Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9480 on: April 5, 2023, 11:28:20 am
Quote from: darragh85 on April  5, 2023, 11:14:21 am
I think we are looking at the weakness in Klopps style of football. It relies heavily on his team being fitter and working harder than the rest.

Our players obviously aren't playing at anywhere near the intensity they had in recent years.

Seems that in order to achieve long term consistent success playing Klopps way, you need to change the personal more regularly which doesn't really align with fsg strategy or indeed Klopps loyalty to players who have given  every ounce to him to  him. In fact, without that loyalty you probably never get that much out of players in the first place. To go to that insane level of preparation and work rate.

What's occurring now looks like the weakness in Klopps philosophy. We just have to accept it and be patient.

Looking forward to the next cycle under this great manager.

I think it's more to do with the players rather than Klopp. They are getting older, and tireder and perhaps the motivation is gone. After all, when you give absolutely everything and reach 4 major finals in club football and get beaten to it by teams that just clearly sport wash their way to the top, then surely a player must feel like their efforts are futile (i.e., if you gave everything and it wasn't good enough, then how will it ever be good enough etc.. )

It needs a refresh of players and of mindset. Sometimes a clear out of players and bedding in an entirely new team might take 2 seasons or so, but it's what is needed to be successful. Just look at Arsenal. Arteta has been there nearly 4 years and is only just seeing the benefits of building his team. They have come 8th, 8th and 5th and are now looking like title challengers and possibly could sustain that for another 1-2 seasons before the same thing will happen to them and they will need to go again. The only way teams like Real Madrid, Man City, Utd in the past, Barca, PSG etc. avoid it is because every season they spend the megacash on 2-3 players big time, so they always have strong players coming in and don't see players eventually burn out.

We have a top top manager. We need to back him to rebuild our team and build another legacy and another mentality monster team with a new set of names, recognising the old ones are legends who will take their place in the annals of history but don't necessarily need to be there when the next legendary team comes along.

There are so many in this team that I think are riding on reputation alone: Matip, VVD, Robbo, Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah ... clearly all still talented players but are increasingly limited in their own way. We need to recognise this and figure out who our next champion CB is, and next champion LB, DM, CM and so on are. The sooner we do this and back Klopp to get them to all pay together, the sooner we will be singing their praises once more.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9481 on: April 5, 2023, 12:25:51 pm
Sometimes, when you burn twice as bright, you burn half as long. Maybe Klopp's brand of football requires a quicker, more frequent turnover of quality players? Something owners like FSG would struggle with. Sportswashers can do that, but sustainable clubs would struggle given the finances necessary to do this in modern times.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9482 on: April 5, 2023, 01:08:32 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on April  5, 2023, 11:28:20 am
I think it's more to do with the players rather than Klopp. They are getting older, and tireder and perhaps the motivation is gone. After all, when you give absolutely everything and reach 4 major finals in club football and get beaten to it by teams that just clearly sport wash their way to the top, then surely a player must feel like their efforts are futile (i.e., if you gave everything and it wasn't good enough, then how will it ever be good enough etc.. )

It needs a refresh of players and of mindset. Sometimes a clear out of players and bedding in an entirely new team might take 2 seasons or so, but it's what is needed to be successful. Just look at Arsenal. Arteta has been there nearly 4 years and is only just seeing the benefits of building his team. They have come 8th, 8th and 5th and are now looking like title challengers and possibly could sustain that for another 1-2 seasons before the same thing will happen to them and they will need to go again. The only way teams like Real Madrid, Man City, Utd in the past, Barca, PSG etc. avoid it is because every season they spend the megacash on 2-3 players big time, so they always have strong players coming in and don't see players eventually burn out.

We have a top top manager. We need to back him to rebuild our team and build another legacy and another mentality monster team with a new set of names, recognising the old ones are legends who will take their place in the annals of history but don't necessarily need to be there when the next legendary team comes along.

