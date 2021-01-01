« previous next »
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9680 on: Yesterday at 06:10:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:46:36 pm
Not giving that hairy handed,daughters mate fucking bastard a click.

'What does Nagelsmann bring that a legend like Frank Lampard doesn't'

:lmao

Keys is stealingggg a living
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9681 on: Yesterday at 06:36:48 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:10:50 pm
'What does Nagelsmann bring that a legend like Frank Lampard doesn't'

:lmao

Keys is stealingggg a living

Wins apparently  ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9682 on: Yesterday at 06:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:47:58 pm
Unless the Jota high boot is done by Haarland. Then, it's perfectly fine.



Offline BornRedSince76

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9683 on: Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm »
In a recent game, think it might have been Man City vs Arsenal - Pep pushed the 4th official using both hands, not a peep from the media.

Sky saying grass roots football will follow Klopps behaviour - how about the elbowing of Robertson by an official?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9684 on: Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm
In a recent game, think it might have been Man City vs Arsenal - Pep pushed the 4th official using both hands, not a peep from the media.

Sky saying grass roots football will follow Klopps behaviour - how about the elbowing of Robertson by an official?

Guardiola is the absolute king of haranguing officials. Best one was that bizarre passive aggresive hand-shaking at the end of a game while screaming at them.

That game at Anfield too this season when he was harassing the ref as he came to view the VAR screen, which is FAR worse than what anything Klopp did, because hes openly trying to intimidate an official before he goes to make a decision - not a word was said about it.  But then thats part of the issue here - Guardiola is a weird looking little pip-squeak who doest look vaguely intimidating, whereas Jürgen is the opposite.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9685 on: Yesterday at 07:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm
Guardiola is the absolute king of haranguing officials. Best one was that bizarre passive aggresive hand-shaking at the end of a game while screaming at them.

That game at Anfield too this season when he was harassing the ref as he came to view the VAR screen, which is FAR worse than what anything Klopp did, because hes openly trying to intimidate an official before he goes to make a decision - not a word was said about it.  But then thats part of the issue here - Guardiola is a weird looking little pip-squeak who doest look vaguely intimidating, whereas Jürgen is the opposite.

And that is supposed to be a straight red.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9686 on: Yesterday at 08:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm
Guardiola is the absolute king of haranguing officials. Best one was that bizarre passive aggresive hand-shaking at the end of a game while screaming at them.

That game at Anfield too this season when he was harassing the ref as he came to view the VAR screen, which is FAR worse than what anything Klopp did, because hes openly trying to intimidate an official before he goes to make a decision - not a word was said about it.  But then thats part of the issue here - Guardiola is a weird looking little pip-squeak who doest look vaguely intimidating, whereas Jürgen is the opposite.
Exactly. The outcry from every corner of the football world when Klopp does something compared to the radio silence when Guardiola does is weird.
Offline Luke1980

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9687 on: Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm »
Chris Sutton now saying Klopp deserves a 3 match ban.. what a prick.

I really hope this lights a fire under the players arses for next season. The best reaction to these bent fucking officials is to WIN.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9688 on: Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm »
That fucking Martin Cassidy from that weird refsupportUK charity banter Twitter is some gobshite too, loves hammering Klopp as he is doing again now, but says little about other managers. And he will not for a single second hold refs accountable.
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9689 on: Yesterday at 10:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm
That fucking Martin Cassidy from that weird refsupportUK charity banter Twitter is some gobshite too, loves hammering Klopp as he is doing again now, but says little about other managers. And he will not for a single second hold refs accountable.

He also claims to be a Liverpool supporter. Is he fucks.   :D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9690 on: Yesterday at 11:03:47 pm »
Is he the same freak appealing for points deductions when this happens again  ;D

Fucking referee support groups too. Never heard such bollocks in my life. Change careers if it's too much for you, you gang of fucking gimps
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9691 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:03:47 pm
Is he the same freak appealing for points deductions when this happens again  ;D

Fucking referee support groups too. Never heard such bollocks in my life. Change careers if it's too much for you, you gang of fucking gimps

yep!

