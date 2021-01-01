This is the perfect time to take the fight to PGMOL.
Tierney:
1. Rodri "handball" non decision, blatant, Vs Everton. Gave City the title, basically.
2. Spurs 2021. Kane non red card Vs Robertson red card. Jota non pen despite obvious shove in the box, as Jota was about to shoot. That draw helped City ....
3. Today's shocker Skipp ankle breaker Vs Diaz. Then the ridiculous ignkting of handballs by Spurs (2 of them. 1 in the box. 1 before their 1st goal). The farcical foul against Mo when he was the one being tugged back. Spurs scoring after...
For the sheer entertainment value alone, LFC 's PR department should finally start to earn their corn. Make a few compilation videos.
Make some interesting conspiracy theories and insert them around.
We are sort of shit this season..Nothing to lose.
Spread chaos!