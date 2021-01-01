This whole situation just further illustrates why live broadcast or ability for tv broadcasters to replay audio directly from the refs mic like most other sports is crucial for all involved in the game. It clearly helps with transparency for the general public to understand how the ref has come to their decision or clear up any altercations. While also giving authorities the ability to suspend players, coaches, fitness staff, ect. Take a hard stance that the game sorely needs with players and managers in particular crowding and harassing refs. Hopefully the effects of this would filter down to grass roots where people are volunteering their own time and coping nothing but abuse from players and in particular parents.