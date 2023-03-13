« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 742072 times)

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9280 on: March 13, 2023, 09:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 13, 2023, 04:17:36 pm
That would be like taking a formula 1 car and putting a tractor tyre on the left rear to make it a bit more unpredictable.

We have a manager who has spent decades perfecting a system that allows his teams to overachieve and compete with teams that outspend us. He has created a system that can push 100 points in the League and get to European finals whilst winning trophies along the way.

That system requires quality athletic players, especially in midfield. The issue isn't the system or formation. The issue is providing him with the players that can do the system justice.   

On the contrary, there has been a clear and obvious attempt to change our style of play.

Hence the new midfielders bought in the last three years: Thiago, Elliot, Carvalho, and Arthur.

Gegenpressing, athletic players?  Yes. And I'm the secret love child of Elvis and Mother Teresa.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9281 on: March 13, 2023, 10:29:02 pm »
Never bought Arthur.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9282 on: March 13, 2023, 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 13, 2023, 09:20:04 pm
The system though is high risk high reward.

We will get games in which we concede 7 at Villa, 5 against Madrid and City and 4 at Spurs. It is what comes from playing on the edge. That is how you reach the heights us and City have reached. Look at Guardiola he has had far more resources than Klopp but his sides have still taken 4 or 5 goal hiding on numerous occasions.

That is what happens when you are building sides that play on the edge. You have to have belief in your methodology and resist the urge to blindly tweak things. Beating United 7-0 and losing 5-2 to Madrid after leading is par for the course when you are building a high risk high reward side.

When United gained a slight ascendency towards the end of the first half should we have tweaked things and tried to go in goalless. At 2, 3 or 4 nil should we have allowed them back into the game by trying to be more passive.

I think what you mean is tweak things in hindsight after the event in games that don't go well. I think what you mean is to react to triggers dependent on how things then pan out. It doesn't work like that and if players start second guessing things and doubting themselves things will only get worse.

For me we need to accept it will is going to be a roller coaster whilst we rebuild, buckle up and trust Jurgen to build another great side. Or we can tweak things and settle for safe mediocrity.

So numerous hidings for City in one post becomes three in the next post over how many years?? You remind me of that pony tail lad in  Good Will Hunting as you sit there bleating all the theories to those willing to listen but as long as you can hear yourself you really don't care about anything else.

So trying to keep it short. The system is high risk even though when it has all the working elements it produces our two highest league totals ever. High risk my ass.

Why the hell do you go on about the Utd game. Back to point....we know what we need for the system to function and right now it's missing two of the three vital cogs in the crucial department. Midfield. You can keep on chugging down the path we are on and hope things will pan out or maybe just maybe a tweak from Jurgen might sort things out but you think the team full of world class players who play completely different systems for their countries will panic and second guess themselves. 🙈🙈Well without any tweaks we have seen some crazy results this year so hell let's keep doing what we are doing and hope most of the cogs like Diaz, Thiago come back and we get to 4th.

« Last Edit: March 13, 2023, 10:45:46 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9283 on: March 13, 2023, 11:56:38 pm »
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,238
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9284 on: Yesterday at 06:19:57 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 13, 2023, 09:50:34 pm
On the contrary, there has been a clear and obvious attempt to change our style of play.

Hence the new midfielders bought in the last three years: Thiago, Elliot, Carvalho, and Arthur.

Gegenpressing, athletic players?  Yes. And I'm the secret love child of Elvis and Mother Teresa.

Thiago has played for Bayern and Barca two of the best-pressing sides on the planet. Quite clearly we are trying to improve the pressing of Carvalho and especially Elliott. We have brought in players who are very good on the ball but they are adjusting to our system not the other way around.

In an ideal world you buy players of the right age who have pretty much everything in their locker. As we did with Tchouachemeni and we hopefully will do with Bellingham. If not then you have two choices buy young athletic players with limited technical ability or you buy players with technical ability and work on their pressing and physicality.

