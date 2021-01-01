So many referees not fit for their job, Tierney in particular, "supported" by VAR manned with those very same referees, protected by PGMOL black box culture where noting is transparent and everything is hidden, and responsibility for mistakes is not a thing.



Might not be a popular opinion but Klopp crossed a line there imho, if the 4th official thing was a heat of the moment, should have left it there and apologised (which he did). But the moaning and finger pointing at the press event afterwards, what exactly was he planning to achieve there, apart a ban for himself?



For fucks sake mate, there's enough of an agenda against whatever the club does without our own buying into the shite spouted by the media.The issue for me is not what Klopp may have done. It's the fact that the same media routinely ignores far worse behaviour from other managers. It's all faux outrage and anger as far as us and Klopp is concerned and nothing to do with any shite they may invent such as "the good of the game" or "setting an example to youngsters"If all transgressions were commented on and judged consistently, there'd be no issue from me. But they aren't, which is why I'll defend Klopp.It's the same with on the pitch incidents. Anything perceived as going in our favour is raked over, whilst similar incidents are ignored or explained away. Red Soldiers spot on about post truth and controlling the narrative. Some interim who's achieved nothing bleats on about Jota and its on the back pages, whilst ignoring the assault on Diaz. It's beyond tiresome and another reason why football as it is, has become impossible to engage with (for me anyway).What pisses me off, and this is not just aimed at you, is that our fans used to know all this instinctively and also know when to circle the wagons. Now there's always a fair few that buy into the media bollocks and help make their job easier.