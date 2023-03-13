Well if the alarm bells were not ringing last August they are buzzing in our ears now as the question mark about the strength in depth for the midfield has been there for a few seasons. We run a tight ship compared to most teams as the squad strength was light for a long time. That's higher risk right there as City always had a deeper pool to draw from for the first few years. Definitely improved our squad strength the past season or two with additions but the contrition style under Jurgen does wear you down. If you are prone to injuries then the risk of recurring it is probably higher and players who play a lot of minutes for Jurgen may fizzle out earlier than expected unless you are a man of steel. Our injury woes are just not down to bad luck it's also due to the high intensity players are put under. There's no where to hide in a Jurgen team as if you don't press then the rest will suffer.



That's probably why we have struggled as the front line is pretty new to the system so im guessing the overall stats reflect less pressure from the front line for the season. That has let the midfield open to more examination by the opposition thus allowing teams get at the glaring spaces our high line gives to opposing teams. Before they didn't get the chance to look up and get passes between our lines, now they definitely are getting plenty of time to open us up.





Anyway it's not all down to midfield but it sure is creaking this season. Next in line to creak will be our back line as there's a lot of Jurgen minutes on those legs. Trent may be 24 but his legs and mental fatigue is probably closer to 27/28. Robbo, Virgil must be a year or two from the downturn in their career, maybe they are cresting already who knows as the statistics will soon tell.



Long story short is i still think we can eek extra time out of these aging legs. Just adapt the style a wee % or two so we can get the best value out of 30 plus year olds. Otherwise we will have higher turnover of players to keep the legs fresh for the high intensity required. I don't think our money ball finances can afford constant flow of mid twenties players into the system. There has to be a balance as we don't blow teams out of the water anymore in the first twenty minutes so Jurgen has adapted which led to the team progressing to their most consistent season ever last year. Let's see where the summer takes us as we can putter along to Top 4 as long as we can get our away form to Top 10 performance levels. Top 3 form at home and that has kept us in the race