My main problem with this season has always been that it's taken away from how much time we have with the big man.



I do wonder sometimes how much would Klopp really blame himself for this season?

imo he's the lowest in the pecking order but has to shoulder responsibility being the manager of what is still a squad good enough for top 4 even with all the midfield and injury issues.



Put a mic in front of him and he would take all the blame, given the type of man he is but I do think he is quietly disappointed with some of his lads too. But it is also a learning experience for him as he wasn't able to keep his stars at Dortmund with Bayern as his main competition literally stealing his players (and style I think also somewhat)



He remains the most important person at this club as he has been since he arrived.

I always knew he would bring us a title. Always wondered whether he could rebuild the team after that (which not many managers have been able to do period!) I am desperate for him to lift the PL again. More than any of the players, more than the CL...



He's here at the very least until Summer ' 26 - which I only looked up this morning as for some reason I had it in my head he has only 2 more seasons with us but it's actually 3!

So even though that Bournemouth loss annoyed on the weekend I'm pretty happy right now! Top 4 or no top 4 seems a little less of an issue all of a sudden, it's a bad season and we've seen Bajcetic breakthrough - Elliott get more minutes and the front 3 looking like they could work. Surely we know exactly how we want to proceed with the midfield now and I'd say issues in our defence are more evident now.



At a minimum, the season wasn't a complete loss with that knowledge.



In 3 seasons he will win another PL/CL I'm sure of it. He has to be backed properly in the market of course...but the attack is there, the defence and mid will be there by the season after next I'd say (that's about 3 transfer windows and playing time inbetween to get them upto speed) and then he'll have 2 shots at the title/CL against all the big spenders and come out on top. Which he will again.



