I think we are looking at the weakness in Klopps style of football. It relies heavily on his team being fitter and working harder than the rest.



Our players obviously aren't playing at anywhere near the intensity they had in recent years.



Seems that in order to achieve long term consistent success playing Klopps way, you need to change the personal more regularly which doesn't really align with fsg strategy or indeed Klopps loyalty to players who have given every ounce to him to him. In fact, without that loyalty you probably never get that much out of players in the first place. To go to that insane level of preparation and work rate.



What's occurring now looks like the weakness in Klopps philosophy. We just have to accept it and be patient.



Looking forward to the next cycle under this great manager.



I think it's more to do with the players rather than Klopp. They are getting older, and tireder and perhaps the motivation is gone. After all, when you give absolutely everything and reach 4 major finals in club football and get beaten to it by teams that just clearly sport wash their way to the top, then surely a player must feel like their efforts are futile (i.e., if you gave everything and it wasn't good enough, then how will it ever be good enough etc.. )It needs a refresh of players and of mindset. Sometimes a clear out of players and bedding in an entirely new team might take 2 seasons or so, but it's what is needed to be successful. Just look at Arsenal. Arteta has been there nearly 4 years and is only just seeing the benefits of building his team. They have come 8th, 8th and 5th and are now looking like title challengers and possibly could sustain that for another 1-2 seasons before the same thing will happen to them and they will need to go again. The only way teams like Real Madrid, Man City, Utd in the past, Barca, PSG etc. avoid it is because every season they spend the megacash on 2-3 players big time, so they always have strong players coming in and don't see players eventually burn out.We have a top top manager. We need to back him to rebuild our team and build another legacy and another mentality monster team with a new set of names, recognising the old ones are legends who will take their place in the annals of history but don't necessarily need to be there when the next legendary team comes along.There are so many in this team that I think are riding on reputation alone: Matip, VVD, Robbo, Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah ... clearly all still talented players but are increasingly limited in their own way. We need to recognise this and figure out who our next champion CB is, and next champion LB, DM, CM and so on are. The sooner we do this and back Klopp to get them to all pay together, the sooner we will be singing their praises once more.