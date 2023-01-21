Stick a big steak in between two lions of fairly equal size, one lion who has eaten recently and the other who hasnt eaten for days and I tell you my money is on the hungry lion to get that steak.



We get outfought and outrun because a lot of our players dont seem to have that desire to go the extra yards to win, whereas our opponents will. So many of our players have won it all and maybe they need moving on for hungrier, fresher talent who will fight for everything.



For a lion to be good enough to eat the steak, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for it then come out fighting on the other side