Doing the second does not mean you are trying to change your style of play. What we have tried to do is add quality on the ball without losing too much in the pressing department. It hasn't worked hence why we are going for the likes of Bellingham.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,238
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9285 on: Yesterday at 06:22:11 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 13, 2023, 10:42:00 pm
So numerous hidings for City in one post becomes three in the next post over how many years?? You remind me of that pony tail lad in  Good Will Hunting as you sit there bleating all the theories to those willing to listen but as long as you can hear yourself you really don't care about anything else.

So trying to keep it short. The system is high risk even though when it has all the working elements it produces our two highest league totals ever. High risk my ass.

Why the hell do you go on about the Utd game. Back to point....we know what we need for the system to function and right now it's missing two of the three vital cogs in the crucial department. Midfield. You can keep on chugging down the path we are on and hope things will pan out or maybe just maybe a tweak from Jurgen might sort things out but you think the team full of world class players who play completely different systems for their countries will panic and second guess themselves. 🙈🙈Well without any tweaks we have seen some crazy results this year so hell let's keep doing what we are doing and hope most of the cogs like Diaz, Thiago come back and we get to 4th.



If you don't think a system that relies on an ultra-high defensive line and almost perfect defensive decision-making is high risk then please explain what is high risk?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9286 on: Yesterday at 07:53:57 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 13, 2023, 10:29:02 pm
Never bought Arthur.
Quote from: BigCDump on March 13, 2023, 11:56:38 pm
We need Moore.
He can't help being a dud, leave him alone!
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9287 on: Yesterday at 08:27:13 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 13, 2023, 10:42:00 pm
So numerous hidings for City in one post becomes three in the next post over how many years?? You remind me of that pony tail lad in  Good Will Hunting as you sit there bleating all the theories to those willing to listen but as long as you can hear yourself you really don't care about anything else.

So trying to keep it short. The system is high risk even though when it has all the working elements it produces our two highest league totals ever. High risk my ass.

Why the hell do you go on about the Utd game. Back to point....we know what we need for the system to function and right now it's missing two of the three vital cogs in the crucial department. Midfield. You can keep on chugging down the path we are on and hope things will pan out or maybe just maybe a tweak from Jurgen might sort things out but you think the team full of world class players who play completely different systems for their countries will panic and second guess themselves. 🙈🙈Well without any tweaks we have seen some crazy results this year so hell let's keep doing what we are doing and hope most of the cogs like Diaz, Thiago come back and we get to 4th.
Our midfield was porous last season too and we blew three 2-goal leads (4 if you count the 3-2 against Atletico Madrid in the first half of the season that ultimately proved costly. In the second half, we went behind in a string of games in the run-in. If anyone suggested that on here last season they'd have been met with predictable responses but the best time to improve is when you're on top. The problem is when you become complacent based on results because PERFORMANCES ultimately dictate results in the medium to long term.

No system is perfect but our current system is only viable if we are ruthless upfront. Our response in January 2022 was to further bolster our attack and it worked. We did the same this year and it hasn't. The difference between this season and last season is Sadio Mané. His output and aura haven't been replaced.

Tactically, teams already knew our weaknesses. There are some games you can watch extended highlights of to see that. Wolves in the final game of the season (we could have easily lost that), Atletico away, Palace away and Chelsea in the League Cup final. There are other examples but these games show how easily teams knew they could cut us open.

It comes down to the balance between strengths and weaknesses. Every team has weaknesses but if your strengths carry more weight then you should be fine as was the case last season. However, it's better to limit the weaknesses to avoid giving teams encouragement because ultimately that's what they work on exploiting tactically. Our best season from a tactical POV was the 2018/19 season because we had very few weaknesses in our approach but we've gradually regressed every season since then.

