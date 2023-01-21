« previous next »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm
Stick a big steak in between two lions of fairly equal size, one lion who has eaten recently and the other who hasnt eaten for days and I tell you my money is on the hungry lion to get that steak.

We get outfought and outrun because a lot of our players dont seem to have that desire to go the extra yards to win, whereas our opponents will. So many of our players have won it all and maybe they need moving on for hungrier, fresher talent who will fight for everything.

For a lion to be good enough to eat the steak, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for it then come out fighting on the other side 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 02:40:19 am
For a lion to be good enough to eat the steak, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for it then come out fighting on the other side 

If a lion hasn't eaten for ages, he or she probably doesn't have the energy to outfight/outrun a well fed lion.
i feel like i've walked into a thread that's about david attenborough's latest series  :wave
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm
Stick a big steak in between two lions of fairly equal size, one lion who has eaten recently and the other who hasnt eaten for days and I tell you my money is on the hungry lion to get that steak.

We get outfought and outrun because a lot of our players dont seem to have that desire to go the extra yards to win, whereas our opponents will. So many of our players have won it all and maybe they need moving on for hungrier, fresher talent who will fight for everything.

Theyre not really lions of equal size though, some of our results this season are more like a lion who has just eaten having his food stolen by meerkats
