Its becoming increasingly worrying trend for us to completely shit the bed in games, even ones where we have competed for a while. Our confidence is so flaky we just don't seem to have faith in our system or plans to deal with even minor setbacks. Think of the Bournemouth game, our gule is rightly ruled offside then we just stopped playing, conceded and went into our shells instead of re-doubling our efforts. The less said bout last Saturday the better.



This is so concerning, and it reflects so badly on Jurgen and the coaching team.



Why are so many not listening and/or believing? This is now so much worse than 2021 where it was just a horror couple of months. We have been consistently bad this season with just the odd good results.



Feels like this only gets fixed by importing new confidence and leadership into the squad so Jurgen will have to be ruthless, we simply cannot do the same things as we have had done in the past 10 months.