Stick a big steak in between two lions of fairly equal size, one lion who has eaten recently and the other who hasnt eaten for days and I tell you my money is on the hungry lion to get that steak.
We get outfought and outrun because a lot of our players dont seem to have that desire to go the extra yards to win, whereas our opponents will. So many of our players have won it all and maybe they need moving on for hungrier, fresher talent who will fight for everything.
Theyre not really lions of equal size though, some of our results this season are more like a lion who has just eaten having his food stolen by meerkats