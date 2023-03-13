So numerous hidings for City in one post becomes three in the next post over how many years?? You remind me of that pony tail lad in Good Will Hunting as you sit there bleating all the theories to those willing to listen but as long as you can hear yourself you really don't care about anything else.
So trying to keep it short. The system is high risk even though when it has all the working elements it produces our two highest league totals ever. High risk my ass.
Why the hell do you go on about the Utd game. Back to point....we know what we need for the system to function and right now it's missing two of the three vital cogs in the crucial department. Midfield. You can keep on chugging down the path we are on and hope things will pan out or maybe just maybe a tweak from Jurgen might sort things out but you think the team full of world class players who play completely different systems for their countries will panic and second guess themselves. 🙈🙈Well without any tweaks we have seen some crazy results this year so hell let's keep doing what we are doing and hope most of the cogs like Diaz, Thiago come back and we get to 4th.
Our midfield was porous last season too and we blew three 2-goal leads (4 if you count the 3-2 against Atletico Madrid in the first half of the season that ultimately proved costly. In the second half, we went behind in a string of games in the run-in. If anyone suggested that on here last season they'd have been met with predictable responses but the best time to improve is when you're on top. The problem is when you become complacent based on results because PERFORMANCES ultimately dictate results in the medium to long term.
No system is perfect but our current system is only viable if we are ruthless upfront. Our response in January 2022 was to further bolster our attack and it worked. We did the same this year and it hasn't. The difference between this season and last season is Sadio Mané. His output and aura haven't been replaced.
Tactically, teams already knew our weaknesses. There are some games you can watch extended highlights of to see that. Wolves in the final game of the season (we could have easily lost that), Atletico away, Palace away and Chelsea in the League Cup final. There are other examples but these games show how easily teams knew they could cut us open.
It comes down to the balance between strengths and weaknesses. Every team has weaknesses but if your strengths carry more weight then you should be fine as was the case last season. However, it's better to limit the weaknesses to avoid giving teams encouragement because ultimately that's what they work on exploiting tactically. Our best season from a tactical POV was the 2018/19 season because we had very few weaknesses in our approach but we've gradually regressed every season since then.
Some suggestions have talked about being more defensive and deeper but it doesn't suit us. Trent is not a natural defender and he makes a lot of basic mistakes. His best work is going forward. The best thing we can do is to build another pressing unit in the summer that'll allow us play front-foot football AND restrict the number of big chances that other teams create against us.