Jürgen Klopp

mrantarctica

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9480 on: Today at 11:28:20 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:14:21 am
I think we are looking at the weakness in Klopps style of football. It relies heavily on his team being fitter and working harder than the rest.

Our players obviously aren't playing at anywhere near the intensity they had in recent years.

Seems that in order to achieve long term consistent success playing Klopps way, you need to change the personal more regularly which doesn't really align with fsg strategy or indeed Klopps loyalty to players who have given  every ounce to him to  him. In fact, without that loyalty you probably never get that much out of players in the first place. To go to that insane level of preparation and work rate.

What's occurring now looks like the weakness in Klopps philosophy. We just have to accept it and be patient.

Looking forward to the next cycle under this great manager.

I think it's more to do with the players rather than Klopp. They are getting older, and tireder and perhaps the motivation is gone. After all, when you give absolutely everything and reach 4 major finals in club football and get beaten to it by teams that just clearly sport wash their way to the top, then surely a player must feel like their efforts are futile (i.e., if you gave everything and it wasn't good enough, then how will it ever be good enough etc.. )

It needs a refresh of players and of mindset. Sometimes a clear out of players and bedding in an entirely new team might take 2 seasons or so, but it's what is needed to be successful. Just look at Arsenal. Arteta has been there nearly 4 years and is only just seeing the benefits of building his team. They have come 8th, 8th and 5th and are now looking like title challengers and possibly could sustain that for another 1-2 seasons before the same thing will happen to them and they will need to go again. The only way teams like Real Madrid, Man City, Utd in the past, Barca, PSG etc. avoid it is because every season they spend the megacash on 2-3 players big time, so they always have strong players coming in and don't see players eventually burn out.

We have a top top manager. We need to back him to rebuild our team and build another legacy and another mentality monster team with a new set of names, recognising the old ones are legends who will take their place in the annals of history but don't necessarily need to be there when the next legendary team comes along.

There are so many in this team that I think are riding on reputation alone: Matip, VVD, Robbo, Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah ... clearly all still talented players but are increasingly limited in their own way. We need to recognise this and figure out who our next champion CB is, and next champion LB, DM, CM and so on are. The sooner we do this and back Klopp to get them to all pay together, the sooner we will be singing their praises once more.
Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9481 on: Today at 12:25:51 pm
Sometimes, when you burn twice as bright, you burn half as long. Maybe Klopp's brand of football requires a quicker, more frequent turnover of quality players? Something owners like FSG would struggle with. Sportswashers can do that, but sustainable clubs would struggle given the finances necessary to do this in modern times.
darragh85

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9482 on: Today at 01:08:32 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 11:28:20 am
I think it's more to do with the players rather than Klopp. They are getting older, and tireder and perhaps the motivation is gone. After all, when you give absolutely everything and reach 4 major finals in club football and get beaten to it by teams that just clearly sport wash their way to the top, then surely a player must feel like their efforts are futile (i.e., if you gave everything and it wasn't good enough, then how will it ever be good enough etc.. )

It needs a refresh of players and of mindset. Sometimes a clear out of players and bedding in an entirely new team might take 2 seasons or so, but it's what is needed to be successful. Just look at Arsenal. Arteta has been there nearly 4 years and is only just seeing the benefits of building his team. They have come 8th, 8th and 5th and are now looking like title challengers and possibly could sustain that for another 1-2 seasons before the same thing will happen to them and they will need to go again. The only way teams like Real Madrid, Man City, Utd in the past, Barca, PSG etc. avoid it is because every season they spend the megacash on 2-3 players big time, so they always have strong players coming in and don't see players eventually burn out.

We have a top top manager. We need to back him to rebuild our team and build another legacy and another mentality monster team with a new set of names, recognising the old ones are legends who will take their place in the annals of history but don't necessarily need to be there when the next legendary team comes along.

There are so many in this team that I think are riding on reputation alone: Matip, VVD, Robbo, Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah ... clearly all still talented players but are increasingly limited in their own way. We need to recognise this and figure out who our next champion CB is, and next champion LB, DM, CM and so on are. The sooner we do this and back Klopp to get them to all pay together, the sooner we will be singing their praises once more.

I'm not blaming Klopp and if the players are genuinely fucked then it's unfair to blame them either.

Every football strategy has weaknesses. This is the weakness in Klopps. Without having a reputation for being loyal, you don't get the best from the players in which you don't get the insane intensity and work rate to make the system a success. Maybe it's that more thsn fsg being too stingy? Or a mix of both.

Black Bull Nova

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9483 on: Today at 01:58:49 pm
Full Seasons


16/17 76 points
17/18 75 points (+ messy CL final loss)
18/19 97 points (-1 from top, plus CL win)
19/20 99 points (top)
20/21 69 points
21/22 92 points (-1 from top) + Messy CL final loss  +FAC & LC wins


That sort of effort, including the disappointment, has to catch up with you, it did in 20/21





Oldmanmick

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9484 on: Today at 02:15:50 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:58:49 pm
Full Seasons


16/17 76 points
17/18 75 points (+ messy CL final loss)
18/19 97 points (-1 from top, plus CL win)
19/20 99 points (top)
20/21 69 points
21/22 92 points (-1 from top) + Messy CL final loss  +FAC & LC wins


That sort of effort, including the disappointment, has to catch up with you, it did in 20/21

20/21 was a one-off in the sense that the vast majority of matches were played behind closed doors. A lot of sides actually had a better away record than a home one. We ourselves lost 6 consecutive home games at one point. That doesn't happen with a full crowd at Anfield. I personally think that some of our lads may have lost the hunger they once had, a hunger that drove us on to great things. Teams are now working harder than us because they now have the hungrier players. Must be frustrating for Klopp when he knows the lads have got it in them to do better, but sadly it's not happening anymore. Big Summer ahead of us.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9485 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm
Patience, financial backing as much as possible and the freedom to make all the changes he thinks are required this summer. Thats what I want Jurgen to be given this summer.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9486 on: Today at 05:23:30 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:21:47 pm
Patience, financial backing as much as possible and the freedom to make all the changes he thinks are required this summer. Thats what I want Jurgen to be given this summer.

Which should be standard.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9487 on: Today at 05:44:07 pm
He's gotta think about shuffling the coaching staff a bit no? Bring in some new blood, ideas, promote from the academy crews.It's so stale at the moment.
killer-heels

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9488 on: Today at 06:03:35 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:44:07 pm
He's gotta think about shuffling the coaching staff a bit no? Bring in some new blood, ideas, promote from the academy crews.It's so stale at the moment.

or he replaces the majority of the players and get new ones that havent had this message before.
A Red Abroad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9489 on: Today at 06:18:10 pm
BVB miss(ed) him. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/elykHTIBIqs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/elykHTIBIqs</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elykHTIBIqs
Redman78

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9490 on: Today at 06:21:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:03:35 pm
or he replaces the majority of the players and get new ones that havent had this message before.

That's not realistic though is it.
killer-heels

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9491 on: Today at 06:34:52 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 06:21:23 pm
That's not realistic though is it.

Why not? Look at the ages and contractual status of our players. So many of them will be gone within the next two seasons.
A Red Abroad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9492 on: Today at 06:39:44 pm
