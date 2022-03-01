Im always left amazed at how surprised so many are about Jürgen Klopps behaviour. People cannot wait to get outraged and clutch their pearls with such ferocity, its genuinely hilarious. Pundits and journalists live for these moments.
Is how he acts wrong? Of course, it really isnt a great look, even if it is instigated more often than not by awful officiating. But hes been like this for over 21 YEARS! People are excused for not knowing this from Mainz, but theyve know it from Dortmund and now Liverpool, so thats around 14 years of examples of it. Yet everytime something happens they react with shock.
Hell never stop doing this (although he has calmed down quite a bit!), he cannot control his emotions, its not a voluntary action. He aplogises after, hell pay the fines, hell serve any suspensions, and we move on.