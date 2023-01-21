« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 739494 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 02:40:19 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm
Stick a big steak in between two lions of fairly equal size, one lion who has eaten recently and the other who hasnt eaten for days and I tell you my money is on the hungry lion to get that steak.

We get outfought and outrun because a lot of our players dont seem to have that desire to go the extra yards to win, whereas our opponents will. So many of our players have won it all and maybe they need moving on for hungrier, fresher talent who will fight for everything.

For a lion to be good enough to eat the steak, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for it then come out fighting on the other side 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 07:53:53 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 02:40:19 am
For a lion to be good enough to eat the steak, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for it then come out fighting on the other side 

If a lion hasn't eaten for ages, he or she probably doesn't have the energy to outfight/outrun a well fed lion.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 08:20:30 am »
i feel like i've walked into a thread that's about david attenborough's latest series  :wave
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9243 on: Today at 08:24:36 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm
Stick a big steak in between two lions of fairly equal size, one lion who has eaten recently and the other who hasnt eaten for days and I tell you my money is on the hungry lion to get that steak.

We get outfought and outrun because a lot of our players dont seem to have that desire to go the extra yards to win, whereas our opponents will. So many of our players have won it all and maybe they need moving on for hungrier, fresher talent who will fight for everything.

Theyre not really lions of equal size though, some of our results this season are more like a lion who has just eaten having his food stolen by meerkats
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9244 on: Today at 12:30:49 pm »
My main problem with this season has always been that it's taken away from how much time we have with the big man.

I do wonder sometimes how much would Klopp really blame himself for this season?
imo he's the lowest in the pecking order but has to shoulder responsibility being the manager of what is still a squad good enough for top 4 even with all the midfield and injury issues.

Put a mic in front of him and he would take all the blame, given the type of man he is but I do think he is quietly disappointed with some of his lads too. But it is also a learning experience for him as he wasn't able to keep his stars at Dortmund with Bayern as his main competition literally stealing his players (and style I think also somewhat)

He remains the most important person at this club as he has been since he arrived.
I always knew he would bring us a title. Always wondered whether he could rebuild the team after that (which not many managers have been able to do period!) I am desperate for him to lift the PL again. More than any of the players, more than the CL...

He's here at the very least until Summer ' 26 - which I only looked up this morning as for some reason I had it in my head he has only 2 more seasons with us but it's actually 3!
So even though that Bournemouth loss annoyed on the weekend I'm pretty happy right now! Top 4 or no top 4 seems a little less of an issue all of a sudden, it's a bad season and we've seen Bajcetic breakthrough - Elliott get more minutes and the front 3 looking like they could work. Surely we know exactly how we want to proceed with the midfield now and I'd say issues in our defence are more evident now.

At a minimum, the season wasn't a complete loss with that knowledge.

In 3 seasons he will win another PL/CL I'm sure of it. He has to be backed properly in the market of course...but the attack is there, the defence and mid will be there by the season after next I'd say (that's about 3 transfer windows and playing time inbetween to get them upto speed) and then he'll have 2 shots at the title/CL against all the big spenders and come out on top. Which he will again.

Edit - PS. something about steak and lions
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9245 on: Today at 01:11:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:24:36 am
Theyre not really lions of equal size though, some of our results this season are more like a lion who has just eaten having his food stolen by meerkats

I do think this discounts much of our opposition. Each of the teams in the BPL are within the top 1% of the teams in World football. Each manager and player are in that elite band no matter what we might think 

Regardless, If a lion is being asked to eat steak too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his stomach and cause an infection. Especially if the steak is of too high quality.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9246 on: Today at 02:09:21 pm »
We had an awful game against Bournemouth. Some of that I'd pin on Klopp, who naturally takes responsibility.

But also look at the state of our squad: Henderson puts a great match in against United, cannot or not fit enough to do it again away from home, 6 days later. Thiago injured again, available only 60% of the time. Keita? It is clear Klopp does not trust him and will let him bide time before his departure in the Summer. Fabinho, better recently but did he have legs for back to back "shifts"?

