. Former players and managers (Match Delegates) assess the accuracy and consistency of decision-making and their management of the match.

so one of the problems i can see with clubs deciding who should not referee their games is that a lot of clubs will try and manipulate that ruling to suit their own agenda - every time they lose they will try and use that as biased evidence

banning an official would take away the fairness (don't laugh) and unbiased selection of individuals as to what should be am impartial position of authority

and we could see a rise in 'influence' from the cheating clubs - the richer the club the more power they would have over who officiates

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9730 on: Today at 08:16:47 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 07:30:49 am
PGMOL claims Klopp is lying - so prove it? Release the audio and congrats your agenda against Klopp is proven

I dont think Klopp should have done what he did but lets not pretend that other managers dony do that same shit weekly (getting in refs faces)

Also lets not pretend Tierney doesnt have an agenda, it stops being a coincidence the amount of mistakes he makes in our matches. Its just too consistent to be coincidence at this point.

That'd be the correct way to do it,think they rather play their little game through innuendo and vague insinuations fed through media which the oppo fans of course lap up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9731 on: Today at 08:19:19 am »
Klopp better get ready for his name bring sung on Wednesday and not just once if this pathetic ban is enforced. Scrap that just being belted out anyway to support him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9732 on: Today at 08:33:44 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:16:47 am
That'd be the correct way to do it,think they rather play their little game through innuendo and vague insinuations fed through media which the oppo fans of course lap up.

and it'll work as well. Only way to get ref's to change is target the PL and FA I think
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9733 on: Today at 08:50:42 am »
Klopp is what he is and I wouldn't change him for the world. He cares so much and it shows. That's why we all love him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9734 on: Today at 08:56:09 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:48:28 am
There was a time when linesmen were actually involved in games and taking the initiative in foul play. This doesnt seem to happen as much now with some of them. Is this another problem which is due to VAR I wonder?

Like elbowing a player in the face?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9735 on: Today at 09:00:20 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:50:42 am
Klopp is what he is and I wouldn't change him for the world. He cares so much and it shows. That's why we all love him.

I get that and broadly I agree, but personally I think specifically having a go at the 4th official in this case was a bit much. Klopp said it himself, he'd done nothing wrong.

It's emotion obviously and it's in the heat of the moment, but I think it's something I'd rather not see, personally. I love the mad celebrations and Jurgen's had some of the best but the best celebrations are those where we celebrate with the people on our side, rather than at external forces so to speak. I fucking loved his celebration when he ran on to the pitch to hug Ali, or the Norwich one years ago, because they're about us, not anyone else.

I also think the Tierney stuff is mostly based on previous incidents, rather than this game. The Skipp decision was wrong and the free kick against Mo was absolutely baffling, but on another day Jota gets sent off and Konate concedes a penalty. It didn't seem like that was a particularly anti-Liverpool performance.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9736 on: Today at 09:03:56 am »
Martin Cassidy of the Referees Support UK charity is such a twat. Look at his reaction from Klopp celebrating in front of a referee to that what the linesman elbowed Robertson. That organisation has zero credibility.

Also no statements when Guardiola does it every game.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9737 on: Today at 09:14:20 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:00:20 am
I get that and broadly I agree, but personally I think specifically having a go at the 4th official in this case was a bit much. Klopp said it himself, he'd done nothing wrong.

It's emotion obviously and it's in the heat of the moment, but I think it's something I'd rather not see, personally. I love the mad celebrations and Jurgen's had some of the best but the best celebrations are those where we celebrate with the people on our side, rather than at external forces so to speak. I fucking loved his celebration when he ran on to the pitch to hug Ali, or the Norwich one years ago, because they're about us, not anyone else.

I also think the Tierney stuff is mostly based on previous incidents, rather than this game. The Skipp decision was wrong and the free kick against Mo was absolutely baffling, but on another day Jota gets sent off and Konate concedes a penalty. It didn't seem like that was a particularly anti-Liverpool performance.

So many referees not fit for their job, Tierney in particular, "supported" by VAR manned with those very same referees, protected by PGMOL black box culture where noting is transparent and everything is hidden, and responsibility for mistakes is not a thing.