Hes an absolute clown, and hugely emotional and childish with it, hence the state of that that refsupportuk twitter he runs.  A ref could literally punch someone in the face in the centre circle and hed be sticking up for them and blaming whoever got punched.  Them being really shit at their job has no baring on anything.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9692 on: Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm »
Jürgen Klopps poor disciplinary record is likely to contribute to a lengthy ban for the Liverpool manager, as he is expected to be charged for his comments regarding Paul Tierney. [@martynziegler]
Online Machae

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9693 on: Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm
Jürgen Klopps poor disciplinary record is likely to contribute to a lengthy ban for the Liverpool manager, as he is expected to be charged for his comments regarding Paul Tierney. [@martynziegler]

Bunch of fannies. What did he say, Paul Tierney has a problem with me? I can give you examples where the refs have Bern called much worse

Fuck me, ban him
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9694 on: Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm
Bunch of fannies. What did he say, Paul Tierney has a problem with me?

Fuck me, ban him

He got a yellow card for the incident with the 4th official, surely thats final?

How can you give someone a lengthy ban for an opinion?
Offline Samio

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9695 on: Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm »
Should have elbowed the official.

That's sound apparently, as long as you gave a Zoom call afterwards to say soz.
Offline SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9696 on: Yesterday at 11:18:33 pm »
he said Tierney was disrespectful to him.

how can you give someone a ban for that?
Offline **** The Pain Away.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9697 on: Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:18:33 pm
he said Tierney was disrespectful to him.

how can you give someone a ban for that?

Maybe it was the other way around.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9698 on: Yesterday at 11:21:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:18:33 pm
he said Tierney was disrespectful to him.

how can you give someone a ban for that?

They can release the audio? The unedited audio.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9699 on: Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm »
Poor disciplinary record? :o

Oh and I'd literally never heard of that Refs Support Group until Elbows came along and now this, where's that twat suddenly sprung out from?

These refs honestly believe they're untouchable Godlike beings don't they.
Offline will2003

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9700 on: Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm »
Ryan mason was fuming at the 4th official all through the second half in his face and everything, not a mention of that. The Jota incident he was screaming it should be a red. Also the Spurs players crowding the ref as well thought that was supposed to be stopped

I think the boss might be in the directors box for the rest of the season by the looks of the media and noises coming from the Fa etc. I hope the club fight any punishment and force the PGMOL to publish what was said.
Offline Caston

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9701 on: Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm »
Offline Max_powers

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9702 on: Yesterday at 11:32:34 pm »
Offline has gone odd

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9703 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm »
Yeah the media has it right in for Klopp and the team. BBC pundits are (have always been?) turning into a fucking shambles with their sport coverage as it is.

The way I see managers and officials react all season and Klopp basically running up to an official is a massive deal all of a suddenly. They can all do one, whole league is as bent right up.
Offline SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9704 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm
Maybe it was the other way around.
what I posted was what Klopp said.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9705 on: Yesterday at 11:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:32:34 pm
Fuck off  :no :no :no

Every manager does something similar every other game.


It's good because we'll be able to make the case and also release exactly what that smug faced prick said.

We need to fire off shots tomorrow.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 12:11:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:58:15 pm

It's good because we'll be able to make the case and also release exactly what that smug faced prick said.

We need to fire off shots tomorrow.

We bend over backwards for the FA mate. Its an absolute and utter joke. The fact we accepted the Robertson incident when they done their internal investigation says it all. Theyll punish klopp again and well do fuck all about it as usual
Online Machae

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 12:14:28 am »
If Liverpool do accept it when others haven't been charged for previous altercations, then it proves Klopp right

I doubt Liverpool do appeal (if charged). We as fans like our teams to be a bit more aggressive, but the clubs hierarchy most probably dont
Offline markmywords

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 12:24:03 am »
I suspect Klopp might get done for complaining about the foul not given against Salah and saying Tierney doesn't like him , it could be suggested that 1 led to the other and that he is saying Tierney is biased. Such suggestions are against the rules.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 12:27:02 am »
The annoying thing about us kindly acquiescing to the random and unbalanced trial-by-media punishments the PL and FA throw at us is that we think not raising a fuss will defuse the situation but in practice it just means next time the media can scream THEY HAVE PREVIOUS!!!
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 12:27:55 am »
what does my head in too (part 28473), is that Klopp gets in trouble because he protects his well behaved players, he takes the heat so they dont have to.

Mo is a saint, doesnt complain, gets kicked all over the place, so Kloppo as he did this game, and as he did that game he got in the face of the linesman, does the players bidding, and gets punished for it - when its the repeat awful officiating that caused it in the first place.

But other teams, their players behave like pricks every game, surrounding the referee - NOTHING happens to them. 

Liverpool are an easy target and get punished because their over emotional and intimidating looking manager is protecting his players so they dont have to get into trouble. Its just pure discrimination at this point.

