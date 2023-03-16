« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 16, 2023, 10:48:29 am
Funky_Gibbons:
His on the ball stats are almost identical to Gakpo's, and some of them are better, yet he gets praised for his link-up play and labelled the new Firmino.

The last two games we've substituted him when chasing a goal and looked a worse team once he's gone off. We had one shot on goal (Harvey from distance) after he went off last night.

We knew what he could and couldn't do when we signed him but we're now compounding those issues by sticking him out wide where he's less effective. When played centrally he's always caused issues to the opposition.

agree. I never question klopps tactics, but this Nunez playing LW rubbish needs to stop. He can be a quality striker, but he'll never be a quality LW because he simply doesnt have the right tools for it

put him in his best position and let him develop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 16, 2023, 12:08:09 pm
jillc:
Didnt he get a knock in one of the league games recently? We werent going to overturn the score so chose to not take any chances with him perhaps.
Not what Klopp said, and why not just move him to the middle. Darwin was one of our biggest threats and we had nothing when he came off (56 mins FFS).
The thing I can't understand is how he can watch other players really stink the place out and nothing, just dont understand what is going on at our club if its not our owners (selling then not selling) , medical team (ridiculous injuries) , transfer team (leaving and players running down contracts) coaching (constantly being schooled by shit teams) players (the amount of senior players that have dropped off a cliff)

I have no idea what part Linders has in the decision making but he certainly isn't helping, yes we've had injuries but we still have a squad capable of not making the Bournemouths of the world not look like prime Barca.

Eight of us watching together last night and when Nunez was pulled every single one of us were in disbelief and thought he must be injured, he was pretty much our main threat and we have no game this weekend.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 16, 2023, 12:10:28 pm
Klopp is my aero. He's a dude.

Next season is going to be great.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 16, 2023, 12:32:13 pm
Andy @ Allerton!:
Klopp is my aero. He's a dude.

Next season is going to be great.


He's a bubbly guy
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 16, 2023, 01:39:12 pm
Klopp is a Galaxy mate.  8)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 17, 2023, 09:34:48 am
There is something seriously wrong with the team and the club.

A team that almost went all the way to win everything on offer last season now looks broken and bereft of self-belief and unmotivated and only able to lift itself in matches like the one against United. Against Madrid, we look almost traumatised, waiting for the killing blow from the other side that would rob victory from our grasp. What happened to the tough, battle hardened warriors who have been at the top of the game for the last 5-6 years?

Aging of the core of the team and the \ failure to replace the midfield with world class young players are part of it, but not the whole story.  They may have a down turn due to fatigue but for a team that has won every honour and knows itself capable of doing so against the very best, the downfall has been so shockingly sudden and the incredible decline this season has been so great that there must be more to this behind the scenes...

The loss of virtually the spine of the club's data and stats research brain trust en masse is a dire sign.

The inability of Klopp to rouse the team like he used to be able to do or to changer things to spark up the team this season has been another sign. There was no lack of commentators pointing out Klopp has never lasted longer than 7 years in his previous manager jobs. Has he lost the ability to motivate this team? Are they listening to him?

The failure of the club's owners to spend what is necessary during the transfer window to sign world class and younger midfielders is another. They did not seem bothered by the prospect of missing out on the CL.

For us to fall out of the CL so meekly to the old enemy in white, was all too predictable in retrospect. It was still infuriatingly supine and so unlike how we have mostly been making Europe fear us instead.

The whole club is at a cross roads now. We dont look like putting together the consistency to be able to get top 4, and so we probably wont be playing CL next season.  There is a cledar need to ditch all the broken players and to replace the core of the team altogether. Can Klopp rebuild the team for next season? Will he be given the 200-300 million in funds that he will need to do so?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 17, 2023, 10:23:57 am
Not really a surprise as to why. Probably a combination of

- A year older and aging in certain areas
- Overplayed due to quantity of fixtures for club and country plus lack of rotation
- Players rushed back too soon
- Lack of new blood in certain areas leading to complacency
- Mental and physical fatigue
- Shortened pre-season

We've tried our Last Dance with this group and  it has blown up in our faces. This is Klopp's Shankly Watford season. Now he'll have to be more cut-throat. Part of the clearout will be made easier by players on expiring contracts exiting.

Two lessons from this season I hope Klopp heeds: 1) more rotation 2) the way we play takes a lot out of our midfield; we can always have an extra body in there. I think with Milner, Keita and Ox going is hand will be forced, but we can always carry an extra player in midfield

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 17, 2023, 10:27:28 am
lgvkarlos:
Not what Klopp said, and why not just move him to the middle. Darwin was one of our biggest threats and we had nothing when he came off (56 mins FFS).
The thing I can't understand is how he can watch other players really stink the place out and nothing, just dont understand what is going on at our club if its not our owners (selling then not selling) , medical team (ridiculous injuries) , transfer team (leaving and players running down contracts) coaching (constantly being schooled by shit teams) players (the amount of senior players that have dropped off a cliff)

I have no idea what part Linders has in the decision making but he certainly isn't helping, yes we've had injuries but we still have a squad capable of not making the Bournemouths of the world not look like prime Barca.

Eight of us watching together last night and when Nunez was pulled every single one of us were in disbelief and thought he must be injured, he was pretty much our main threat and we have no game this weekend.

So you dont know what Ljinders role is but he isnt helping? ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 17, 2023, 12:51:41 pm
So Howard Philips:
So you dont know what Ljinders role is but he isnt helping? ;D

 :lmao
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 17, 2023, 12:55:27 pm
So Howard Philips:
So you dont know what Ljinders role is but he isnt helping? ;D
I think you probably understand what I meant, he clearly plays a big part in how we set up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 22, 2023, 02:03:46 pm
lgvkarlos:
I think you probably understand what I meant, he clearly plays a big part in how we set up.

Did he help when we won the league, CL and nearly won the quadruple last season?
deFacto:
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:23:44 pm
FlashGordon:
Did he help when we won the league, CL and nearly won the quadruple last season?

The same players were also involved in the last seasons yet people seem to think a lot of then are finished, amazing how many have dropped off a cliff and look lost out there .

Is it all the players or are we causing a problem with our tactics, I have no idea myself but I have an open mind.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:44:05 pm
lgvkarlos:
The same players were also involved in the last seasons yet people seem to think a lot of then are finished, amazing how many have dropped off a cliff and look lost out there .

Is it all the players or are we causing a problem with our tactics, I have no idea myself but I have an open mind.

Well the players have a lot shorter shelf life than coaches, due to ageing massively affecting their ability to do their job. If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.
deFacto:
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm
FlashGordon:
Well the players have a lot shorter shelf life than coaches, due to ageing massively affecting their ability to do their job. If we refresh the team and then continue to not reach our previous heights, serious questions can be asked of the coaching staff.
Not disagreeing but tactical weaknesses can also be found out, going to be an interesting summer that's for sure.
