Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

GreatEx

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9200 on: February 19, 2023, 06:55:19 am »
As far as I'm concerned, he's a 3- time premier league winner, which is astonishing considering what we achieved in the first 25 years since the invention of football, and our modest investment compared even to the legitimate competition.
KurtVerbose

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9201 on: March 5, 2023, 09:17:48 pm »
Thought Jürgen deserved man of the match today. Half time we're a goal ahead and all the commentators are saying seven Haag, clever football guy, he'll have Utd coming out and winning the second half. He's so shrewd, he'll know what to do.

Well, sorry, but Jürgen won that as we all knew he would.
PeterheadRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9202 on: March 5, 2023, 09:19:45 pm »
Ill never doubt the man. The best thing to happen to this club since Paisley took the reigns.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9203 on: March 5, 2023, 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on March  5, 2023, 09:17:48 pm
Thought Jürgen deserved man of the match today. Half time we're a goal ahead and all the commentators are saying seven Haag, clever football guy, he'll have Utd coming out and winning the second half. He's so shrewd, he'll know what to do.

Well, sorry, but Jürgen won that as we all knew he would.

Not that Ive read any of it, but Im sure theres been a lot comparisons and willingness to elevate Seven Hag, come back to us when hes won the CL and league. And even then there wont be a comparison. He got an open chequebook in his first transfer window and spent more than Klopp did in about 3 years. And no doubt will get similar backing next summer too.

And as an aside that pitch invader dickhead who slid into Robbo looked terrified when Kloppo went mad at him  ;D
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9204 on: March 5, 2023, 10:11:21 pm »
Oh look, he does fucking know what he's doing and can spot a player. Who'd a fucking thought eh?
KirkVanHouten

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9205 on: March 5, 2023, 10:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  5, 2023, 09:27:10 pm
Not that Ive read any of it, but Im sure theres been a lot comparisons and willingness to elevate Seven Hag, come back to us when hes won the CL and league. And even then there wont be a comparison. He got an open chequebook in his first transfer window and spent more than Klopp did in about 3 years. And no doubt will get similar backing next summer too.

And as an aside that pitch invader dickhead who slid into Robbo looked terrified when Kloppo went mad at him  ;D

I was fuming too at that little c*nt. Imagine he'd seriously injured Robbo, hopefully he's fine. Fucking dickhead
farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9206 on: March 6, 2023, 12:11:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2023, 10:11:21 pm
Oh look, he does fucking know what he's doing and can spot a player. Who'd a fucking thought eh?
What the hell are you on about, Rob? Nunez was way too expensive (Benfica duped us!), and I don't know why we bothered splashing 40m on Gakpo (what does he do anyway?!) when we needed a midfielder...

On another note, I'm very glad to see Klopp downplaying the result at every opportunity; the performance was more important. I hope we do same to Real in 10 days with half of that scoreline.
Avens

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9207 on: March 6, 2023, 12:52:29 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March  6, 2023, 12:11:38 am
What the hell are you on about, Rob? Nunez was way too expensive (Benfica duped us!), and I don't know why we bothered splashing 40m on Gakpo (what does he do anyway?!) when we needed a midfielder...

On another note, I'm very glad to see Klopp downplaying the result at every opportunity; the performance was more important. I hope we do same to Real in 10 days with half of that scoreline.

3.5-0? Gonna be tough!
farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9208 on: March 6, 2023, 01:02:52 am »
Quote from: Avens on March  6, 2023, 12:52:29 am
3.5-0? Gonna be tough!
Make it 3-0, let them have the half. I'd be happy for us to go through on penalties... ;D
blacksun

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9209 on: March 9, 2023, 02:59:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March  6, 2023, 01:02:52 am
Make it 3-0, let them have the half. I'd be happy for us to go through on penalties... ;D

Nah you always round up 4-0 will do fine.
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9210 on: March 10, 2023, 03:21:55 pm »
 ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/klopp-themed-bar-hotel-built-26427265

Quote
A new Jurgen Klopp themed bar and hotel is set to be built next to Anfield. Developers have received planning permission to redevelop a block on the corner of Oakfield Road.
newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9211 on: March 10, 2023, 03:29:26 pm »
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9212 on: March 10, 2023, 03:52:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 10, 2023, 03:29:26 pm
HA! That said - what's the long-term viability of something like that?