Some suggestions have talked about being more defensive and deeper but it doesn't suit us. Trent is not a natural defender and he makes a lot of basic mistakes. His best work is going forward. The best thing we can do is to build another pressing unit in the summer that'll allow us play front-foot football AND restrict the number of big chances that other teams create against us.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:14:10 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9288 on: Yesterday at 08:35:25 am »
Anyone questioning claims about the midfield being catastrophically bad this season needs their head looking at. Which isn't to say it's the only issue but it may well be a contributory factor to the other issues. So for example the fact that the team isn't running as much, or as effectively, is no surprise when you look at a midfield group who are nearly all injury prone, old or unathletic.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9289 on: Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm »
Well if the alarm bells were not ringing last August they are buzzing in our ears now as the question mark about the strength in depth for the midfield has been there for a few seasons. We run a tight ship compared to most teams as the squad strength was light for a long time. That's higher risk right there as City always had a deeper pool to draw from for the first few years. Definitely improved our squad strength the past season or two with additions but the contrition style under Jurgen does wear you down. If you are prone to injuries then the risk of recurring it is probably higher and players who play a lot of minutes for Jurgen may fizzle out earlier than expected unless you are a man of steel. Our injury woes are just not down to bad luck it's also due to the high intensity players are put under. There's no where to hide in a Jurgen team as if you don't press then the rest will suffer.

That's probably why we have struggled as the front line is pretty new to the system so im guessing the overall stats reflect less pressure from the front line for the season. That has let the midfield open to more examination by the opposition thus allowing teams get at the glaring spaces our high line gives to opposing teams. Before they didn't get the chance to look up and get passes between our lines, now they definitely are getting plenty of time to open us up.


Anyway it's not all down to midfield but it sure is creaking this season. Next in line to creak will be our back line as there's a lot of Jurgen minutes on those legs. Trent may be 24 but his legs and mental fatigue is probably closer to 27/28. Robbo, Virgil must be a year or two from the downturn in their career, maybe they are cresting already who knows as the statistics will soon tell.

Long story short is i still think we can eek extra time out of these aging legs. Just adapt the style a wee % or two so we can get the best value out of 30 plus year olds. Otherwise we will have higher turnover of players to keep the legs fresh for the high intensity required. I don't think our money ball finances can afford constant flow of mid twenties players into the system. There has to be a balance as we don't blow teams out of the water anymore in the first twenty minutes so Jurgen has adapted which led to the team progressing to their most consistent season ever last year. Let's see where the summer takes us as we can putter along to Top 4 as long as we can get our away form to Top 10 performance levels. Top 3 form at home and that has kept us in the race
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:08:42 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,157
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9290 on: Yesterday at 12:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 13, 2023, 04:17:36 pm
That would be like taking a formula 1 car and putting a tractor tyre on the left rear to make it a bit more unpredictable.

We have a manager who has spent decades perfecting a system that allows his teams to overachieve and compete with teams that outspend us. He has created a system that can push 100 points in the League and get to European finals whilst winning trophies along the way.

That system requires quality athletic players, especially in midfield. The issue isn't the system or formation. The issue is providing him with the players that can do the system justice.   

Yes and no.

If JK knows he has these players for a whole season (and we had not a lot of plans for January so...), then is it not sensible to flex the system until we are able to rebuild?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9291 on: Yesterday at 12:35:59 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 13, 2023, 09:50:34 pm
On the contrary, there has been a clear and obvious attempt to change our style of play.

Hence the new midfielders bought in the last three years: Thiago, Elliot, Carvalho, and Arthur.

Gegenpressing, athletic players?  Yes. And I'm the secret love child of Elvis and Mother Teresa.

And not one of those midfielders bought in the last few years are what you call marauding running machines like Hendo in his prime, who covered every blade of grass.

All of them are poor off the ball, and fail at positioning and closing passing lanes like Hendo or Milner or Gini. Just one resson why we are easily split open in midfield.

They are attractive players on the ball and effective with it, but not nearly as effective off it compared to the original midfield. They remind me of Arsenal at their lowest at times.

