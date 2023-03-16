« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 753508 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9400 on: March 16, 2023, 10:48:29 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 16, 2023, 09:53:33 am
His on the ball stats are almost identical to Gakpo's, and some of them are better, yet he gets praised for his link-up play and labelled the new Firmino.

The last two games we've substituted him when chasing a goal and looked a worse team once he's gone off. We had one shot on goal (Harvey from distance) after he went off last night.

We knew what he could and couldn't do when we signed him but we're now compounding those issues by sticking him out wide where he's less effective. When played centrally he's always caused issues to the opposition.

agree. I never question klopps tactics, but this Nunez playing LW rubbish needs to stop. He can be a quality striker, but he'll never be a quality LW because he simply doesnt have the right tools for it

put him in his best position and let him develop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9401 on: March 16, 2023, 12:08:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 16, 2023, 07:05:14 am
Didnt he get a knock in one of the league games recently? We werent going to overturn the score so chose to not take any chances with him perhaps.
Not what Klopp said, and why not just move him to the middle. Darwin was one of our biggest threats and we had nothing when he came off (56 mins FFS).
The thing I can't understand is how he can watch other players really stink the place out and nothing, just dont understand what is going on at our club if its not our owners (selling then not selling) , medical team (ridiculous injuries) , transfer team (leaving and players running down contracts) coaching (constantly being schooled by shit teams) players (the amount of senior players that have dropped off a cliff)

I have no idea what part Linders has in the decision making but he certainly isn't helping, yes we've had injuries but we still have a squad capable of not making the Bournemouths of the world not look like prime Barca.

Eight of us watching together last night and when Nunez was pulled every single one of us were in disbelief and thought he must be injured, he was pretty much our main threat and we have no game this weekend.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9402 on: March 16, 2023, 12:10:28 pm »
Klopp is my aero. He's a dude.

Next season is going to be great.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9403 on: March 16, 2023, 12:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 16, 2023, 12:10:28 pm
Klopp is my aero. He's a dude.

Next season is going to be great.


He's a bubbly guy
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9404 on: March 16, 2023, 01:39:12 pm »
Klopp is a Galaxy mate.  8)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9405 on: March 17, 2023, 09:34:48 am »
There is something seriously wrong with the team and the club.

A team that almost went all the way to win everything on offer last season now looks broken and bereft of self-belief and unmotivated and only able to lift itself in matches like the one against United. Against Madrid, we look almost traumatised, waiting for the killing blow from the other side that would rob victory from our grasp. What happened to the tough, battle hardened warriors who have been at the top of the game for the last 5-6 years?

Aging of the core of the team and the \ failure to replace the midfield with world class young players are part of it, but not the whole story.  They may have a down turn due to fatigue but for a team that has won every honour and knows itself capable of doing so against the very best, the downfall has been so shockingly sudden and the incredible decline this season has been so great that there must be more to this behind the scenes...

The loss of virtually the spine of the club's data and stats research brain trust en masse is a dire sign.

The inability of Klopp to rouse the team like he used to be able to do or to changer things to spark up the team this season has been another sign. There was no lack of commentators pointing out Klopp has never lasted longer than 7 years in his previous manager jobs. Has he lost the ability to motivate this team? Are they listening to him?

The failure of the club's owners to spend what is necessary during the transfer window to sign world class and younger midfielders is another. They did not seem bothered by the prospect of missing out on the CL.

For us to fall out of the CL so meekly to the old enemy in white, was all too predictable in retrospect. It was still infuriatingly supine and so unlike how we have mostly been making Europe fear us instead.

The whole club is at a cross roads now. We dont look like putting together the consistency to be able to get top 4, and so we probably wont be playing CL next season.  There is a cledar need to ditch all the broken players and to replace the core of the team altogether. Can Klopp rebuild the team for next season? Will he be given the 200-300 million in funds that he will need to do so?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9406 on: March 17, 2023, 10:23:57 am »
Not really a surprise as to why. Probably a combination of

- A year older and aging in certain areas
- Overplayed due to quantity of fixtures for club and country plus lack of rotation
- Players rushed back too soon
- Lack of new blood in certain areas leading to complacency
- Mental and physical fatigue
- Shortened pre-season

We've tried our Last Dance with this group and  it has blown up in our faces. This is Klopp's Shankly Watford season. Now he'll have to be more cut-throat. Part of the clearout will be made easier by players on expiring contracts exiting.

