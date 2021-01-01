Going against the grain here but I've reffed a few youth games and the parents and kids were absolutely horrible. All of a sudden normal every day people decide for 90 minutes they can say whatever they like to you. I quit after a bit.



Klopp's behaviour is often hard to watch. It's the same across the country. I watch non league and it's just as bad. Its learned behaviour. We tell kids they are offside by 5 yards and they go through this tantrum and abuse when really thier coach should just teach them to stay onside. My preference is that football should be closer to rugby when it comes to ref respect and tef standards.



I believe ref standards are so poor in this league that it brings it on itself mostly. We need independent regulators and worldwide participants in the Premier League. We also need some sort of league table of performance coming from independent assessments.



Anyway, Tierney is a cock.