There are so many in this team that I think are riding on reputation alone: Matip, VVD, Robbo, Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah ... clearly all still talented players but are increasingly limited in their own way. We need to recognise this and figure out who our next champion CB is, and next champion LB, DM, CM and so on are. The sooner we do this and back Klopp to get them to all pay together, the sooner we will be singing their praises once more.

I'm not blaming Klopp and if the players are genuinely fucked then it's unfair to blame them either.

Every football strategy has weaknesses. This is the weakness in Klopps. Without having a reputation for being loyal, you don't get the best from the players in which you don't get the insane intensity and work rate to make the system a success. Maybe it's that more thsn fsg being too stingy? Or a mix of both.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9483 on: April 5, 2023, 01:58:49 pm
Full Seasons


16/17 76 points
17/18 75 points (+ messy CL final loss)
18/19 97 points (-1 from top, plus CL win)
19/20 99 points (top)
20/21 69 points
21/22 92 points (-1 from top) + Messy CL final loss  +FAC & LC wins


That sort of effort, including the disappointment, has to catch up with you, it did in 20/21





Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9484 on: April 5, 2023, 02:15:50 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April  5, 2023, 01:58:49 pm
Full Seasons


16/17 76 points
17/18 75 points (+ messy CL final loss)
18/19 97 points (-1 from top, plus CL win)
19/20 99 points (top)
20/21 69 points
21/22 92 points (-1 from top) + Messy CL final loss  +FAC & LC wins


That sort of effort, including the disappointment, has to catch up with you, it did in 20/21

20/21 was a one-off in the sense that the vast majority of matches were played behind closed doors. A lot of sides actually had a better away record than a home one. We ourselves lost 6 consecutive home games at one point. That doesn't happen with a full crowd at Anfield. I personally think that some of our lads may have lost the hunger they once had, a hunger that drove us on to great things. Teams are now working harder than us because they now have the hungrier players. Must be frustrating for Klopp when he knows the lads have got it in them to do better, but sadly it's not happening anymore. Big Summer ahead of us.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9485 on: April 5, 2023, 05:21:47 pm
Patience, financial backing as much as possible and the freedom to make all the changes he thinks are required this summer. Thats what I want Jurgen to be given this summer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9486 on: April 5, 2023, 05:23:30 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on April  5, 2023, 05:21:47 pm
Patience, financial backing as much as possible and the freedom to make all the changes he thinks are required this summer. Thats what I want Jurgen to be given this summer.

Which should be standard.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9487 on: April 5, 2023, 05:44:07 pm
He's gotta think about shuffling the coaching staff a bit no? Bring in some new blood, ideas, promote from the academy crews.It's so stale at the moment.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9488 on: April 5, 2023, 06:03:35 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April  5, 2023, 05:44:07 pm
He's gotta think about shuffling the coaching staff a bit no? Bring in some new blood, ideas, promote from the academy crews.It's so stale at the moment.

or he replaces the majority of the players and get new ones that havent had this message before.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9489 on: April 5, 2023, 06:18:10 pm
BVB miss(ed) him. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/elykHTIBIqs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/elykHTIBIqs</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elykHTIBIqs
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9490 on: April 5, 2023, 06:21:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on April  5, 2023, 06:03:35 pm
or he replaces the majority of the players and get new ones that havent had this message before.

That's not realistic though is it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9491 on: April 5, 2023, 06:34:52 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on April  5, 2023, 06:21:23 pm
That's not realistic though is it.

Why not? Look at the ages and contractual status of our players. So many of them will be gone within the next two seasons.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9492 on: April 5, 2023, 06:39:44 pm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9493 on: April 5, 2023, 07:01:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on April  5, 2023, 06:34:52 pm
Why not? Look at the ages and contractual status of our players. So many of them will be gone within the next two seasons.