We really lack proper steel in that midfield. Old brute force would help that does the simple, ugly and unseen things.  Not attractive but will help us control matches better.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,663
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9292 on: Yesterday at 12:46:18 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm
Well if the alarm bells were not ringing last August they are buzzing in our ears now as the question mark about the strength in depth for the midfield has been there for a few seasons. We run a tight ship compared to most teams as the squad strength was light for a long time. That's higher risk right there as City always had a deeper pool to draw from for the first few years. Definitely improved our squad strength the past season or two with additions but the contrition style under Jurgen does wear you down. If you are prone to injuries then the risk of recurring it is probably higher and players who play a lot of minutes for Jurgen may fizzle out earlier than expected unless you are a man of steel. Our injury woes are just not down to bad luck it's also due to the high intensity players are put under. There's no where to hide in a Jurgen team as if you don't press then the rest will suffer.

That's probably why we have struggled as the front line is pretty new to the system so im guessing the overall stats reflect less pressure from the front line for the season. That has let the midfield open to more examination by the opposition thus allowing teams get at the glaring spaces our high line gives to opposing teams. Before they didn't get the chance to look up and get passes between our lines, now they definitely are getting plenty of time to open us up.


Anyway it's not all down to midfield but it sure is creaking this season. Next in line to creak will be our back line as there's a lot of Jurgen minutes on those legs. Trent may be 24 but his legs and mental fatigue is probably closer to 27/28. Robbo, Virgil must be a year or two from the downturn in their career, maybe they are cresting already who knows as the statistics will soon tell.

Long story short is i still think we can eek extra time out of these aging legs. Just adapt the style a wee % or two so we can get the best value out of 30 plus year olds. Otherwise we will have higher turnover of players to keep the legs fresh for the high intensity required. I don't think our money ball finances can afford constant flow of mid twenties players into the system. There has to be a balance as we don't blow teams out of the water anymore in the first twenty minutes so Jurgen has adapted which led to the team progressing to their most consistent season ever last year. Let's see where the summer takes us as we can putter along to Top 4 as long as we can get our away form to Top 10 performance levels. Top 3 form at home and that has kept us in the race

I could be wrong but didnt we have one of the largest squads in numbers in the BPL these past few seasons. City by comparison was much smaller.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,255
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9293 on: Yesterday at 12:54:21 pm »
Abu Dhabi definitely haven't had a big squad, but I guess their style isn't as hard on their players as us. Plus you know...spending billions makes it easier to sign those players who are both top class AND fairly bullet proof (and if they're not, they can afford to just fuck them off).

There's definitely an argument that we might need to adapt how we play...well I think we already have really. Its still clearly plan A being fast and furious high pressing, but you dont sign the likes of Thiago if thats the only way you're going to play. And turning the squad over completely every 3/4 years because we've burnt everyone out clearly isn't a goer.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,157
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9294 on: Yesterday at 02:31:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:54:21 pm
Abu Dhabi definitely haven't had a big squad, but I guess their style isn't as hard on their players as us. Plus you know...spending billions makes it easier to sign those players who are both top class AND fairly bullet proof (and if they're not, they can afford to just fuck them off).

There's definitely an argument that we might need to adapt how we play...well I think we already have really. Its still clearly plan A being fast and furious high pressing, but you dont sign the likes of Thiago if thats the only way you're going to play. And turning the squad over completely every 3/4 years because we've burnt everyone out clearly isn't a goer.

Howabout turning most of the midfield over, every 4-5 years though?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,255
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9295 on: Yesterday at 02:34:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:31:35 pm
Howabout turning most of the midfield over, every 4-5 years though?

We're probably not far off doing that anyway, but unfortunately two of the lads we were relying on have turned out to be very unreliable
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9296 on: Yesterday at 03:07:14 pm »
I think nothing much works for us as before in Jurgen's signature high octane counter press system once we start losing the midfield battles and mobility as we have recently,forward line not properly pressing any more to force inaccurate passes and turnovers like they used to is a part of it too,defenders in our high line regularly been outnumbered with about 4 runners straight at them several times a game and so on.

