Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
February 19, 2023, 06:55:19 am
As far as I'm concerned, he's a 3- time premier league winner, which is astonishing considering what we achieved in the first 25 years since the invention of football, and our modest investment compared even to the legitimate competition.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 5, 2023, 09:17:48 pm
Thought Jürgen deserved man of the match today. Half time we're a goal ahead and all the commentators are saying seven Haag, clever football guy, he'll have Utd coming out and winning the second half. He's so shrewd, he'll know what to do.

Well, sorry, but Jürgen won that as we all knew he would.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 5, 2023, 09:19:45 pm
Ill never doubt the man. The best thing to happen to this club since Paisley took the reigns.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 5, 2023, 09:27:10 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on March  5, 2023, 09:17:48 pm
Thought Jürgen deserved man of the match today. Half time we're a goal ahead and all the commentators are saying seven Haag, clever football guy, he'll have Utd coming out and winning the second half. He's so shrewd, he'll know what to do.

Well, sorry, but Jürgen won that as we all knew he would.

Not that Ive read any of it, but Im sure theres been a lot comparisons and willingness to elevate Seven Hag, come back to us when hes won the CL and league. And even then there wont be a comparison. He got an open chequebook in his first transfer window and spent more than Klopp did in about 3 years. And no doubt will get similar backing next summer too.

And as an aside that pitch invader dickhead who slid into Robbo looked terrified when Kloppo went mad at him  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 5, 2023, 10:11:21 pm
Oh look, he does fucking know what he's doing and can spot a player. Who'd a fucking thought eh?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 5, 2023, 10:41:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  5, 2023, 09:27:10 pm
Not that Ive read any of it, but Im sure theres been a lot comparisons and willingness to elevate Seven Hag, come back to us when hes won the CL and league. And even then there wont be a comparison. He got an open chequebook in his first transfer window and spent more than Klopp did in about 3 years. And no doubt will get similar backing next summer too.

And as an aside that pitch invader dickhead who slid into Robbo looked terrified when Kloppo went mad at him  ;D

I was fuming too at that little c*nt. Imagine he'd seriously injured Robbo, hopefully he's fine. Fucking dickhead
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 6, 2023, 12:11:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2023, 10:11:21 pm
Oh look, he does fucking know what he's doing and can spot a player. Who'd a fucking thought eh?
What the hell are you on about, Rob? Nunez was way too expensive (Benfica duped us!), and I don't know why we bothered splashing 40m on Gakpo (what does he do anyway?!) when we needed a midfielder...

On another note, I'm very glad to see Klopp downplaying the result at every opportunity; the performance was more important. I hope we do same to Real in 10 days with half of that scoreline.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 6, 2023, 12:52:29 am
Quote from: farawayred on March  6, 2023, 12:11:38 am
What the hell are you on about, Rob? Nunez was way too expensive (Benfica duped us!), and I don't know why we bothered splashing 40m on Gakpo (what does he do anyway?!) when we needed a midfielder...

On another note, I'm very glad to see Klopp downplaying the result at every opportunity; the performance was more important. I hope we do same to Real in 10 days with half of that scoreline.

3.5-0? Gonna be tough!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 6, 2023, 01:02:52 am
Quote from: Avens on March  6, 2023, 12:52:29 am
3.5-0? Gonna be tough!
Make it 3-0, let them have the half. I'd be happy for us to go through on penalties... ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 9, 2023, 02:59:33 am
Quote from: farawayred on March  6, 2023, 01:02:52 am
Make it 3-0, let them have the half. I'd be happy for us to go through on penalties... ;D

Nah you always round up 4-0 will do fine.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 03:21:55 pm
 ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/klopp-themed-bar-hotel-built-26427265

Quote
A new Jurgen Klopp themed bar and hotel is set to be built next to Anfield. Developers have received planning permission to redevelop a block on the corner of Oakfield Road.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 03:29:26 pm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 03:52:44 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 10, 2023, 03:29:26 pm
HA! That said - what's the long-term viability of something like that?

He is one of Liverpools greatest ever managers, so its probably very high!   We love our legends. Although it's probably the sort of thing Klopp himself would find somewhat odd and embarrassing  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 04:12:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 10, 2023, 03:29:26 pm
HA! That said - what's the long-term viability of something like that?
I think a Shankly Bar or a Paisley Bar would be doing OK at this point.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 06:07:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 10, 2023, 04:12:05 pm
I think a Shankly Bar or a Paisley Bar would be doing OK at this point.
Or maybe a combined theme, along with a Klopp corner?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 06:10:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 10, 2023, 03:52:44 pm
He is one of Liverpools greatest ever managers, so its probably very high!   We love our legends. Although it's probably the sort of thing Klopp himself would find somewhat odd and embarrassing  ;D

Agree. Wanna do a whip round to hire a plane to let them know how we feel?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 06:36:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2023, 06:10:20 pm
Agree. Wanna do a whip round to hire a plane to let them know how we feel?