So JK compelled to pick Bacjectic and Harvey Elliot for a physical game away to Bournemouth, both talents but not ideal to go in together for a scrappy away game where you have to win physical battles.

Virgil? I'm afraid he is the man you keep picking, even if he is not quite the player he was prior to assault by Pickford.

So the performance was dire and then you look at subs where we are bringing on James Milner (for Trent) at right back, when a goal down???

I'm fairly sure Jurgen will be looking forward to a summer's break and a new broom of young players. Under the word "transition" you could put the description of a once-feared side who can spank Man United 7-0 one week, then lose to the division's bottom side the next.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9247 on: Today at 02:17:22 pm »
I said in the Virgil thread and will say it here too, it's time Jurgen has a chance to look at what he is doing as i can predict his formation, tactics and team pretty much weekend week out. The opposing manager especially the better ones out there can plan for the expected and it will be served on a plate to them every match day nearly. Now there is times more than most we blew teams out of the water but when the bottom teams can nullify our tactics and Plan B is pending then its time to say we need another tactic. Whether that be three center backs OR one flying full back only OR two strikers in a 442... Whatever OR Jurgen wants to decide upon could be brilliant but we do need something else.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9248 on: Today at 02:36:08 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:17:22 pm
I said in the Virgil thread and will say it here too, it's time Jurgen has a chance to look at what he is doing as i can predict his formation, tactics and team pretty much weekend week out. The opposing manager especially the better ones out there can plan for the expected and it will be served on a plate to them every match day nearly. Now there is times more than most we blew teams out of the water but when the bottom teams can nullify our tactics and Plan B is pending then its time to say we need another tactic. Whether that be three center backs OR one flying full back only OR two strikers in a 442... Whatever OR Jurgen wants to decide upon could be brilliant but we do need something else.

I don't pay enough attention to know the answer to this, but do other top sides change their formation, tactics and team every weekend?
Abu Dhabi seem to play the same boring shite every week, cutting the ball back from the bye line for a tap in and have done for years.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9249 on: Today at 03:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:36:08 pm
I don't pay enough attention to know the answer to this, but do other top sides change their formation, tactics and team every weekend?
Abu Dhabi seem to play the same boring shite every week, cutting the ball back from the bye line for a tap in and have done for years.

No, if anything we make the most changes every week out of the top sides.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9250 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
Our team selections and subs seem to have been almost entirely driven by fitness for the entire season. It feels like we're taking that approach too far at times, like when we make subs that curtail our attacking ability in a game we're losing, but the counter to that is that we've lost players because we pushed them too hard.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9251 on: Today at 03:16:25 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:00:16 pm
No, if anything we make the most changes every week out of the top sides.

The other teams aren't made of glass.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9252 on: Today at 04:17:36 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:17:22 pm
I said in the Virgil thread and will say it here too, it's time Jurgen has a chance to look at what he is doing as i can predict his formation, tactics and team pretty much weekend week out. The opposing manager especially the better ones out there can plan for the expected and it will be served on a plate to them every match day nearly. Now there is times more than most we blew teams out of the water but when the bottom teams can nullify our tactics and Plan B is pending then its time to say we need another tactic. Whether that be three center backs OR one flying full back only OR two strikers in a 442... Whatever OR Jurgen wants to decide upon could be brilliant but we do need something else.

That would be like taking a formula 1 car and putting a tractor tyre on the left rear to make it a bit more unpredictable.

We have a manager who has spent decades perfecting a system that allows his teams to overachieve and compete with teams that outspend us. He has created a system that can push 100 points in the League and get to European finals whilst winning trophies along the way.

That system requires quality athletic players, especially in midfield. The issue isn't the system or formation. The issue is providing him with the players that can do the system justice.   
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9253 on: Today at 04:24:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:00:16 pm
No, if anything we make the most changes every week out of the top sides.

Struggling to find a stat that confirms that Flash do you have access to one? Maybe it's my foggy head but Jurgen, unless injuries dictate otherwise, relies on quite a lot of the same players. Just looking at the past three seasons or so eight or nine lads have played in 30 plus league games every year and that's crazy considering our injuries during the same period. We also have one of the smallest core squads among the Top clubs as we are working with less finances so may over rely on too few players.

