Referees should be assessed game by game and performance reviewed. The adjudication panel should publish accuracy scores at the end of the season. The bottom two refs should be demoted and again assessed with the top two refs promoted.



Not having this process is making the Premier league look corrupt and damaging the product which is worth billions. By assessing each game rather than one off incidents patterns begin to emerge and learning needs and skill gaps can be identified. There is far too much money involved not to have transparency. Its simple risk management and if referees are professional they need to be subject to the same performance management as everyone else is.



The cloak and dagger way PGMOL operates is an enabler of potential corruption and if the Premier league dont address it then it just takes one bent referee to be revealed and the whole thing falls over. When you have foreign states owning football clubs for political reasons you have the potential for their MI6 equivalent to be involved which brings a level of sophistication to referee influence which should not be dismissed as a threat.



Instead of focussing on individual refs we should be asking what controls do Premier league/PGMOL have in place to mitigate the threat of blackmail/bribery and how do they evidence the effectiveness of those controls to maintain confidence in the integrity of the Premier League.



