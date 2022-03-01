« previous next »
The football show on sky ref watch with Dermot  Dont rock the boat Gallagher looking at the tackle on Diaz. Most definitely not a red card but Jota tackle is of course.
The football show on sky ref watch with Dermot  Dont rock the boat Gallagher looking at the tackle on Diaz. Most definitely not a red card but Jota tackle is of course.

Both are red cards.
Both are red cards.

Thats what Sue Smith and Warnock said.
Thats what Sue Smith and Warnock said.

That Skipp challenge is utterly disgusting. Its late and dangerous.
Im always left amazed at how surprised so many are about Jürgen Klopps behaviour. People cannot wait to get outraged and clutch their pearls with such ferocity, its genuinely hilarious. Pundits and journalists live for these moments.

Is how he acts wrong? Of course, it really isnt a great look, even if it is instigated more often than not by awful officiating. But hes been like this for over 21 YEARS! People are excused for not knowing this from Mainz, but theyve know it from Dortmund and now Liverpool, so thats around 14 years of examples of it. Yet everytime something happens they react with shock.

Hell never stop doing this (although he has calmed down quite a bit!), he cannot control his emotions, its not a voluntary action. He aplogises after, hell pay the fines, hell serve any suspensions, and we move on.

Klopp is right

Heart on sleeve

He is great
Was there as much outrage when Pep celebrated in front of Kostas ?
That Skipp challenge is utterly disgusting. Its late and dangerous.

It might sound like whataboutery but Diaz was very fortunate not to have a serious injury due to Skipp's challenge. Jota's is a red in this day and age - lack of intent or not - but Skipp's challenge was fucking awful. How these pundits can look at it and say it wasn't a red is astonishing, never mind those fools on VAR.

As for Jurgen, I'd follow him and back him to the fucking hilt and we all surely would. I wouldn't have anybody else in the world at the helm, and I hope he never leaves.
I bet that referees charity will give their opinion at some point too. But when the linesman elbowed Robertson it was ahh Cons harmless he didnt mean it

By the way if PGMOL have reviewed Tierneys mic and thinks theres nothing wrong with his comments why wont they release the audio or the comments?
Even if what Tierney said was harmless, they still wouldn't release it because it would undermine their unimpeachability. They are a closed shop that doesn't feel they should answer to anyone. There is some sense in that to be fair as it would open the floodgates to all sorts of nonsense. But it's hard not to feel like they abuse that right from time to time.

All this came from Salah not being given a foul for twice having his shirt pulled before Spurs won a free kick for a stray arm in the fellas face. Salah not winning fouls as he bombs down the wing has been an ongoing thing for some time now, and yesterday was the final straw for Klopp, as it led to their 3rd goal.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/03/jurgen-klopp-points-out-crazy-mo-salah-foul-stat-ask-the-refs/



Quote
The data came from the 2019/20 campaign, when Liverpool won the title, but Tomkins explained how it was transferrable across last season and the current one, too.

James Maddison, Lucas Moura and, unsurprisingly, Jack Grealish, were among those to be given fouls most often, but Salah was off the scale  receiving a foul every 120 minutes, whereas Grealish was given one less than every 20 minutes.

While some players were winning a free-kick every 20 minutes, Tomkins concluded, Salah needed to play the equivalent of full-time and extra-time in a Premier League game to get just one.

This has not gone unnoticed by Klopp, who described the situation as madness.

We get not even close to the number of free-kicks we should have. The fact we dont talk about it, its not important in this case, because we still win football games.

But, come on. I cant explain that, you must ask the other people how thats possible, that the guy whos constantly with the ball in and around the box and theres no foul.

Interesting. How is that? Just not possible."

Pgmol in 'we are all a bunch of ex-bullied, tiny cocked, grubby horrible corrupt c*nts' shocker.

Squinty eye'd c*nt is probably getting pegged rotten by his horse faced, mutant wife as we type.

They literally proved to everyone they lie when they defended the bullshit story from elbows the other week. Drop in the ocean for this lot.

For god's sake man stop sitting on the fence, say what you mean.  ;D
The football show on sky ref watch with Dermot  Dont rock the boat Gallagher looking at the tackle on Diaz. Most definitely not a red card but Jota tackle is of course.

Actually Dermot 'Has had a Manchester United tattoo on his arm for decades' Gallagher.

Regarding Jota's high boot... can anyone remember any recent red cards for similar situations?

I can remember Mane of course - and I know Harlaand got a yellow for a similar high boot to the head recently.

But lots of folk saying "Red card offence" when I can't actually remember any red cards (Mane aside) for similar offences.

I realise I'm getting on a bit and my memory isn't what it was.

:)
Regarding Jota's high boot... can anyone remember any recent red cards for similar situations?

I can remember Mane of course - and I know Harlaand got a yellow for a similar high boot to the head recently.

But lots of folk saying "Red card offence" when I can't actually remember any red cards (Mane aside) for similar offences.

I realise I'm getting on a bit and my memory isn't what it was.

:)

These ones didn't get a red...

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/john-lundstram-rangers-europa-league-final-red-card-boot-sebastian-rode-1638163

https://www.reddit.com/r/PremierLeague/comments/wz80sl/erling_haaland_high_boot_on_andersen/
The football show on sky ref watch with Dermot  Dont rock the boat Gallagher looking at the tackle on Diaz. Most definitely not a red card but Jota tackle is of course.

Strange one that, as Jota clearly wasn't aiming for the player, where in the video below he says Nani shouldn't have been sent off as he wasn't intentionally trying to harm the player.  Strange how his views on differ when it comes to United.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/21679253

