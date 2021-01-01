what does my head in too (part 28473), is that Klopp gets in trouble because he protects his well behaved players, he takes the heat so they dont have to.



Mo is a saint, doesnt complain, gets kicked all over the place, so Kloppo as he did this game, and as he did that game he got in the face of the linesman, does the players bidding, and gets punished for it - when its the repeat awful officiating that caused it in the first place.



But other teams, their players behave like pricks every game, surrounding the referee - NOTHING happens to them.



Liverpool are an easy target and get punished because their over emotional and intimidating looking manager is protecting his players so they dont have to get into trouble. Its just pure discrimination at this point.



Do your fucking jobs properly. Klopp shouldnt have to protect Salah (and others) like this.