And then we can track it as it flies over Anfield - you know, for old time's sake.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 06:39:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 10, 2023, 03:29:26 pm
HA! That said - what's the long-term viability of something like that?

Well there's Jurgen's on The Strand. I imagine they'll be around for awhile yet!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 06:40:13 pm
Quote from: farawayred on March 10, 2023, 06:07:37 pm
Or maybe a combined theme, along with a Klopp corner?

Bolasie approves...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 06:59:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 10, 2023, 04:12:05 pm
I think a Shankly Bar or a Paisley Bar would be doing OK at this point.

There's a Shankly Hotel in town
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 07:25:04 pm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 07:50:23 pm
Walton Breck road, twinned with Rodeo Drive - LA, apparently..



Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 10:55:22 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on March 10, 2023, 07:50:23 pm
Walton Breck road, twinned with Rodeo Drive - LA, apparently..



Looks like 5 saddos on their phones and someone asking for spares. Not an attractive look.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 10, 2023, 11:02:18 pm
Hopefully Klopp boycotts pre/post match interview tomorrow in solidarity. Seems like something he'd feel empathy about
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 11, 2023, 11:28:50 pm
This was locked for a clean up - not a censorship. Apologies to anyone that posted something reasonable which has been deleted, there was just a bit too much to single out for individual posts to be deleted so it's all gone from the last few hours :)

Lets have another pint, wine or water, wake up to a nice cuppa* and we'll open it in the morning.

*if I'm not going for an immediate run, always 2 cups of tea within 15 mins of waking up. Never coffee until a bit later but its coffee all day thereafter. I reckon Jurgen probably has 1 cup of tea a week, if any, and probably varies his coffee throughout the day. He's probably encouraged to drink water, well we all should drink more water. But I reckon Jurgen has some mad types of coffee. In a big fuck-off mug an all. Mugs he's never seen until he came here. He's fucked the cosmopolitan style of coffees off in a shity cup. And he'll take his mug with him in 2028 when he leaves. No way will he leave it in his house.

Do you reckon Brendan left a jar of Mellow Birds in the cupboard as a piss take?

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:49:04 pm
If players can't get up for crucial away games at relegation candidate teams we're in huge trouble because it's the manager's job to motivate his players and a change is going to require significant turnover of the playing staff. I'm very much blaming the players for this, if Klopp of all people can't motivate them when we need to win games to finish top 4 and they're playing for Liverpool then it's down to them. So there needs to be enough of a change this summer (in terms of players) that we have a genuine reset going into next season.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:03:23 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:49:04 pm
If players can't get up for crucial away games at relegation candidate teams we're in huge trouble because it's the manager's job to motivate his players and a change is going to require significant turnover of the playing staff. I'm very much blaming the players for this, if Klopp of all people can't motivate them when we need to win games to finish top 4 and they're playing for Liverpool then it's down to them. So there needs to be enough of a change this summer (in terms of players) that we have a genuine reset going into next season.

I'm kinda with you here.  They're professional footballers players for god's sake, not middle schoolers who need to be motivated.  So, while JK might have some weaknesses at points, there's still no one I'd rather have at the head of the club than him.  And, if indeed there is something rotten in the core of this group this year, I trust Klopp to root it out and build us back better. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:05:25 pm
Has Klopp ever had to deal with an aging team whos started to get complacent? Not always easy without unlimited funds I think.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:07:48 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:05:25 pm
Has Klopp ever had to deal with an aging team whos started to get complacent? Not always easy without unlimited funds I think.

Is it complacency or just a lack of athleticism in the middle of the park.

If you think it's the former then please explain how we blitzed Madrid and then just ran out of legs.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:10:11 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:07:48 pm
Is it complacency or just a lack of athleticism in the middle of the park.

If you think it's the former then please explain how we blitzed Madrid and then just ran out of legs.

The whole point is this is a team who rises itself for the big games and dont turn up for the easier ones.

And Trent, Robbo and Van Dijk arent midfielders. Three of our biggest culprits.

I know you want to bring everything back to FSG and your perceived view on their lack of investment but the side put out against Bournemouth had many times over the talent to beat them, on six days rest, there really is no excuse for the performance.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:07:48 pm
Is it complacency or just a lack of athleticism in the middle of the park.