We can't wait 2+ years to start seeing a significant improvement can we? Hopefully we'll be bringing in at least 3-4 players in the summer, we'll have a few contracts expiring, with a couple of added departures. Klopp and his coaches will have to make good use of the squad at that point.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9494 on: April 5, 2023, 07:31:07 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on April  5, 2023, 07:01:26 pm
We can't wait 2+ years to start seeing a significant improvement can we? Hopefully we'll be bringing in at least 3-4 players in the summer, we'll have a few contracts expiring, with a couple of added departures. Klopp and his coaches will have to make good use of the squad at that point.


We could easily lose anywhere from 8-10 from this seasons first team squad this summer. Straight away we have the scope to bring in around 5 players. Add that to the likes of Konate, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo who havent been here that long and its a lot of new players that hopefully should start the improvement.

We then have the likes of Thiago, Salah, Henderson with not so long left. Within a couple of years you could have close to a brand new squad.

For me next season is about getting back into the top four or five and CL football. The title can be looked at 2 or 3 years from now.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9495 on: April 5, 2023, 07:55:03 pm
We have the bones of a decent side, we just need to fix alot of it within two seasons as has been said we will lose anywhere between 5 to 10 players this summer, thats not a bad thing to be honest it opens up alot of "wasted" wages, we also look to be selling kelleher which is a shame but he wants 1st team football, and we cant really deny him that, we have atm Allison, konate, Elliot?  Diaz , Nunez and Gakpo we could always move Trent into midfield which if i am being honest would be better for him, and for us, not to mention either Gomez or a new RB is cheaper than a playmaking midfielder,  we need a left back or promote Tsimi,  alteast 2 midfielders preferable a holding midfielder and a box to box (bellingham and lavia? or Tchouaméni as he has fallen down the ranks in madrid) if we do it this way thats 3/4 new players this summer, yes we wont be world beaters , but it gives us a platform for the followin season to bring in someone to replace salah, and maybe replace VVD (depending on hwo it goes as since his injury he has not been the same). or we replace VVD this summer too and swap with VVD.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9496 on: April 5, 2023, 09:52:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  5, 2023, 12:25:51 pm
Sometimes, when you burn twice as bright, you burn half as long. Maybe Klopp's brand of football requires a quicker, more frequent turnover of quality players? Something owners like FSG would struggle with. Sportswashers can do that, but sustainable clubs would struggle given the finances necessary to do this in modern times.

In the simplest terms I think there's a fair bit in this. I think klopps style means once the tank is empty, it's really fucking empty. But also that part of how he gets players to empty it is through deep loyalty and trust, which means its possible that he still believes there might be some more in some players tanks even when there isn't.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9497 on: April 5, 2023, 09:59:02 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on April  5, 2023, 01:08:32 pm
I'm not blaming Klopp and if the players are genuinely fucked then it's unfair to blame them either.

Every football strategy has weaknesses. This is the weakness in Klopps. Without having a reputation for being loyal, you don't get the best from the players in which you don't get the insane intensity and work rate to make the system a success. Maybe it's that more thsn fsg being too stingy? Or a mix of both.

Don't think blame has much to do with it.

The closer that our expectations lineup with reality the better. The reality is that we have some really top quality players, but it would appear clear that multiple seasons of going toe to toe with footballs biggest sport washers have taken something out of them. and there's a general lack of consistency in their play (Apart from Ali). Their top level has fallen off, injuries are becoming more prevalent There's a general lack of cohesion as well as a bit of that hunger or desire this season which is only natural. We need to get that back if we want to get back to winning ways. In my opinion, I don't think that is possible without a pretty big refresh of the squad, but we'll see what Klopp thinks because that is what matters. I just hope he gets the backing he deserves if he thinks that a refresh or even mini refresh is needed.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9498 on: Today at 10:58:34 am
I think I'll dedicate my 40,000th post to Jurgen Klopp as a thank you for delivering everything possible to us over the last 7 years.
I've loved every trophy and I've despaired for him as a man after every final defeat.
Jurgen is one of us completely, he get us and appreciates us as much as we do him.

What a fucking amazing manager we've got.
