Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9440
Yes other clubs have spent more than us. I think were all aware of that. Weve competed against sports washing cheats in City. And weve managed to beat them quite a bit! But we havent done so as a mid table club in terms of financial muscle.

Plenty of those applauding the post would be the first to jump on certain posters for claiming FSG have radically under supported us by using the mid table bet spend as evidence.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9441
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.

Hahahaha, what a fucking post! ;D

Pin this on the forum homepage.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9442
I love how Klopp has said he is sitting where he is thanks to previous success and not this season. The easy thing for him to do would be defensive and call out what he has achieved against a bunch of cheating f**kers, but instead he demands, from himself, that he keeps us at the top and isn't for accepting this seasons standards from himself or his team no matter how unlevel the playing ground is. He must be itching to get to the summer and rip it up a bit. Love that. He's the best there is and he's proven without doubt that he can take a team who need to go up a few levels, up a few levels and more. In a funny, fucked up kind of way I'm a little ok with this season because I think we'll see Klopp at his absolute best in the close season, when he has something to get his beautiful teeth into
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #9443
Its becoming increasingly worrying trend for us to completely shit the bed in games, even ones where we have competed for a while. Our confidence is so flaky we just don't seem to have faith in our system or plans to deal with even minor setbacks. Think of the Bournemouth game, our gule is rightly ruled offside then we just stopped playing, conceded and went into our shells instead of re-doubling our efforts. The less said bout last Saturday the better.

This is so concerning, and it reflects so badly on Jurgen and the coaching team.

Why are so many not listening and/or believing? This is now so much worse than 2021 where it was just a horror couple of months. We have been consistently bad this season with just the odd good results.

Feels like this only gets fixed by importing new confidence and leadership into the squad so Jurgen will have to be ruthless, we simply cannot do the same things as we have had done in the past 10 months.