Might not be a popular opinion but Klopp crossed a line there imho, if the 4th official thing was a heat of the moment, should have left it there and apologised (which he did). But the moaning and finger pointing at the press event afterwards, what exactly was he planning to achieve there, apart a ban for himself?

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9738 on: Today at 09:16:21 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 07:30:49 am
PGMOL claims Klopp is lying - so prove it? Release the audio and congrats your agenda against Klopp is proven

I dont think Klopp should have done what he did but lets not pretend that other managers dony do that same shit weekly (getting in refs faces)

Also lets not pretend Tierney doesnt have an agenda, it stops being a coincidence the amount of mistakes he makes in our matches. Its just too consistent to be coincidence at this point.

They don't need to.  We live in a post-truth world and whoever control the narrative, controls the truth and public opinion.

There's video footage of Robertson getting elbowed, yet, the BBC use the words allegedly  ;)

Until the game is reformed, nothing will change.  It's not an enjoyable thing to follow anymore.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:51 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9739 on: Today at 09:25:03 am »
Would say i'm shocked that Klopp is being used as the fall guy for all of this but i'm not at all.

Been screaming it for fucking YEARS, referees are the only people in the game completely and utterly protected. They do what they want with zero accountability. Fuck up games, see players seasons ended and dont act on it, make shocking decisions and the focus is just what happens after.

Hands up who saw a single bit of outrage from anywhere outside Liverpool fans and the club for Bernado Silvas foul on Salah? There was none, the focus was all on Klopp. No one can put together that if the foul is punished there is no follow up. Same for any team and game but only Klopp seems to be deemed bad

Referees are ridiculous. An elbow on Robertson and its no biggie but Klopp shouts and there's calls for fucking points deductions :lmao the games a joke
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9740 on: Today at 09:29:46 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:00:20 am
I get that and broadly I agree, but personally I think specifically having a go at the 4th official in this case was a bit much. Klopp said it himself, he'd done nothing wrong.
Yes it was 'wrong' because the 4th hadn't done anything to deserve it, and Klopp admitted as much.

But the point is that he'll do the same sort of thing again - go too far in the moment due to sheer human emotion - and then admit his error, because that's who he is, and always has been. He's toned things down a bit over the years but not completely and I doubt he ever will eliminate it fully.

At least with Klopp he'll immediately hold his hand up and admit he was wrong, and be self-effacing and self-critical. Unlike many others - managers and players - who will do wrong and then try to defend their actions and insist they didn't do anything wrong, sometimes getting themselves hopelessly tangled up rather than just say mea culpa.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9741 on: Today at 09:35:19 am »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 09:14:20 am
So many referees not fit for their job, Tierney in particular, "supported" by VAR manned with those very same referees, protected by PGMOL black box culture where noting is transparent and everything is hidden, and responsibility for mistakes is not a thing.

Might not be a popular opinion but Klopp crossed a line there imho, if the 4th official thing was a heat of the moment, should have left it there and apologised (which he did). But the moaning and finger pointing at the press event afterwards, what exactly was he planning to achieve there, apart a ban for himself?

For fucks sake mate, there's enough of an agenda against whatever the club does without our own buying into the shite spouted by the media.

The issue for me is not what Klopp may have done. It's the fact that the same media routinely ignores far worse behaviour from other managers. It's all faux outrage and anger as far as us and Klopp is concerned and nothing to do with any shite they may invent such as "the good of the game" or "setting an example to youngsters"

If all transgressions were commented on and judged consistently, there'd be no issue from me. But they aren't, which is why I'll defend Klopp.

It's the same with on the pitch incidents. Anything perceived as going in our favour is raked over, whilst similar incidents are ignored or explained away. Red Soldiers spot on about post truth and controlling the narrative. Some interim who's achieved nothing bleats on about Jota and its on the back pages, whilst ignoring the assault on Diaz. It's beyond tiresome and another reason why football as it is, has become impossible to engage with (for me anyway).

What pisses me off, and this is not just aimed at you, is that our fans used to know all this instinctively and also know when to circle the wagons. Now there's always a fair few that buy into the media bollocks and help make their job easier.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9742 on: Today at 09:46:10 am »
Well Jurgen is bound to get asked in his press release today about it so be interesting to hear his views.

He can be hot headed but so can most managers look at Mason on Sunday he was outside his area arguing decisions all second half too.