Even with our full on style of play, which results in a lot of wear and tear I think eight of our players featured in the top 100 players who played the most minutes of 2020. I picked that year as was probably one of our lesser injury prone seasons but that's hard to find as we incur way too many injuries i think.

Anyway as i said i think our starting lineup is one of the easiest to predict, our tactics as well as how could you explain the bottom teams beating us so much? That's another discussion but let's see how the rest of the season goes as Jurgen needs to produce some magic to eek out anything from this season.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9254 on: Today at 04:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:17:36 pm
The issue is providing him with the players that can do the system justice.   

One of the issues is thinking there's only one issue
« Reply #9255 on: Today at 04:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:17:36 pm
That would be like taking a formula 1 car and putting a tractor tyre on the left rear to make it a bit more unpredictable.

We have a manager who has spent decades perfecting a system that allows his teams to overachieve and compete with teams that outspend us. He has created a system that can push 100 points in the League and get to European finals whilst winning trophies along the way.

That system requires quality athletic players, especially in midfield. The issue isn't the system or formation. The issue is providing him with the players that can do the system justice.   


Well the Formula 1 car is in the middle of a race, the mechanic can't magically produce something that's not in the garage and instead has to eek out results with what's available to him against opposition that could only dream of a Top 10 finish.

We still got the goods to finish Top 4, no matter how hard we try to blow up against bottom six teams. I never thought i would describe one of our international players as a tractor tyre. Instead im just suggesting maybe we take a few bends in the season with a different attitude so we can get to the end of the season in the Top 4 so you can then go out and stock the team up with those athletic pieces that are missing.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9256 on: Today at 04:45:59 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:16:25 pm
The other teams aren't made of glass.

Do we have more injuries compared to other teams?

If so then is this a long term trend?

If so then what causes it?

  • Buying players who have injury histories (we gamble on them not reoccuring)?
  • Buying players who cannot cope with intensive training
  • Having a harder than normal training policy?
  • Not resting the players?
  • Not seeing early warning signs of injuries?
  • Pushing them back too early after injury?
  • Our style?
  • Bad luck?
  • Something else?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9257 on: Today at 04:52:00 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:45:59 pm
Do we have more injuries compared to other teams?

If so then is this a long term trend?



We do - by a big margin
There's a graph doing the rounds of game time missed by our players and we're wildly out of step with the rest of the league
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9258 on: Today at 04:53:43 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:24:00 pm
Struggling to find a stat that confirms that Flash do you have access to one? Maybe it's my foggy head but Jurgen, unless injuries dictate otherwise, relies on quite a lot of the same players. Just looking at the past three seasons or so eight or nine lads have played in 30 plus league games every year and that's crazy considering our injuries during the same period. We also have one of the smallest core squads among the Top clubs as we are working with less finances so may over rely on too few players.

Even with our full on style of play, which results in a lot of wear and tear I think eight of our players featured in the top 100 players who played the most minutes of 2020. I picked that year as was probably one of our lesser injury prone seasons but that's hard to find as we incur way too many injuries i think.

Anyway as i said i think our starting lineup is one of the easiest to predict, our tactics as well as how could you explain the bottom teams beating us so much? That's another discussion but let's see how the rest of the season goes as Jurgen needs to produce some magic to eek out anything from this season.

No, just anecdotal, like your own point  ;D Which of the top teams change their tactics and formations on the regular just out of interest?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9259 on: Today at 05:14:02 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:35:38 pm

Well the Formula 1 car is in the middle of a race, the mechanic can't magically produce something that's not in the garage and instead has to eek out results with what's available to him against opposition that could only dream of a Top 10 finish.

We still got the goods to finish Top 4, no matter how hard we try to blow up against bottom six teams. I never thought i would describe one of our international players as a tractor tyre. Instead im just suggesting maybe we take a few bends in the season with a different attitude so we can get to the end of the season in the Top 4 so you can then go out and stock the team up with those athletic pieces that are missing.

