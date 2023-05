I’m always left amazed at how surprised so many are about Jürgen Klopp’s behaviour. People cannot wait to get outraged and clutch their pearls with such ferocity, it’s genuinely hilarious. Pundits and journalists live for these moments.



Is how he acts wrong? Of course, it really isn’t a great look, even if it is instigated more often than not by awful officiating. But he’s been like this for over 21 YEARS! People are excused for not knowing this from Mainz, but they’ve know it from Dortmund and now Liverpool, so that’s around 14 years of examples of it. Yet everytime something happens they react with shock.



He’ll never stop doing this (although he has calmed down quite a bit!), he cannot control his emotions, it’s not a voluntary action. He aplogises after, he’ll pay the fines, he’ll serve any suspensions, and we move on.