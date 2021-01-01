« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 766908 times)

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9560 on: Today at 07:37:08 pm »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Today at 07:30:30 pm
fuck me. that sky reporter to the boss:

Hang on, hang on

Cheeky c*nt.

Yeah, noticed that.  These media pricks really do think highly of themselves, and they are making a big statement for the public.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9561 on: Today at 07:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:40:54 pm
Hes' out till pre season.

But he walked off.

(One for the old ar5es there. ;) )
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,487
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9562 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm »
Just heard Jurgen on Talkshite on the way home in response to Mason wanting Diogo sent off.

"Ryan has bigger things to worry about"

:lmao
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9563 on: Today at 10:39:31 pm »
Going against the grain here but I've reffed a few youth games and the parents and kids were absolutely horrible. All of a sudden normal every day people decide for 90 minutes they can say whatever they like to you. I quit after a bit.

Klopp's behaviour is often hard to watch. It's the same across the country. I watch non league and it's just as bad. Its learned behaviour. We tell kids they are offside by 5 yards and they go through this tantrum and abuse when really thier coach should just teach them to stay onside. My preference is that football should be closer to rugby when it comes to ref respect and tef standards.

I believe ref standards are so poor in this league that it brings it on itself mostly. We need independent regulators and worldwide participants in the Premier League. We also need some sort of league table of performance coming from independent assessments.

Anyway, Tierney is a cock.
Logged
@paulair

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,987
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9564 on: Today at 10:45:21 pm »
Jurgen and his coaching team have had a terrible season, hopefully they can come back re-energised next season.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,059
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9565 on: Today at 10:48:49 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:39:31 pm
Going against the grain here but I've reffed a few youth games and the parents and kids were absolutely horrible. All of a sudden normal every day people decide for 90 minutes they can say whatever they like to you. I quit after a bit.

Klopp's behaviour is often hard to watch. It's the same across the country. I watch non league and it's just as bad. Its learned behaviour. We tell kids they are offside by 5 yards and they go through this tantrum and abuse when really thier coach should just teach them to stay onside. My preference is that football should be closer to rugby when it comes to ref respect and tef standards.

I believe ref standards are so poor in this league that it brings it on itself mostly. We need independent regulators and worldwide participants in the Premier League. We also need some sort of league table of performance coming from independent assessments.

Anyway, Tierney is a cock.
:D
Probably should have been sent off and if it was any other manager, he'd have been villified on here

Fucking love him though and wouldn't want him any other way, that's the man we fell in love with!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,243
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9566 on: Today at 10:49:44 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:48:49 pm
:D
Probably should have been sent off and if it was any other manager, he'd have been villified on herr.

Fucking love him though and wouldn't want him any other way, that's the man we fell in love with!

Remember - this is the mellower Klopp compared to Dortmund days.... :lmao
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9567 on: Today at 10:54:27 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:48:29 pm
But he walked off.

(One for the old ar5es there. ;) )

Do you think it'll bring him back  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,685
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9568 on: Today at 10:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:05:23 pm
Just heard Jurgen on Talkshite on the way home in response to Mason wanting Diogo sent off.

"Ryan has bigger things to worry about"

:lmao
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9569 on: Today at 11:04:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:54:27 pm
Do you think it'll bring him back  ;D

Worth a try.  :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9570 on: Today at 11:10:52 pm »
To Tierney's credit:
He did give Mo a free kick for a tug back on him, I think it was in the 1st half.

Maybe Klopp should go over, and make up with Paul after seeing that.


Then, for good measure,  elbow him in the face.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9571 on: Today at 11:14:07 pm »
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9572 on: Today at 11:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.



The old boys network covering themselves again  ::)
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • YNWA
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9573 on: Today at 11:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.



So now Jurgen has to come out and repeat what he said.
Logged

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9574 on: Today at 11:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.



Lets hear it then!
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9575 on: Today at 11:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.



What a shock, Jürgen now needs to come out and tell his side of the story as that comment makes him look bad.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9576 on: Today at 11:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:14:07 pm
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

PGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.


Colour me surprised.  ::)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9577 on: Today at 11:18:34 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 11:16:41 pm
So now Jurgen has to come out and repeat what he said.

Damn right he does & when they all him a liar he should call them every c*nt under the sun and take the fine and suspension.

Sick to death of us just rolling over to get out bellies tickled.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,612
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9578 on: Today at 11:21:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:18:34 pm
Damn right he does & when they all him a liar he should call them every c*nt under the sun and take the fine and suspension.

Sick to death of us just rolling over to get out bellies tickled.

Another reason why refs should be miked up.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9579 on: Today at 11:26:55 pm »
So if nothing improper is said, then PGMOL should have no issues with releasing the audio, right?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Up
« previous next »
 