I have no problem with that its an emotional game and things can boil over at times especially in a big game which this was we are both fighting for European places.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9743 on: Today at 09:57:31 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:46:10 am
Well Jurgen is bound to get asked in his press release today about it so be interesting to hear his views.

He can be hot headed but so can most managers look at Mason on Sunday he was outside his area arguing decisions all second half too.

I have no problem with that its an emotional game and things can boil over at times especially in a big game which this was we are both fighting for European places.

Not a fan of any manager running at a match official the way Klopp did. If it was a player they'd be in trouble and managers fall under the same rules. It could end up filtering down to local and junior leagues and there's a dearth of people wanting to officiate at the grassroots level because of abuse already.

Plus, many on here had a go at the antics of Mourinho and Conte. I see no difference.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9744 on: Today at 10:09:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:57:31 am
Not a fan of any manager running at a match official the way Klopp did. If it was a player they'd be in trouble and managers fall under the same rules. It could end up filtering down to local and junior leagues and there's a dearth of people wanting to officiate at the grassroots level because of abuse already.

Plus, many on here had a go at the antics of Mourinho and Conte. I see no difference.

Yeah that is my point MOST managers do it but not all of them get ripped apart for it.

Cooper is probably the most relaxed manager maybe as his dad was a ref so he understands their side of it too.

Klopp will get a ban probably rightly as you say but this should apply to all of them.

As ive said several times we hear what is said in cricket/rugby why not football ???

Its worth remembering an official elbowed OUR player which has been swept under the catpet and Klopp/Robbo/Club didnt make a deal out of it and rightly so.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9745 on: Today at 10:11:26 am »
A charity for refs? :lmao

Its not the Donkey Sanctuary is it?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9746 on: Today at 10:17:38 am »
I think Klopp SHOULD go all in now.
The hornets nest has already been stirred.

Just double down on 2 points:
1. Call PGMOL out on their bluff re: Audio. Dare them to release it.
"I am disappointed the PGMOL has chosen to lie about the audio in thei possession..."

2. Andrew Robertson has been elbowed in the face by one of the team members of Tierney. I acknowledge that my own behaviour may be disrespectful to referees and is not the ideal role model for grassroots football. However, I must stress that at no point did I assault a referee or 4th official or linesman.  I am hopeful that, for the good of the game, the PGMOL will agree to punish its officials for bringing the game into disrepute."
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9747 on: Today at 10:51:44 am »
Klopp will fight for his players and for us and will take the punishment

Maybe he won't be on the sideline for the next game or 3 but I do think the players will appreciate his passion for not wanting to see them get cheated and I hope it can rub off a bit. Maybe it was because we were 3 up and the ref didn't even stop for a foul but there should have been much more reaction from the players to that leg breaker on Diaz. We should be putting more pressure on refs every time Mo is getting fouled too.

It also highlights just how much Ferguson used to get away with that this is being made into such a big deal.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9748 on: Today at 10:53:15 am »
The Mirror are saying the FA will release the audio once theyve decided the punishment.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9749 on: Today at 11:16:37 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:03:56 am
Martin Cassidy of the Referees Support UK charity is such a twat. Look at his reaction from Klopp celebrating in front of a referee to that what the linesman elbowed Robertson. That organisation has zero credibility.

Also no statements when Guardiola does it every game.

He gets more attention on here than his actual twatter feed gets..
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9750 on: Today at 11:25:44 am »
Avens,it wasn't and never has been a red,only reason Sadio got a red was because he was playing for us.Just a week or two later it happened again but no red was given.

So you can stop thinking that,even though you're just repeating what some twat has written or said.

The leg breaker was a red though but again not given because it was one of us.

The boss is spot on and we need to back him,you could start by not repeating shite opinions.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9751 on: Today at 11:33:28 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:35:19 am
For fucks sake mate, there's enough of an agenda against whatever the club does without our own buying into the shite spouted by the media.

The issue for me is not what Klopp may have done. It's the fact that the same media routinely ignores far worse behaviour from other managers. It's all faux outrage and anger as far as us and Klopp is concerned and nothing to do with any shite they may invent such as "the good of the game" or "setting an example to youngsters"

If all transgressions were commented on and judged consistently, there'd be no issue from me. But they aren't, which is why I'll defend Klopp.