Still think we'll look a lot better all over the pitch if we get the balance,control and the 2-way mobility we used to have back and corrected in the central positions,hopefully mostly in one go next summer before new cracks inevitably start to form elsewhere where we need investment.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,238
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9297 on: Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:26:51 pm
Yes and no.

If JK knows he has these players for a whole season (and we had not a lot of plans for January so...), then is it not sensible to flex the system until we are able to rebuild?

Not for me because we would just waste a season of bedding in Nunez and half a season of bedding in Gakpo. We would then end up trying to integrate two-thirds of the attack and probably two-thirds of the midfield.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9298 on: Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 12:35:59 pm
And not one of those midfielders bought in the last few years are what you call marauding running machines like Hendo in his prime, who covered every blade of grass.

All of them are poor off the ball, and fail at positioning and closing passing lanes like Hendo or Milner or Gini. Just one resson why we are easily split open in midfield.

They are attractive players on the ball and effective with it, but not nearly as effective off it compared to the original midfield. They remind me of Arsenal at their lowest at times.

We really lack proper steel in that midfield. Old brute force would help that does the simple, ugly and unseen things.  Not attractive but will help us control matches better.

Yeah claims about Thiago being worse defensively than Milner or Henderson just do not stack up with reality.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9299 on: Yesterday at 04:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm
Yeah claims about Thiago being worse defensively than Milner or Henderson just do not stack up with reality.

Yep, Thiago being called "poor off the ball" is hilarious.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,624
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9300 on: Yesterday at 04:16:09 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:10:12 pm
Yep, Thiago being called "poor off the ball" is hilarious.
That poster is constantly calling Thiago rubbish off the ball and then doubles down on it when called out. I remember a game recently where Thiago made a goal saving tackle on the edge of our own box and in the half time thread they were saying he's done nothing off the ball.

Another game they said Thiago did nothing off the ball even though he'd made 6 tackles and 4 interceptions.

Absolute rotter that one.   
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9301 on: Yesterday at 04:36:04 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 07:53:57 am
He can't help being a dud, leave him alone!


There's a track on Derek and Clive live that sums him up perfectly.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9302 on: Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:10:12 pm
Yep, Thiago being called "poor off the ball" is hilarious.

Almost as funny as buying a Xavi-type controller pushing 30, so he can play the Claude Makelele destroyer role.

And be injured half the time.

Or maybe the switcheroo was designed to confuse the opposition, as much as, presumably, the player himself?


Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9303 on: Yesterday at 04:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm
Yeah claims about Thiago being worse defensively than Milner or Henderson just do not stack up with reality.

The elephant in the room is his durability. Both Fabinho and Henderson have featured in 30% plus more league games than him since 2020. That's a huge issue when you want to build an engine around him.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,123
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9304 on: Yesterday at 05:29:03 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 13, 2023, 09:50:34 pm
On the contrary, there has been a clear and obvious attempt to change our style of play.

Hence the new midfielders bought in the last three years: Thiago, Elliot, Carvalho, and Arthur.

Gegenpressing, athletic players?  Yes. And I'm the secret love child of Elvis and Mother Teresa.
and it hasn't worked. Should've stayed as we were.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,238
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9305 on: Yesterday at 05:30:57 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm
Almost as funny as buying a Xavi-type controller pushing 30, so he can play the Claude Makelele destroyer role.

And be injured half the time.

Or maybe the switcheroo was designed to confuse the opposition, as much as, presumably, the player himself?




Except the six is the destroyer Makelele role in our system. Unless you are confusing Thiago with Fabinho. Thiago has taken over the Gini controller role on the left of the midfield three.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,238
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9306 on: Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:29:03 pm
and it hasn't worked. Should've stayed as we were.