If you think it's the former then please explain how we blitzed Madrid and then just ran out of legs.

Absolutely was complacency and arrogance, combined with then a lack of belief when it doesnt go our way. Trents comments illustrate as much.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:10:30 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:07:48 pm
Is it complacency or just a lack of athleticism in the middle of the park.

If you think it's the former then please explain how we blitzed Madrid and then just ran out of legs.
Or is it mental?  One goal against and we lost confidence .

In reality, its likey a bit of all three
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:13:39 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:49:04 pm
If players can't get up for crucial away games at relegation candidate teams we're in huge trouble because it's the manager's job to motivate his players and a change is going to require significant turnover of the playing staff. I'm very much blaming the players for this, if Klopp of all people can't motivate them when we need to win games to finish top 4 and they're playing for Liverpool then it's down to them. So there needs to be enough of a change this summer (in terms of players) that we have a genuine reset going into next season.

We've been run off the park in just about every away game this season. We've manage to blag some wins where we've scored early and then Ali's had a stormer or we've rode our luck (Villa, Newcastle, Spurs).

We've managed to raise our game for some big home matches but the legs just aren't there anymore in general. Even Madrid we blew ourselves out after half an hour, we'd have kept that intensity up in recent seasons. The mentality issue is when we get a setback in a game the heads go, in conjuction.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:17:26 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:10:11 pm
The whole point is this is a team who rises itself for the big games and dont turn up for the easier ones.

And Trent, Robbo and Van Dijk arent midfielders. Three of our biggest culprits.

I know you want to bring everything back to FSG and your perceived view on their lack of investment but the side put out against Bournemouth had many times over the talent to beat them, on six days rest, there really is no excuse for the performance.

We don't even do that though. We've had a going over in most of the big away games we've had this season. Napoli most obviously. It's a physical issue as well as mental and even quality.

Even the Anfield factor couldn't save us from a drubbing v Madrid, the only team who've done anything like that to us at Anfield under Jurgen in 8 seasons. Everton and United turned into very good wins but if they scored the good chances they had at 0-0 then chances are we lose because the heads would have gone. And we were hopeless in both away games against those sides (two of our biggest games).
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:22:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:13:39 pm
We've been run off the park in just about every away game this season. We've manage to blag some wins where we've scored early and then Ali's had a stormer or we've rode our luck (Villa, Newcastle, Spurs).

We've managed to raise our game for some big home matches but the legs just aren't there anymore in general. Even Madrid we blew ourselves out after half an hour, we'd have kept that intensity up in recent seasons. The mentality issue is when we get a setback in a game the heads go, in conjuction.

Exactly I mean there is a pattern of teams running over us 2nd half. Arsenal, Leeds, Brentford, Brighton, Madrid and Bournemouth were simply stronger than us as the game wore on. Then you have ten men Newcastle having more energy in the centre of the park. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:00:39 pm
Players cant be bothered in the main - motivation to win at all costs has gone.

I dont think its deliberate on their part, just a function of how the human psyche works.

Move some on and bring fresh energy in is the only solution.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm
Stick a big steak in between two lions of fairly equal size, one lion who has eaten recently and the other who hasnt eaten for days and I tell you my money is on the hungry lion to get that steak.

We get outfought and outrun because a lot of our players dont seem to have that desire to go the extra yards to win, whereas our opponents will. So many of our players have won it all and maybe they need moving on for hungrier, fresher talent who will fight for everything.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:07:48 pm
Is it complacency or just a lack of athleticism in the middle of the park.

If you think it's the former then please explain how we blitzed Madrid and then just ran out of legs.

Give it a bloody rest will ya. Fucking hell.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:42:08 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm
Stick a big steak in between two lions of fairly equal size, one lion who has eaten recently and the other who hasnt eaten for days and I tell you my money is on the hungry lion to get that steak.

We get outfought and outrun because a lot of our players dont seem to have that desire to go the extra yards to win, whereas our opponents will. So many of our players have won it all and maybe they need moving on for hungrier, fresher talent who will fight for everything.

The lad throwing the steak in now has to decide this summer who to move on, who to bring in, who to retire and who to put on probation till January. Some of our lions are too old to hunt, some are wounded, some are too lazy and some are a bit young. Time for the ringmaster to crack the whip.



Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:04:26 am
I dont see how yesterday can be attributed to the midfield really. Its gone beyond that. Teams know a simple ball over the top to a pacy attacker will get us in trouble time and time again. Its a simple template and it works whether youre Real Madrid, Bournemouth or Nottingham Forest. 