It's the same with on the pitch incidents. Anything perceived as going in our favour is raked over, whilst similar incidents are ignored or explained away. Red Soldiers spot on about post truth and controlling the narrative. Some interim who's achieved nothing bleats on about Jota and its on the back pages, whilst ignoring the assault on Diaz. It's beyond tiresome and another reason why football as it is, has become impossible to engage with (for me anyway).

What pisses me off, and this is not just aimed at you, is that our fans used to know all this instinctively and also know when to circle the wagons. Now there's always a fair few that buy into the media bollocks and help make their job easier.

I am not buying into any shite, I am all for circling the wagon and I don't even disagree with anything you wrote there.

I genuinely believe refs should be respected and at the same time I genuinely believe PGMOL is such a corrupt and inept organisation and deserve all the flak they get. It's been stated to ad nauseam in that just follow the as how lead rugby handles all this. I am not holding my breath. 

What Klopp did with the 4th official was plain stupid and while he apologised his comments on Tierney were always going to be a side show for media, after the visual image he just provided. I love the man to bits but he can be his own worst enemy at times. Saying that out loud.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9752 on: Today at 11:34:27 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:53:15 am
The Mirror are saying the FA will release the audio once theyve decided the punishment.

A three match ban is being mooted. Klopp rightly apologised for his outburst at the 4th official. He shouldnt have to apologise for pointing out the bleeding obvious - namely that Tierney (who seems to ref us far more than any other ref) has been responsible for some awful decisions (or lack thereof, and that refs generally dont punish the assaults on Mo Salah) whilst the England captain always gets a free kick when he goes to ground, and like Skipp in this match, previously got away with a potential leg breaker on Robbo, Tierney again the ref.

Tierney inexplicably blew early up for HT, in a match where Mane was about to go one-on-one with the keeper.

Very few Premiership managers havent got incidents of some description against them which could have been called out. But Klopps words after this game clearly implied bias on Tierneys behalf. Hes right - get the catalogue of videos of them all and put it out there.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9753 on: Today at 11:37:34 am »
The whole system with English officials is pathetic.

They have no accountability, no need to explain decisions. They can mess up and cost a team points/title/missing out on european positions etc.

Then - it just gets swept under the rug. And if a manager DARES to question any of them - they get lambasted by the media and face bans.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9754 on: Today at 11:39:04 am »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 11:33:28 am
I am not buying into any shite, I am all for circling the wagon and I don't even disagree with anything you wrote there.

I genuinely believe refs should be respected and at the same time I genuinely believe PGMOL is such a corrupt and inept organisation and deserve all the flak they get. It's been stated to ad nauseam in that just follow the as how lead rugby handles all this. I am not holding my breath. 

What Klopp did with the 4th official was plain stupid and while he apologised his comments on Tierney were always going to be a side show for media, after the visual image he just provided. I love the man to bits but he can be his own worst enemy at times. Saying that out loud.

Well saying it in private hasn't worked has it.

Fuck being passive,I'm sick of it and I am sick of our own fans at times.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9755 on: Today at 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:53:15 am
The Mirror are saying the FA will release the audio once theyve decided the punishment.

Why wait?  If the evidence is so incontrovertible it would have been released that night
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9756 on: Today at 11:46:29 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:39:04 am
Well saying it in private hasn't worked has it.

Fuck being passive,I'm sick of it and I am sick of our own fans at times.

Not trench worthy.

Well now that he's got everyone's attention I'm all in for a Rafa style "Facts" speech  :wave
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9757 on: Today at 11:49:23 am »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 11:46:29 am
Well now that he's got everyone's attention I'm all in for a Rafa style "Facts" speech  :wave

Why put facts in inverted commas ?

I want the Club to take the lead in this.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9758 on: Today at 11:52:08 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:49:23 am
Why put facts in inverted commas ?

I want the Club to take the lead in this.

To indicate "Facts" are Rafa's copyright. Loved it at the time! But I am sure he won't mind Jurgen doing it too.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9759 on: Today at 11:52:45 am »
Tierney has been dropped from reffing this weekend, he'll be on VAR and 4th official duty only. Funny that after he's been backed by the PGMOL. ???
