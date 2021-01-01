I love how Klopp has said he is sitting where he is thanks to previous success and not this season. The easy thing for him to do would be defensive and call out what he has achieved against a bunch of cheating f**kers, but instead he demands, from himself, that he keeps us at the top and isn't for accepting this seasons standards from himself or his team no matter how unlevel the playing ground is. He must be itching to get to the summer and rip it up a bit. Love that. He's the best there is and he's proven without doubt that he can take a team who need to go up a few levels, up a few levels and more. In a funny, fucked up kind of way I'm a little ok with this season because I think we'll see Klopp at his absolute best in the close season, when he has something to get his beautiful teeth into