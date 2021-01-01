« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 767501 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9560 on: Yesterday at 07:37:08 pm »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm
fuck me. that sky reporter to the boss:

Hang on, hang on

Cheeky c*nt.

Yeah, noticed that.  These media pricks really do think highly of themselves, and they are making a big statement for the public.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9561 on: Yesterday at 07:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:40:54 pm
Hes' out till pre season.

But he walked off.

(One for the old ar5es there. ;) )
« Reply #9562 on: Yesterday at 08:05:23 pm »
Just heard Jurgen on Talkshite on the way home in response to Mason wanting Diogo sent off.

"Ryan has bigger things to worry about"

:lmao
Going against the grain here but I've reffed a few youth games and the parents and kids were absolutely horrible. All of a sudden normal every day people decide for 90 minutes they can say whatever they like to you. I quit after a bit.

Klopp's behaviour is often hard to watch. It's the same across the country. I watch non league and it's just as bad. Its learned behaviour. We tell kids they are offside by 5 yards and they go through this tantrum and abuse when really thier coach should just teach them to stay onside. My preference is that football should be closer to rugby when it comes to ref respect and tef standards.

I believe ref standards are so poor in this league that it brings it on itself mostly. We need independent regulators and worldwide participants in the Premier League. We also need some sort of league table of performance coming from independent assessments.

Anyway, Tierney is a cock.
Jurgen and his coaching team have had a terrible season, hopefully they can come back re-energised next season.
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:39:31 pm
Going against the grain here but I've reffed a few youth games and the parents and kids were absolutely horrible. All of a sudden normal every day people decide for 90 minutes they can say whatever they like to you. I quit after a bit.

Klopp's behaviour is often hard to watch. It's the same across the country. I watch non league and it's just as bad. Its learned behaviour. We tell kids they are offside by 5 yards and they go through this tantrum and abuse when really thier coach should just teach them to stay onside. My preference is that football should be closer to rugby when it comes to ref respect and tef standards.

I believe ref standards are so poor in this league that it brings it on itself mostly. We need independent regulators and worldwide participants in the Premier League. We also need some sort of league table of performance coming from independent assessments.

Anyway, Tierney is a cock.
:D
Probably should have been sent off and if it was any other manager, he'd have been villified on here

Fucking love him though and wouldn't want him any other way, that's the man we fell in love with!
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm
:D
Probably should have been sent off and if it was any other manager, he'd have been villified on herr.

Fucking love him though and wouldn't want him any other way, that's the man we fell in love with!

Remember - this is the mellower Klopp compared to Dortmund days.... :lmao
But he walked off.

(One for the old ar5es there. ;) )

Do you think it'll bring him back  ;D
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:05:23 pm
Just heard Jurgen on Talkshite on the way home in response to Mason wanting Diogo sent off.

"Ryan has bigger things to worry about"

:lmao
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:54:27 pm
Do you think it'll bring him back  ;D

Worth a try.  :)
To Tierney's credit:
He did give Mo a free kick for a tug back on him, I think it was in the 1st half.

Maybe Klopp should go over, and make up with Paul after seeing that.


Then, for good measure,  elbow him in the face.
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.



The old boys network covering themselves again  ::)
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.



So now Jurgen has to come out and repeat what he said.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.



Lets hear it then!
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.



What a shock, Jürgen now needs to come out and tell his side of the story as that comment makes him look bad.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.


Colour me surprised.  ::)
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm
So now Jurgen has to come out and repeat what he said.

Damn right he does & when they all him a liar he should call them every c*nt under the sun and take the fine and suspension.

Sick to death of us just rolling over to get out bellies tickled.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm
Damn right he does & when they all him a liar he should call them every c*nt under the sun and take the fine and suspension.

Sick to death of us just rolling over to get out bellies tickled.

Another reason why refs should be miked up.
So if nothing improper is said, then PGMOL should have no issues with releasing the audio, right?
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm
Another reason why refs should be miked up.

They are & it was announced that they were going to release all audio to do with var a few days after each match,announced and then quietly forgotten about.
Pgmol in 'we are all a bunch of ex-bullied, tiny cocked, grubby horrible corrupt c*nts' shocker.

Squinty eye'd c*nt is probably getting pegged rotten by his horse faced, mutant wife as we type.

They literally proved to everyone they lie when they defended the bullshit story from elbows the other week. Drop in the ocean for this lot.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm
Pgmol in 'we are all a bunch of ex-bullied, tiny cocked, grubby horrible corrupt c*nts' shocker.