I would say we are eeking out what is available. Our last 6 League games have produced 4 wins, one draw and one defeat. That has happened because we have stayed true to the system.

The last thing we need to do is try random things hoping they are going to come off. Our best performances come when we play to our triggers press high, play a high defensive line and above all take our chances.
« Reply #9260 on: Today at 05:19:55 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:53:43 pm
No, just anecdotal, like your own point  ;D Which of the top teams change their tactics and formations on the regular just out of interest?

Well the stat from the 2020 season is not pulled from my arze, unlike most of my stats 😉 we did have eight players featuring in the top 100 who played the most minutes in the league that year.

The team.. City.. that we got to beat year in year out to win the league must have three times our net spend since Jurgen arrived and prior to that even more. They can afford to lube up the same system with different cogs while we got to go with trusted parts more often. Which one will break down a little more when the pressure is on... Yep it's us. So why not try to ease the pace a little to keep the parts from breaking or maybe even ease the burden on the parts by changing a thing or two.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9261 on: Today at 05:25:02 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:04:26 am
I dont see how yesterday can be attributed to the midfield really. Its gone beyond that. Teams know a simple ball over the top to a pacy attacker will get us in trouble time and time again. Its a simple template and it works whether youre Real Madrid, Bournemouth or Nottingham Forest.

That was true last season though.

The thing with the way we play is it's high risk/high reward. So if the midfield isn't right, or the defence isn't right, or you're carrying players or players are off form then you can get turned over. It's a fine line between being high reward (United last week) and badly executed (pretty much every away game this season). Madrid was basically high reward for 25 minutes and suicidal for the rest of the game and that's the fineline.

We've needed to adapt to that this season, certainly away from home, but continue to go out and do the same things all the time and we've given the opposition so much encouragement in every away game. Even Newcastle at 2-0 up with a man up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9262 on: Today at 05:48:55 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:04:26 am
I dont see how yesterday can be attributed to the midfield really. Its gone beyond that. Teams know a simple ball over the top to a pacy attacker will get us in trouble time and time again. Its a simple template and it works whether youre Real Madrid, Bournemouth or Nottingham Forest. 

The job of the counter press is to get in opponents' faces and stop them from getting their heads up and picking that pass. With a young hungry aggressive midfield, you are looking to force the opposition to turn the ball over high up the pitch if they try and pass or launch it anywhere.

We attack lose the ball, lose the 2nd ball and then allow teams to counter. Probably the best example was home to Leicester when we lost four or five duels on the run.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9263 on: Today at 05:50:43 pm »
 :lmao

i agree, its the darn midfield!

sort that out and we are smashing teams week in week out again.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 05:58:11 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:50:43 pm
:lmao

i agree, its the darn midfield!

sort that out and we are smashing teams week in week out again.

If it isn't the midfield then please explain why we are going to have a seismic overhaul of the midfield in the summer. Why we will be offloading three or four midfield players and hopefully spending a club-record fee on Bellingham amongst others?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 06:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:58:11 pm
If it isn't the midfield then please explain why we are going to have a seismic overhaul of the midfield in the summer. Why we will be offloading three or four midfield players and hopefully spending a club-record fee on Bellingham amongst others?
#

I don't think we are doing a 'seismic' overhaul of the midfield.

It will be one 'big name' and one 'young but promising' player to replace Keita and Arthur.

Fabinho will be here, as will Hendo.

Unless you know more than everyone else, I would not call that a drastic overhaul. Keita was a goner due to his injury record. Arthur never played.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 06:07:51 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:02:09 pm
#

I don't think we are doing a 'seismic' overhaul of the midfield.

It will be one 'big name' and one 'young but promising' player to replace Keita and Arthur.

Fabinho will be here, as will Hendo.

Unless you know more than everyone else, I would not call that a drastic overhaul. Keita was a goner due to his injury record. Arthur never played.