With an older Hendo, Fabinho, Gini, Ox and Keita ?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9307 on: Yesterday at 08:26:02 pm »
I'd like to see the recycling of the midfield delivered early in the summer.

So the squad when it returns for pre-season includes the new players. With the emphasis being on our pressing triggers from up front through to midfield - as we'll have had within 12 / 18 months such high turnover in those positions, and they are crucial in executing that gegenpressing that is a pre-requisite for how a Klopp team identifies itself and performs.

It took Jurgen a number of transfer windows and a couple of seasons to really implement his style when he first joined, it's quite conceivable the hit rate with our signings that become Klopp .2 at Liverpool won't be a good as the first time round (it'd be fantastic if it was, however we were almost perfect with our recruitment for that first successful team)

I think we're gonna need patience, but also the squad is going to need a lot of time on the training pitch to develop their understanding of the individual roles, the collective roles and understand their team mates better.

 
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9308 on: Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:16:09 pm
That poster is constantly calling Thiago rubbish off the ball and then doubles down on it when called out. I remember a game recently where Thiago made a goal saving tackle on the edge of our own box and in the half time thread they were saying he's done nothing off the ball.

Another game they said Thiago did nothing off the ball even though he'd made 6 tackles and 4 interceptions.

Absolute rotter that one.

Jeez, looks like I've triggered a Thiago Stan...

My post is generic about the new players over the last few years rather than a direct hit on Thiago. It's a clumsy post but my main take is the profile of players we target isn't anything like the peak of Hendo and co in 2018-20.

At the risk for sounding like Allardyce, I'd wish we'd opt for industrious players in the market. Not a Hollywood signing but something of a water carrier that might help bring better performances out of flair players.

Unfortunately, we don't seem to want this, maybe these types of players are seen as 'second rate" by some in scouting or coaching setup. Recruitment of the midfield since 2020 has been appalling and I'm puzzled as to why we've ignored it.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9309 on: Today at 08:15:56 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:30:57 pm
Except the six is the destroyer Makelele role in our system. Unless you are confusing Thiago with Fabinho. Thiago has taken over the Gini controller role on the left of the midfield three.

I'm sure that was the original plan. But as they say in the military, no plan survives first contact with the enemy. Or something like that.

Now he's running around desperately plugging holes and trying to win duels and headers against far bigger players. When he's not in the treatment room, getting repaired after the last few rounds fighting above his weight division.

Sadly, Elliot, Carvalho and Arthur were not the solution to that problem.  ???
« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:55 am by FLRed67 »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,774
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9310 on: Today at 09:04:26 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 08:15:56 am
I'm sure that was the original plan. But as they say in the military, no plan survives first contact with the enemy. Or something like that.

Now he's running around desperately plugging holes and trying to win duels and headers against far bigger players. When he's not in the treatment room, getting repaired after the last few rounds fighting above his weight division.

Sadly, Elliot, Carvalho and Arthur were not the solution to that problem.  ???

Elliot and Carvalho weren't signed for the midfield anyway. Arthur was a last minute panic buy to fill a gap during an injury crisis.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9311 on: Today at 09:09:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:04:26 am
Elliot and Carvalho weren't signed for the midfield anyway. Arthur was a last minute panic buy to fill a gap during an injury crisis.

So the plan was Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Milner and Jones possibly including Ox?

I'm sorry but thats insane, he clearly has no time for probably three in that list
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,946
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9312 on: Today at 09:16:03 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm
Recruitment of the midfield since 2020 has been appalling and I'm puzzled as to why we've ignored it.

I honestly think Jones was nailed on to take up many more minutes this season, rotating with Thiago as the left controller. I doubt anyone forsaw him basically being unavailable for the entire season through an extremely rare injury.