He is one of Liverpools greatest ever managers, so its probably very high!   We love our legends. Although it's probably the sort of thing Klopp himself would find somewhat odd and embarrassing  ;D
SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9213 on: March 10, 2023, 04:12:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 10, 2023, 03:29:26 pm
HA! That said - what's the long-term viability of something like that?
I think a Shankly Bar or a Paisley Bar would be doing OK at this point.
farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9214 on: March 10, 2023, 06:07:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 10, 2023, 04:12:05 pm
I think a Shankly Bar or a Paisley Bar would be doing OK at this point.
Or maybe a combined theme, along with a Klopp corner?
Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9215 on: March 10, 2023, 06:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 10, 2023, 03:52:44 pm
He is one of Liverpools greatest ever managers, so its probably very high!   We love our legends. Although it's probably the sort of thing Klopp himself would find somewhat odd and embarrassing  ;D

Agree. Wanna do a whip round to hire a plane to let them know how we feel?
Red Beret

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9216 on: March 10, 2023, 06:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2023, 06:10:20 pm
Agree. Wanna do a whip round to hire a plane to let them know how we feel?

And then we can track it as it flies over Anfield - you know, for old time's sake.
Red Beret

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9217 on: March 10, 2023, 06:39:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 10, 2023, 03:29:26 pm
HA! That said - what's the long-term viability of something like that?

Well there's Jurgen's on The Strand. I imagine they'll be around for awhile yet!
afc turkish

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9218 on: March 10, 2023, 06:40:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 10, 2023, 06:07:37 pm
Or maybe a combined theme, along with a Klopp corner?

Bolasie approves...
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9219 on: March 10, 2023, 06:59:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 10, 2023, 04:12:05 pm
I think a Shankly Bar or a Paisley Bar would be doing OK at this point.

There's a Shankly Hotel in town
meady1981

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9220 on: March 10, 2023, 07:25:04 pm »
meady1981

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9221 on: March 10, 2023, 07:50:23 pm »
Walton Breck road, twinned with Rodeo Drive - LA, apparently..



number 168

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9222 on: March 10, 2023, 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 10, 2023, 07:50:23 pm
Walton Breck road, twinned with Rodeo Drive - LA, apparently..



Looks like 5 saddos on their phones and someone asking for spares. Not an attractive look.
Machae

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9223 on: March 10, 2023, 11:02:18 pm »
Hopefully Klopp boycotts pre/post match interview tomorrow in solidarity. Seems like something he'd feel empathy about
John C

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9224 on: Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm »
This was locked for a clean up - not a censorship. Apologies to anyone that posted something reasonable which has been deleted, there was just a bit too much to single out for individual posts to be deleted so it's all gone from the last few hours :)

Lets have another pint, wine or water, wake up to a nice cuppa* and we'll open it in the morning.

*if I'm not going for an immediate run, always 2 cups of tea within 15 mins of waking up. Never coffee until a bit later but its coffee all day thereafter. I reckon Jurgen probably has 1 cup of tea a week, if any, and probably varies his coffee throughout the day. He's probably encouraged to drink water, well we all should drink more water. But I reckon Jurgen has some mad types of coffee. In a big fuck-off mug an all. Mugs he's never seen until he came here. He's fucked the cosmopolitan style of coffees off in a shity cup. And he'll take his mug with him in 2028 when he leaves. No way will he leave it in his house.

Do you reckon Brendan left a jar of Mellow Birds in the cupboard as a piss take?

Knight

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9225 on: Today at 03:49:04 pm »
If players can't get up for crucial away games at relegation candidate teams we're in huge trouble because it's the manager's job to motivate his players and a change is going to require significant turnover of the playing staff. I'm very much blaming the players for this, if Klopp of all people can't motivate them when we need to win games to finish top 4 and they're playing for Liverpool then it's down to them. So there needs to be enough of a change this summer (in terms of players) that we have a genuine reset going into next season.
