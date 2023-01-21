We had an awful game against Bournemouth. Some of that I'd pin on Klopp, who naturally takes responsibility.
But also look at the state of our squad: Henderson puts a great match in against United, cannot or not fit enough to do it again away from home, 6 days later. Thiago injured again, available only 60% of the time. Keita? It is clear Klopp does not trust him and will let him bide time before his departure in the Summer. Fabinho, better recently but did he have legs for back to back "shifts"?
So JK compelled to pick Bacjectic and Harvey Elliot for a physical game away to Bournemouth, both talents but not ideal to go in together for a scrappy away game where you have to win physical battles.
Virgil? I'm afraid he is the man you keep picking, even if he is not quite the player he was prior to assault by Pickford.
So the performance was dire and then you look at subs where we are bringing on James Milner (for Trent) at right back, when a goal down???
I'm fairly sure Jurgen will be looking forward to a summer's break and a new broom of young players. Under the word "transition" you could put the description of a once-feared side who can spank Man United 7-0 one week, then lose to the division's bottom side the next.