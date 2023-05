I think he needs to come out with details on what the ref said to him and then the club need to call out the PGMOL again. They’ve already set their stall now with their statement and it needs challenging, otherwise the rhetoric is that Jurgen Klopp has an agenda against this ref when the focus should be on the ref and this shambles of an old boys club/organisation



Yeah I kind of feel he can't just leave it at this. I hadn't realised until now that PGMOL have completely denied it. I suppose it's possible Klopp misheard or misunderstood something, but I'd say it's even more possible the ref officials are once again acting like the police force, closing ranks and covering for their own guy.After we were extremely sound over the Hatzidakis-Robertson thing, where we accepted a half assed apology and didn't push for any punishment, I said that I don't know why we're always so nice, when no one else is. Acting in good faith and being the bigger man is fine if others are doing the same, but that obviously isn't the case. Tierney is an absolute joke of a ref with - the evidence is mounting - a pretty clear vendetta. If he has said something out of order - and I'd be far more inclined to trust Jurgen's side, rather than Howard Webb - then we should be taking it further this time.