Two lessons from this season I hope Klopp heeds: 1) more rotation 2) the way we play takes a lot out of our midfield; we can always have an extra body in there. I think with Milner, Keita and Ox going is hand will be forced, but we can always carry an extra player in midfield

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9407 on: March 17, 2023, 10:27:28 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on March 16, 2023, 12:08:09 pm
Not what Klopp said, and why not just move him to the middle. Darwin was one of our biggest threats and we had nothing when he came off (56 mins FFS).
The thing I can't understand is how he can watch other players really stink the place out and nothing, just dont understand what is going on at our club if its not our owners (selling then not selling) , medical team (ridiculous injuries) , transfer team (leaving and players running down contracts) coaching (constantly being schooled by shit teams) players (the amount of senior players that have dropped off a cliff)

I have no idea what part Linders has in the decision making but he certainly isn't helping, yes we've had injuries but we still have a squad capable of not making the Bournemouths of the world not look like prime Barca.

Eight of us watching together last night and when Nunez was pulled every single one of us were in disbelief and thought he must be injured, he was pretty much our main threat and we have no game this weekend.

So you dont know what Ljinders role is but he isnt helping? ;D
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9408 on: March 17, 2023, 12:51:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 17, 2023, 10:27:28 am
So you dont know what Ljinders role is but he isnt helping? ;D

 :lmao
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9409 on: March 17, 2023, 12:55:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 17, 2023, 10:27:28 am
So you dont know what Ljinders role is but he isnt helping? ;D
I think you probably understand what I meant, he clearly plays a big part in how we set up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9410 on: March 22, 2023, 02:03:46 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on March 17, 2023, 12:55:27 pm
I think you probably understand what I meant, he clearly plays a big part in how we set up.

Did he help when we won the league, CL and nearly won the quadruple last season?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9411 on: March 23, 2023, 07:23:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 22, 2023, 02:03:46 pm
Did he help when we won the league, CL and nearly won the quadruple last season?

The same players were also involved in the last seasons yet people seem to think a lot of then are finished, amazing how many have dropped off a cliff and look lost out there .

Is it all the players or are we causing a problem with our tactics, I have no idea myself but I have an open mind.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9412 on: March 23, 2023, 07:44:05 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on March 23, 2023, 07:23:44 pm
The same players were also involved in the last seasons yet people seem to think a lot of then are finished, amazing how many have dropped off a cliff and look lost out there .

Is it all the players or are we causing a problem with our tactics, I have no idea myself but I have an open mind.

Well the players have a lot shorter shelf life than coaches, due to ageing massively affecting their ability to do their job. If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9413 on: March 23, 2023, 11:59:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2023, 07:44:05 pm
Well the players have a lot shorter shelf life than coaches, due to ageing massively affecting their ability to do their job. If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.
Not disagreeing but tactical weaknesses can also be found out, going to be an interesting summer that's for sure.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9414 on: March 28, 2023, 11:38:20 am »
A new baby Red is on the way, Jurgen's going to be a grandad. :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9415 on: Yesterday at 02:36:48 pm »
Longest serving current manager in the football league....

Last man standing in his words.

Long may it continue
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9416 on: Yesterday at 02:40:46 pm »
hear, hear!

Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:36:48 pm
Longest serving current manager in the football league....

Last man standing in his words.

Long may it continue
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9417 on: Yesterday at 03:21:34 pm »
I think people put too much stock in what Klopp says, when most of the time he's just trying to avoid giving ammunition to journalists.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9418 on: Yesterday at 03:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:21:34 pm
I think people put too much stock in what Klopp says, when most of the time he's just trying to avoid giving ammunition to journalists.
You are just saying that to give ammunition to some in this thread.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9419 on: Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 03:59:13 pm
You are just saying that to give ammunition to some in this thread.

