fuck me. that sky reporter to the boss:Hang on, hang onCheeky c*nt.
Hes' out till pre season.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Going against the grain here but I've reffed a few youth games and the parents and kids were absolutely horrible. All of a sudden normal every day people decide for 90 minutes they can say whatever they like to you. I quit after a bit.Klopp's behaviour is often hard to watch. It's the same across the country. I watch non league and it's just as bad. Its learned behaviour. We tell kids they are offside by 5 yards and they go through this tantrum and abuse when really thier coach should just teach them to stay onside. My preference is that football should be closer to rugby when it comes to ref respect and tef standards.I believe ref standards are so poor in this league that it brings it on itself mostly. We need independent regulators and worldwide participants in the Premier League. We also need some sort of league table of performance coming from independent assessments.Anyway, Tierney is a cock.
Probably should have been sent off and if it was any other manager, he'd have been villified on herr. Fucking love him though and wouldn't want him any other way, that's the man we fell in love with!
But he walked off.(One for the old ar5es there. )
Just heard Jurgen on Talkshite on the way home in response to Mason wanting Diogo sent off."Ryan has bigger things to worry about"
Do you think it'll bring him back
James Pearce @JamesPearceLFCPGMOL say they have reviewed Paul Tierneys audio from todays game: We can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierneys actions were improper.
So now Jurgen has to come out and repeat what he said.
Damn right he does & when they all him a liar he should call them every c*nt under the sun and take the fine and suspension.Sick to death of us just rolling over to get out bellies tickled.