With the benefit of hindsight the mistake by everyone (including Klopp) was going again with Keita and Oxlade as our "peak range" midfielders for another season, whatever reason or reaction we thought we'd get from 2 players with injury records to make Sturridge seem robust and contracts entering their final year was clearly wrong. I appreciate it's not as simple as I'm making out to move on a player and I'm sure we'd have had to taken a loss on either player but replacing one or both with a robust 22-24 range midfielder (there was many available last summer at decent price points) would have been the better move.

So that's 3 players basically injured for the season and the 3 players closest to your "peak" years for midfielders meaning we have had to make do with older with legs going and younger without experience.

That's a collective failure for me, you can't tell me there wasn't money available if Klopp wanted it, the problem was space in the squad - As Klopp himself stated most of the summer.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9313 on: Today at 10:05:33 am »
Just seeing the stat, if true, that our squad has missed the most games via injuries this season. 30% more games than the #2 team in the list so the gap is not even close, pretty much a Grand Canyon gap between us and everyone else in terms of games missed via injuries. We have 200% more games missed than Arsenal and 300% more games missed due to injuries than City. They play pretty intense football so what factors have led us to that chasm as it seriously damages any goals we have for the season. This is not the first year we have had do many players out either. Jurgen might want to look into the factors and sort out any glaring issues that can be solved hopefully.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9314 on: Today at 10:18:27 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:05:33 am
Just seeing the stat, if true, that our squad has missed the most games via injuries this season. 30% more games than the #2 team in the list so the gap is not even close, pretty much a Grand Canyon gap between us and everyone else in terms of games missed via injuries. We have 200% more games missed than Arsenal and 300% more games missed due to injuries than City. They play pretty intense football so what factors have led us to that chasm as it seriously damages any goals we have for the season. This is not the first year we have had do many players out either. Jurgen might want to look into the factors and sort out any glaring issues that can be solved hopefully.

Are you looking for a further explanation than that Liverpool played 63 games last season and every single game, pretty much, mattered?

City played 55, Arsenal only played 45 games. We've had a lot of bad luck with injuries this season but there have also been clear knock on effects from the injury problems. Many of the injuries we've suffered since November/December time have come from overplaying and that is usually to compensate from injuries in key areas (I think there is an argument in respect of form here, too, but that's for another time maybe). The young lad in midfield going down with a stress injury is a clear indicator of this problem, see also Bobby, Thiago, Henderson, Konate.

The summer is going to be massive for squad building (hopefully) but it's also going to be hugely significant for the fitness team and coaches to attempt to reset and get some players back to pre-22/23 energy levels and for others to fully recover from injuries. We played 65 games last season, plus many of our lads played in Afcon and then the World Cup this past winter. Give them loads of fucking time off, take the u13s on the tour.
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9315 on: Today at 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm
Almost as funny as buying a Xavi-type controller pushing 30, so he can play the Claude Makelele destroyer role.

And be injured half the time.

Or maybe the switcheroo was designed to confuse the opposition, as much as, presumably, the player himself?

Thiago is playing as a destroyer. This season hes often been played further forward than the other two mids but hes totally playing as a destroyer. Fabinho is being played as an attacking mid and Mo has been played as a right back.

I honestly cant comprehend how anyone has watched us since Thiago came and decided he was an issue. Our problem wasnt buying Thiago it was only buying Thiago. Hes genuinely the least of our concerns in midfield.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,851
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9316 on: Today at 10:45:22 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:05:33 am
Just seeing the stat, if true, that our squad has missed the most games via injuries this season. 30% more games than the #2 team in the list so the gap is not even close, pretty much a Grand Canyon gap between us and everyone else in terms of games missed via injuries. We have 200% more games missed than Arsenal and 300% more games missed due to injuries than City. They play pretty intense football so what factors have led us to that chasm as it seriously damages any goals we have for the season. This is not the first year we have had do many players out either. Jurgen might want to look into the factors and sort out any glaring issues that can be solved hopefully.

Its needs to be remembered also this season began earlier than normal so the players didnt get their usual break. Its why it didnt surprise me that we started slowly this season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Up
« previous next »
 