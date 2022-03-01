Im always left amazed at how surprised so many are about Jürgen Klopps behaviour. People cannot wait to get outraged and clutch their pearls with such ferocity, its genuinely hilarious. Pundits and journalists live for these moments.



Is how he acts wrong? Of course, it really isnt a great look, even if it is instigated more often than not by awful officiating. But hes been like this for over 21 YEARS! People are excused for not knowing this from Mainz, but theyve know it from Dortmund and now Liverpool, so thats around 14 years of examples of it. Yet everytime something happens they react with shock.



Hell never stop doing this (although he has calmed down quite a bit!), he cannot control his emotions, its not a voluntary action. He aplogises after, hell pay the fines, hell serve any suspensions, and we move on.