Do your fucking jobs properly. Klopp shouldnt have to protect Salah (and others) like this.
Offline Samio

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 12:32:56 am »
Bit catch 22, isn't it?

He's right to express how he feels, but in doing so he'll only create more ill feeling towards himself and us. Not only from Tierney but from all the officials - which could lead to more bias.

Let's not forget our old mate Howard Webb is leading them these days too.
Offline Chakan

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 12:35:23 am »
Can't be surprised really, any excuse to fuck us over.
Offline stoa

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9713 on: Today at 12:54:36 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 12:32:56 am
Bit catch 22, isn't it?

He's right to express how he feels, but in doing so he'll only create more ill feeling towards himself and us. Not only from Tierney but from all the officials - which could lead to more bias.

Let's not forget our old mate Howard Webb is leading them these days too.

We're already only getting the most obvious decisions by every ref. Like the peno we got yesterday. Tierney couldn't not give that as it was so blatant that it would have put him in the spotlight. Other than those, we're getting fuck all anyway. The only way this gets worse is if they decide to not give us decision we should be getting twice and that is basically impossible as they'd already be doing that if it was...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9714 on: Today at 01:14:13 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:11:36 am
We bend over backwards for the FA mate. Its an absolute and utter joke. The fact we accepted the Robertson incident when they done their internal investigation says it all. Theyll punish klopp again and well do fuck all about it as usual

It's time for the Club to fight back,it'll make zero difference about how the other twats think of us because they're all c*nts anyway.

We have decades of proof on that.
Offline telekon

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9715 on: Today at 01:26:47 am »
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9716 on: Today at 01:32:37 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:21:06 pm
They can release the audio? The unedited audio.

They never will. Amazes me how quickly they are able to resolve issues involving their own. Also the pearl clutching from more reasonable parts of the media is ridiculous. Tierney is a shit referee, who thinks he is an authority onto himself. All the rest of the shit the media are complaining over would be moot if he did his fucking job and sent Skipp off for one of the most blatant red cards this season. And yet there hasn't been anywhere near the level of criticism in the media over Skipp not seeing red compared to when Fabinho didn't against Brighton in a game we lost.

The record ban is a five-match ban Ferguson received for criticizing Martin Atkinson. The same Martin Atkinson who didn't referee games at Old Trafford for years. I'd assume Klopp will be banned for at least three games, but I hope at the very least we show some backbone here considering the Robertson stuff happened less than a month ago
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9717 on: Today at 02:05:11 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:26:47 am
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.

Do you even know Jürgen Klopp lol.

You dont honestly think there is rational thinking there, that he can just switch and do that? Its pure emotion, a release of pure emotion and pent up frustration.  He isnt going to change now, it isnt a choice he makes to be like this.

It wasnt embarrassing, no Liverpool fan would think it was, it was fucking hilarious, apart from it being painful for him.  We know its wrong, but we also know he cant help it.

Got to take the madness with the greatness, he is what he is, and we surely back him and support him, not call him embarrassing and pitiful.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9718 on: Today at 02:11:17 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:26:47 am
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.

Get a grip ffs.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9719 on: Today at 02:11:39 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:26:47 am
Running up to the 4th ref and shouting in his face directly after we scored was not befitting him. For him to pull a muscle doing it makes it look pitiful.

I love Jurgen but that was embarrassing. Celebrate the goal, give the 4th a look, and continue to celebrate at the whistle.
"Pitiful" ;D

It is who he is. You're just going to have to spend all your time feeling embarrassed if you can't take it and accept him for who he is.

Or is it that you can't take other people's reactions and want him to conform to spare your blushes?

Same applies to everyone feeling embarrassed. This is what he has done all his career. It's part of what makes him who is is.

He admits that he is wrong, when he is, and takes his punishment. But it won't change him much, and that's fine, because a neutured Klopp would be only half a Klopp.

What's really 'embarrassing' and 'pitiful' is the loudmouths in the media who are so jealous of him, and of LFC for having him as manager, that they go overboard in picking on him, as opposed to other managers and players doing the same things, because it makes them feel a bit better about their own irrelevance and crapness.

Everyone I know in real life, regardless of the club they support, or even whether they like football or not, thinks he's absolutely boss. Every rival club supporter admits they'd love to have him as manager of their club. I've never known admiration and love like it, for a football manager, but then there's never been another Klopp.
