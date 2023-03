Just listened to one on talksport. "Klopp is a disgrace" Embarrassing having 'supporters' like that.



Looks like we are now going to have to ask him to rise above ludicrous vitriol like that and stick with us. The truth is he could have whatever job he wants, and we just have to hope that he will rise above this shite and stay.We've all had a rough few years with COVID etc but he has had a tough time as well. I just hope he loves the club enough to stay and ignore the shite.