This was locked for a clean up - not a censorship. Apologies to anyone that posted something reasonable which has been deleted, there was just a bit too much to single out for individual posts to be deleted so it's all gone from the last few hours
Lets have another pint, wine or water, wake up to a nice cuppa* and we'll open it in the morning.
*if I'm not going for an immediate run, always 2 cups of tea within 15 mins of waking up. Never coffee until a bit later but its coffee all day thereafter. I reckon Jurgen probably has 1 cup of tea a week, if any, and probably varies his coffee throughout the day. He's probably encouraged to drink water, well we all should drink more water. But I reckon Jurgen has some mad types of coffee. In a big fuck-off mug an all. Mugs he's never seen until he came here. He's fucked the cosmopolitan style of coffees off in a shity cup. And he'll take his mug with him in 2028 when he leaves. No way will he leave it in his house.
Do you reckon Brendan left a jar of Mellow Birds in the cupboard as a piss take?