We could well be losing Keita, Ox, Milner, Arthur. Then there may well be question marks over Fabinho plus we may well let one of the younger players go out on loan. We need players who can play Klopps tempo in midfield.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 06:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:07:51 pm
We could well be losing Keita, Ox, Milner, Arthur. Then there may well be question marks over Fabinho plus we may well let one of the younger players go out on loan.

Ox has barely played. Milner is almost 40 now and will probably retire. As mentioned, Arthur has barely played, as has Keita.

Out of the 'starters', we are barely replacing anyone.

Its more evolution than revolution imo.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9268 on: Today at 06:20:22 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:11:41 pm
Ox has barely played. Milner is almost 40 now and will probably retire. As mentioned, Arthur has barely played, as has Keita.

Out of the 'starters', we are barely replacing anyone.

Its more evolution than revolution imo.

I wouldn't say any of this season's midfield starters are guaranteed a starting place next season. It wouldn't surprise me if Klopp wants two new starters in there. I think he will want to refresh the midfield the way he has refreshed the attack. Two starters come in and then it depends on who wants to accept reduced minutes and who we want to ship out.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9269 on: Today at 06:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:14:02 pm
I would say we are eeking out what is available. Our last 6 League games have produced 4 wins, one draw and one defeat. That has happened because we have stayed true to the system.

The last thing we need to do is try random things hoping they are going to come off. Our best performances come when we play to our triggers press high, play a high defensive line and above all take our chances.

And our worse performances have come from trying to press high, playing a high line etc with players who don't fit the system. You said it yourself we need athletes to get the best out of the system so when the Formula 1 car has key parts in the shop getting fixed, do you go out in the next race with the same plan as if nothing is missing?

Jurgen has the expertise to win games without key players, we have seen that. The odd tweak here and there could have won us an extra 9 plus points. I definitely wouldn't describe any of our players as a tractor tyre and a little better management of games could have led to better results. Even the Real game could have been better managed to insure we went into the away match one or two goals down.

You want to review six games as if that proves a point, let's see where we are at in May as if we reviewed the season right now it's a little flat to say the least.

Finally we have all being banging on about fresher legs were required for midfield since 2020. In 2021 n this year we will probably be 30 points off our title winning season. Last year we were more like ourselves but when two of the past three seasons we are struggling to achieve 70 points something is wrong and again we will be banging on about our midfield.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9270 on: Today at 06:54:17 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 06:39:51 pm
And our worse performances have come from trying to press high, playing a high line etc with players who don't fit the system. You said it yourself we need athletes to get the best out of the system so when the Formula 1 car has key parts in the shop getting fixed, do you go out in the next race with the same plan as if nothing is missing?

Jurgen has the expertise to win games without key players, we have seen that. The odd tweak here and there could have won us an extra 9 plus points. I definitely wouldn't describe any of our players as a tractor tyre and a little better management of games could have led to better results. Even the Real game could have been better managed to insure we went into the away match one or two goals down.

You want to review six games as if that proves a point, let's see where we are at in May as if we reviewed the season right now it's a little flat to say the least.

Finally we have all being banging on about fresher legs were required for midfield since 2020. In 2021 n this year we will probably be 30 points off our title winning season. Last year we were more like ourselves but when two of the past three seasons we are struggling to achieve 70 points something is wrong and again we will be banging on about our midfield.

Jurgen has built a side in which the full-backs are in effect the main attacking threat. We play a high line and have recruited to facilitate that. We have a sweeper keeper who is brilliant 1v1 but not particularly good at dominating his box for crosses. We have front foot centre backs who are much better at snuffing out attacks outside their box than last-ditch defending.

We have forwards who are outstanding when we win the ball high up the pitch and can attack an unset defence during transitions. They are not so good when facing a low block.

The biggest thing though is that gegenpressing is both our first line of defence and our playmaker. Our game is based on blocking the passing lanes applying pressure and then creating triggers for an all-out press. That system relies on synchronisation and repetition.

Currently, we are trying to win as many points as possible whilst integrating the likes of Gakpo and Nunez. For me it would be madness to abandon all that and try a new system on the hoof. Imagine if Guardiola had done that during a difficult first season at City.

