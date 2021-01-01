Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.



I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.



"Pitiful"It is who he is. You're just going to have to spend all your time feeling embarrassed if you can't take it and accept him for who he is.Or is it that you can't take other people's reactions and want him to conform to spare your blushes?Same applies to everyone feeling embarrassed. This is what he has done all his career. It's part of what makes him who is is.He admits that he is wrong, when he is, and takes his punishment. But it won't change him much, and that's fine, because a neutured Klopp would be only half a Klopp.What's really 'embarrassing' and 'pitiful' is the loudmouths in the media who are so jealous of him, and of LFC for having him as manager, that they go overboard in picking on him, as opposed to other managers and players doing the same things, because it makes them feel a bit better about their own irrelevance and crapness.Everyone I know in real life, regardless of the club they support, or even whether they like football or not, thinks he's absolutely boss. Every rival club supporter admits they'd love to have him as manager of their club. I've never known admiration and love like it, for a football manager, but then there's never been another Klopp.