Squinty eye'd c*nt is probably getting pegged rotten by his horse faced, mutant wife as we type.



 ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm


They literally proved to everyone they lie when they defended the bullshit story from elbows the other week. Drop in the ocean for this lot.


its absolutely ridiculous there like a mafia never admit to doing anything wrong
seems like Jurgen has no more fucks left to give about this tw@t.

Tierney was doing all he could near the end to keep giving Spurs an opportunity to keep the ball / get into good positions.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm
Pgmol in 'we are all a bunch of ex-bullied, tiny cocked, grubby horrible corrupt c*nts' shocker.

Squinty eye'd c*nt is probably getting pegged rotten by his horse faced, mutant wife as we type.

They literally proved to everyone they lie when they defended the bullshit story from elbows the other week. Drop in the ocean for this lot.


Think about a fucking referee ELBOWING A PLAYER IN THE FACE and nothing being done. Picture it being Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford who was elbowed. Or Erling Haaland. Or Kevin De Bruyne. Imagine. But it wasn't, it was a Liverpool player, please sir can we have another?

Bollocks. And I'm sick of it.
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:54:16 pm
Think about a fucking referee ELBOWING A PLAYER IN THE FACE and nothing being done. Picture it being Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford who was elbowed. Or Erling Haaland. Or Kevin De Bruyne. Imagine. But it wasn't, it was a Liverpool player, please sir can we have another?

Bollocks. And I'm sick of it.
Why is a ref from fucking Salford allowed to ref our games anyway?
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.



Release the audio then- nice bit of transparency would be good
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:00:05 am
Release the audio then- nice bit of transparency would be good

they would probably doctor that too  ::)
Was Jurgen shouting at the 4th official or at the Spurs bench but near the 4th official. I thought the former at first but when I heard Jurgen and watched it again, not so sure.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:13 am
Was Jurgen shouting at the 4th official or at the Spurs bench but near the 4th official. I thought the former at first but when I heard Jurgen and watched it again, not so sure.

In the vicinity of the 4th official.
looked like he was jeering at the 4th official -- but it's hard to tell on tv angle if there were Spurs people behind the official.
I just watched the post match and some prick asked for his view on playing the national anthem next week. Honestly the press are embarrassing in this country. Jurgen even says you ask a German about that!!!!! So here is where we are when it comes down to how they are going to comment on LFC next week. They have already made their minds up. Nothing ever changes and by the way if someone wants to play a fkn National anthem at anfield and its not another country who we would respect then expect it to get jeered to the hilt.
This is the perfect time to take the fight to PGMOL.

Tierney:
1. Rodri "handball" non decision, blatant, Vs Everton. Gave City the title, basically.
2. Spurs 2021. Kane non red card Vs Robertson red card. Jota non pen despite obvious shove in the box, as Jota was about to shoot. That draw helped City ....
3. Today's shocker Skipp ankle breaker Vs Diaz. Then the ridiculous ignkting of handballs by Spurs (2 of them. 1 in the box. 1 before their 1st goal). The farcical foul against Mo when he was the one being tugged back. Spurs scoring after...

For the sheer entertainment value alone, LFC 's PR department should finally start to  earn their corn. Make a few compilation videos.
Make some interesting conspiracy theories and insert them around.

We are sort of shit this season..Nothing to lose.
Spread chaos!
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:33:55 am
I just watched the post match and some prick asked for his view on playing the national anthem next week. Honestly the press are embarrassing in this country. Jurgen even says you ask a German about that!!!!! So here is where we are when it comes down to how they are going to comment on LFC next week. They have already made their minds up. Nothing ever changes and by the way if someone wants to play a fkn National anthem at anfield and its not another country who we would respect then expect it to get jeered to the hilt.

Why would they ask a German manager about the playing of the national anthem? Its so they can begin to creative this narrative in the press because they know it wont go down well.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:41:53 am
Why would they ask a German manager about the playing of the national anthem? Its so they can begin to creative this narrative in the press because they know it wont go down well.

Klopp should say:
"I don't mind if you play the national anthem. But to be honest, I m surprised you all know German..."
« Reply #9596 on: Today at 12:45:36 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 12:43:55 am
Klopp should say:
"I don't mind if you play the national anthem. But to be honest, I m surprised you all know German..."

The German one sounds better anyway :lmao. A proper one about a country, not about saving a person who doesnt need saving.