My Nan had a saying for what you are suggesting. Throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

For me Klopp has to stay true to his principles whilst we ride out the storm and regroup next season.   
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9271 on: Today at 07:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:48:55 pm
The job of the counter press is to get in opponents' faces and stop them from getting their heads up and picking that pass. With a young hungry aggressive midfield, you are looking to force the opposition to turn the ball over high up the pitch if they try and pass or launch it anywhere.

We attack lose the ball, lose the 2nd ball and then allow teams to counter. Probably the best example was home to Leicester when we lost four or five duels on the run.

Didn't we just play a 18 and 19 year old? Are they not young or hungry enough? Maybe they need some steaks?

Add to that Gakpo 23, Nunez 23..

Why when 4 of your front 6 are all well in the "young and hungry" catagory did we show no energy?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9272 on: Today at 07:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:08:54 pm
Didn't we just play a 18 and 19 year old? Are they not young or hungry enough? Maybe they need some steaks?

Add to that Gakpo 23, Nunez 23..

Why when 4 of your front 6 are all well in the "young and hungry" catagory did we show no energy?

Neither Bajcetic nor Elliott has the strength or experience to provide the required levels of aggression against fully grown men. We have kids learning their way and older players who have lost their legs. What we need is players in between those two outliers. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9273 on: Today at 07:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:54:17 pm
Jurgen has built a side in which the full-backs are in effect the main attacking threat. We play a high line and have recruited to facilitate that. We have a sweeper keeper who is brilliant 1v1 but not particularly good at dominating his box for crosses. We have front foot centre backs who are much better at snuffing out attacks outside their box than last-ditch defending.

We have forwards who are outstanding when we win the ball high up the pitch and can attack an unset defence during transitions. They are not so good when facing a low block.

The biggest thing though is that gegenpressing is both our first line of defence and our playmaker. Our game is based on blocking the passing lanes applying pressure and then creating triggers for an all-out press. That system relies on synchronisation and repetition.

Currently, we are trying to win as many points as possible whilst integrating the likes of Gakpo and Nunez. For me it would be madness to abandon all that and try a new system on the hoof. Imagine if Guardiola had done that during a difficult first season at City.

My Nan had a saying for what you are suggesting. Throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

For me Klopp has to stay true to his principles whilst we ride out the storm and regroup next season.   

My uncle had a saying... You are full of bollix which is why you have had numerous threads shut due to im always right stubbornness.

I didn't say throw the whole system out have i? I just said when some of the essential parts are out due to injury then alter the plan. When you see a team like Real ripping you apart maybe tweak for thirty minutes so we get out of dodge without losing five goals.

I repeat just in case you ignore my point and go off on the Al trajectory. I don't want the system ripped up and thrown out but when you see two of the past three season points tally 30 points off our best potential then tweak it a little in some games especially when your on field pieces are unable to press like they use to or others are injured. Of course feel free to ignore too as having a debate with you is near nigh impossible i fear.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9274 on: Today at 08:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:16:21 pm
Neither Bajcetic nor Elliott has the strength or experience to provide the required levels of aggression against fully grown men. We have kids learning their way and older players who have lost their legs. What we need is players in between those two outliers.
That's on the manager, the club have committed £180m on forwards since last January plus the manager admitted he wanted to keep Firmino. The most important part of any team is the midfield, to not use any of that £180m on a midfield that has ageing and injury prone players is madness. The resources were there where we shouldn't be relying on 2 teeneagers, who weren't even brought to the academy as midfielders.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9275 on: Today at 08:39:34 pm »
If our "lions" are not hungry enough, maybe our "geniuses" on the transfer/scouting team can find out what kind of steaks the lions of Real Madrid are eating because those fuckers are old(er) and still play like they haven't won anything in the past 6 years. (3 champion leagues, 3 La Ligas, 3 super copas, a uefa super cup, 3 club world cups, etc etc, etc).

I feel so bad for Jurgen. That last post-match interview-- he just looked like he was aging a full year live on camera.