I'm saying it because people assume a lot based on what he says, when the reality is we keep a lot of the real talk behind closed doors. We clearly tried to improve the midfield in the summer and failed, so when Klopp said he was happy with the midfield at the time it seems to me like he was just trying to avoid allowing the media to build a narrative of failures and conflict.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9420 on: Yesterday at 05:44:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2023, 07:44:05 pm
Well the players have a lot shorter shelf life than coaches, due to ageing massively affecting their ability to do their job. If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.


The question is, have we adapted our tactics to suit our ageing squad? Are we trying to play the same way we were doing two years ago with players who no longer have the physical attributes to play that way?

We have limited resources compared to cheaters and money launderers, but have we spent our money wisely in the right positions?



Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9421 on: Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2023, 07:44:05 pm
Well the players have a lot shorter shelf life than coaches, due to ageing massively affecting their ability to do their job. If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9422 on: Yesterday at 09:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.


Hear hear - well said sir
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9423 on: Yesterday at 09:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.

Frame that post and put it in the Tate.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9424 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.


Well said.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9425 on: Yesterday at 10:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.

100% - his achievements purely in terms of trophies won constitute a fantastic tenure, let alone with the surrounding context of competing against oil cheats, achieving multiple seasons of record points tallies, and having a net spend below teams like Everton and Villa. There isn't a manager in world football who would have bettered his record in the same circumstances, and when he eventually leaves, hopefully not for many years, we will be downgrading not just with the manager but with the man.

Thankfully even most of the doomsayers on RAWK are savvy enough to know this - it's only really been the usual Twitter morons and a few snide media comments suggesting that Klopp is running out of time.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9426 on: Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.

Bingo.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9427 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.

 :wellin
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9428 on: Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2023, 07:44:05 pm
Well the players have a lot shorter shelf life than coaches, due to ageing massively affecting their ability to do their job. If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.


Oh wow. That's a proper telling.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9429 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.

Bang on the money. Absolutely love the man for everything he's done for us.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9430 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.

Is fuckin right
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9431 on: Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm »
Brilliant post Red46. The mind boggles with the opinions expressed by some. They've short fucking memories.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9432 on: Yesterday at 11:08:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:36:48 pm
Longest serving current manager in the football league....

Last man standing in his words.

Long may it continue
Third longest actually, behind Harrogate and Accrington's managers; the next longest-serving manager is that creep Guardiola. Klopp's the boss and he's boss.

Incidentally, 44 teams have changed managers in the football league since August 28, 2022, that's almost half the teams!!! 27 teams have changed managers since the end of the World Cup.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9433 on: Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm »
Pure 24 carat Gold Statue of Kloppo please.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9434 on: Yesterday at 11:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm
Pure 24 carat Gold Statue of Kloppo please.


We could use it to pay for players.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9435 on: Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm »
I really loved his presser. His honesty and complete lack of the sort of BS the likes of Mourinho indulges in epitomise his commitment to the truth.

Hes a very special human being. That hes also an inspirational manager is a huge plus of course, but his humanity is what sets him apart.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9436 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.

Fuckin ell. Like this lad

Go ed
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9437 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
With all due respect mate have you ever listened to yourself?

If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.

You do realise that we have been punching way above our weight the past 6 or 7 years? The man conjures up a minor footballing miracle and our entitled fans expect them all the time..
He wins us our first league title in 30 years, goes incredibly close on 2 other occasions, gets us to 3 CL finals which to put in context City and PSG after a decade of spending like drunken sailors have gotten to 1 each, if that wasn't enough he wins both domestic cup competitions and the world club championship - all done on the nett spend of a mid table club and up against the richest most powerful clubs ever to have existed in the135 year history of the pro game.
The only questions Jurgen should be fielding are ones revolving around wether he wants his statue hewn out of marble or cast in bronze.

Disagree mate.

Nothing minor about the miracle hes achieved.

Fuck the spoilt c*nts. Clueless all of them.

