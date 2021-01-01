« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9720 on: Today at 06:21:45 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 12:32:56 am
Bit catch 22, isn't it?

He's right to express how he feels, but in doing so he'll only create more ill feeling towards himself and us. Not only from Tierney but from all the officials - which could lead to more bias.

Let's not forget our old mate Howard Webb is leading them these days too.

Then that proves pretty much that they are dishonest and incompetent then doesn't it? It shouldn't matter what gets said as referees and officials are supposed to be professionals. I'm more worried about the lack of protection our players get overall from referees. It's taken us months on end to get Diaz back playing and inside his first full game he has to put up with a ankle breaking tackle, which involves the officials completely letting it go. It is no wonder his frustrations boils over. 
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9721 on: Today at 06:25:47 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:21:45 am
Then that proves pretty much that they are dishonest and incompetent then doesn't it? It shouldn't matter what gets said as referees and officials are supposed to be professionals. I'm more worried about the lack of protection our players get overall from referees. It's taken us months on end to get Diaz back playing and inside his first full game he has to put up with a ankle breaking tackle, which involves the officials completely letting it go. It is no wonder his frustrations boils over. 
...add in the fact that Mo is pulled back, tugged, has his shirt almost ripped off and not only doesn't get the foul but is penalised for being manhandled - yet again - and right in front of someone with a flag. His reaction to that was broadcast all over the world. Anyway, the media hyperbole reminds me of something that's been true all my life - I love it when they hate us - it means we're doing something right.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9722 on: Today at 06:48:28 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 06:25:47 am
...add in the fact that Mo is pulled back, tugged, has his shirt almost ripped off and not only doesn't get the foul but is penalised for being manhandled - yet again - and right in front of someone with a flag. His reaction to that was broadcast all over the world. Anyway, the media hyperbole reminds me of something that's been true all my life - I love it when they hate us - it means we're doing something right.

Salah gets crazy amounts of manhandling in games. There was a time when linesmen were actually involved in games and taking the initiative in foul play. This doesnt seem to happen as much now with some of them. Is this another problem which is due to VAR I wonder?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9723 on: Today at 06:51:45 am
This whole situation just further illustrates why live broadcast or ability for tv broadcasters to replay audio directly from the refs mic like most other sports is crucial for all involved in the game. It clearly helps with transparency for the general public to understand how the ref has come to their decision or clear up any altercations. While also giving authorities the ability to suspend players, coaches, fitness staff, ect. Take a hard stance that the game sorely needs with players and managers in particular crowding and harassing refs. Hopefully the effects of this would filter down to grass roots where people are volunteering their own time and coping nothing but abuse from players and in particular parents.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9724 on: Today at 07:30:49 am
PGMOL claims Klopp is lying - so prove it? Release the audio and congrats your agenda against Klopp is proven

I dont think Klopp should have done what he did but lets not pretend that other managers dony do that same shit weekly (getting in refs faces)

Also lets not pretend Tierney doesnt have an agenda, it stops being a coincidence the amount of mistakes he makes in our matches. Its just too consistent to be coincidence at this point.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9725 on: Today at 07:51:43 am
Referees should be assessed game by game and performance reviewed. The adjudication panel should publish accuracy scores at the end of the season. The bottom two refs should be demoted and again assessed with the top two refs promoted.

Not having this process is making the Premier league look corrupt and damaging the product which is worth billions. By assessing each game rather than one off incidents patterns begin to emerge and learning needs and skill gaps can be identified. There is far too much money involved not to have transparency. Its simple risk management and if referees are professional they need to be subject to the same performance management as everyone else is.

The cloak and dagger way PGMOL operates is an enabler of potential corruption and if the Premier league dont address it then it just takes one bent referee to be revealed and the whole thing falls over.  When you have foreign states owning football clubs for political reasons you have the potential for their MI6 equivalent to be involved which brings a level of sophistication to referee influence which should not be dismissed as a threat.

Instead of focussing on individual refs we should be asking what controls do  Premier league/PGMOL have in place to mitigate the threat of blackmail/bribery and how do they evidence the effectiveness of those controls to maintain confidence in the integrity of the Premier League.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9726 on: Today at 07:59:21 am
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:26:47 am
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.

Mate, being a footy manager at any level is an emotional position. Things can get the better of you particularly when you feel there is forces working against you. Theres context.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9727 on: Today at 08:12:00 am
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:26:47 am
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.

Ha ha ha, I've celebrated goals that meant less far more than Klopp did.

Honestly think if I was on our bench once I'd be offering out the whole team of officials and half the main stand.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9728 on: Today at 08:13:31 am
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:26:47 am
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.

I loved it personally...it was entirely in keeping with who he is - and who he's always been....fuck the BBC, BT and Sky agendas...and fuck the tinpot Referee alliance trying to make a name and few bob out of it....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9729 on: Today at 08:15:33 am
here's how it supposedly works

Quote
There is a robust system for measuring Select Group performance over the season. Each Premier League match is evaluated by a former senior referee who scrutinises every decision using the match footage and event data to measure the officials technical performance. Former players and managers (Match Delegates) assess the accuracy and consistency of decision-making and their management of the match.

so one of the problems i can see with clubs deciding who should not referee their games is that a lot of clubs will try and manipulate that ruling to suit their own agenda - every time they lose they will try and use that as biased evidence

banning an official would take away the fairness (don't laugh) and unbiased selection of individuals as to what should be am impartial position of authority

and we could see a rise in 'influence' from the cheating clubs - the richer the club the more power they would have over who officiates

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9730 on: Today at 08:16:47 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 07:30:49 am
PGMOL claims Klopp is lying - so prove it? Release the audio and congrats your agenda against Klopp is proven

I dont think Klopp should have done what he did but lets not pretend that other managers dony do that same shit weekly (getting in refs faces)

Also lets not pretend Tierney doesnt have an agenda, it stops being a coincidence the amount of mistakes he makes in our matches. Its just too consistent to be coincidence at this point.

That'd be the correct way to do it,think they rather play their little game through innuendo and vague insinuations fed through media which the oppo fans of course lap up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9731 on: Today at 08:19:19 am
Klopp better get ready for his name bring sung on Wednesday and not just once if this pathetic ban is enforced. Scrap that just being belted out anyway to support him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9732 on: Today at 08:33:44 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:16:47 am
That'd be the correct way to do it,think they rather play their little game through innuendo and vague insinuations fed through media which the oppo fans of course lap up.

and it'll work as well. Only way to get ref's to change is target the PL and FA I think
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9733 on: Today at 08:50:42 am
Klopp is what he is and I wouldn't change him for the world. He cares so much and it shows. That's why we all love him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9734 on: Today at 08:56:09 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:48:28 am
There was a time when linesmen were actually involved in games and taking the initiative in foul play. This doesnt seem to happen as much now with some of them. Is this another problem which is due to VAR I wonder?

Like elbowing a player in the face?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
