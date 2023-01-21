« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dree

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 03:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 03:03:07 pm
This season reminds me of Houllier post 2001 seasons. We beat the big teams, and lose to smaller teams.

Rather arrogantly playing Bajcetic and Elliot, and not Hendo today.

Henderson doesnt help at all in these games as he cant maintain pressure. The only real option was to change shape or drop deeper.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm »
For me there is an attitude problem. Klopp has spoke about it, in our losses to Wolves and Brighton so he is aware of it. I think the issue is it's a problem which seems to lie with numerous senior figures. What are you supposed to do then? Get rid of all your senior players? With the exception of Milner and Alisson I think there has to be a question around the attitudes of Trent, Virg, Matip, Gomez, Robbo, Fab, Hendo and Salah. It's like they are going through the motions most weeks, unless it's a big game they just don't seem right.

It's not a lack of desire, it's more like focus, reacting in a different way to how they should be. Just examples today when Henderson comes on, it's like he's been brought on and we are 4-0 up and he's just keeping the game ticking over, compare that with Milner who is busting a gut trying to get some intensity going. We are losing and Hendo's lack of intensity is truly worrying, like there's no sense of urgency and it just filters through.

Elliott didn't do loads wrong, his attitude was spot on, as was Gakpo's and Nunez. Jota came on and showed the right enthusiasm.
Online Schmidt

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:06:41 pm
For me there is an attitude problem. Klopp has spoke about it, in our losses to Wolves and Brighton so he is aware of it. I think the issue is it's a problem which seems to lie with numerous senior figures. What are you supposed to do then? Get rid of all your senior players? With the exception of Milner and Alisson I think there has to be a question around the attitudes of Trent, Virg, Matip, Gomez, Robbo, Fab, Hendo and Salah. It's like they are going through the motions most weeks, unless it's a big game they just don't seem right.

It's not a lack of desire, it's more like focus, reacting in a different way to how they should be. Just examples today when Henderson comes on, it's like he's been brought on and we are 4-0 up and he's just keeping the game ticking over, compare that with Milner who is busting a gut trying to get some intensity going. We are losing and Hendo's lack of intensity is truly worrying, like there's no sense of urgency and it just filters through.

Elliott didn't do loads wrong, his attitude was spot on, as was Gakpo's and Nunez. Jota came on and showed the right enthusiasm.

Our "link man" barely touched the ball for about 40 minutes, I wouldn't put responsibility entirely on the senior players. The team selection was poor and once Bournemouth got to grips with our initial energy we were second best for the entire game, with the subs making us worse if anything.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9243 on: Today at 03:13:07 pm »
Elliott is not our midfield answer.

I'm getting concerned that we just seem to preserve with it.

If we don't get Bellingham (and two others) this summer, I'm not sure what the plan is. As this stinks.

Be great if the lads started passing to each other too
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9244 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:13:07 pm
Elliott is not our midfield answer.

I'm getting concerned that we just seem to preserve with it.

If we don't get Bellingham (and two others) this summer, I'm not sure what the plan is. As this stinks.

Be great if the lads started passing to each other too
I thought he was fine, I don't know why we took him off or why we sacrificed a midfielder for another attacker when we were struggling to build up through midfield so much. Klopp's decisions were really weird today.
Offline Rahul21

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9245 on: Today at 03:16:21 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:06:41 pm
For me there is an attitude problem. Klopp has spoke about it, in our losses to Wolves and Brighton so he is aware of it. I think the issue is it's a problem which seems to lie with numerous senior figures. What are you supposed to do then? Get rid of all your senior players? With the exception of Milner and Alisson I think there has to be a question around the attitudes of Trent, Virg, Matip, Gomez, Robbo, Fab, Hendo and Salah. It's like they are going through the motions most weeks, unless it's a big game they just don't seem right.

It's not a lack of desire, it's more like focus, reacting in a different way to how they should be. Just examples today when Henderson comes on, it's like he's been brought on and we are 4-0 up and he's just keeping the game ticking over, compare that with Milner who is busting a gut trying to get some intensity going. We are losing and Hendo's lack of intensity is truly worrying, like there's no sense of urgency and it just filters through.

Elliott didn't do loads wrong, his attitude was spot on, as was Gakpo's and Nunez. Jota came on and showed the right enthusiasm.

Really good post.
Online harryc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9246 on: Today at 03:16:43 pm »
This fixation with Elliot in midfield when you know its going to be a battle is baffling.
Offline Koplass

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9247 on: Today at 03:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:16:20 pm
I thought he was fine, I don't know why we took him off or why we sacrificed a midfielder for another attacker when we were struggling to build up through midfield so much. Klopp's decisions were really weird today.

Agreed. I thought he was our best player in the first half, I have no idea why he came off and not Bacjetic who was largely anonymous. Very strange substitutions and not for the first time this season.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9248 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 03:16:43 pm
This fixation with Elliot in midfield when you know its going to be a battle is baffling.

Plays there week in week out as well. He was great last week but more often than not whenever hes in midfield, we look so lightweight in there and hes constantly starting games or coming on in that right centre mid spot.
Offline Dree

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9249 on: Today at 03:21:41 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 03:16:43 pm
This fixation with Elliot in midfield when you know its going to be a battle is baffling.

We dont win this in a battle though we win it with quality - Elliot has that. Taking him off conceded the midfield entirely.
Online harryc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9250 on: Today at 03:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 03:21:41 pm
We dont win this in a battle though we win it with quality - Elliot has that. Taking him off conceded the midfield entirely.

Does he 🤷‍♂️
Online Studgotelli

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9251 on: Today at 03:24:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:22:25 pm
Oh good the hes not a midfielder lads are back
He kept the ball far better than the other 2 - who were shocking btw - and came off as we went to 4 forwards because Bournemouth were bypassing midfield and he cant play in a double pivot

All he did was lose the ball forcing passes that werent on, and not track runners on the defensive end or have the physicality to deal with Bmouth, thats why he was hooked.
Online Schmidt

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9252 on: Today at 03:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 03:21:41 pm
We dont win this in a battle though we win it with quality - Elliot has that. Taking him off conceded the midfield entirely.

In some games you have to earn the right to impose your football on the opposition, which means doing the dirty work first and then showing your quality when the opportunity arises. We seem to have no interest in either doing the dirty work or picking the right players for that job.
Online Chris~

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9253 on: Today at 03:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:24:43 pm
All he did was lose the ball forcing passes that werent on, and not track runners on the defensive end or have the physicality to deal with Bmouth, thats why he was hooked.
Yeah Fabinho was bad
Online Wool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9254 on: Today at 03:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:24:43 pm
All he did was lose the ball forcing passes that werent on, and not track runners on the defensive end or have the physicality to deal with Bmouth, thats why he was hooked.
This isnt the Fabinho thread mate.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9255 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Need to sort our tactics when playing away from home. 3 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats is an abysmal record for a team looking to get in the top 4.
Offline Red Dane

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9256 on: Today at 03:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 03:05:03 pm
Henderson doesnt help at all in these games as he cant maintain pressure. The only real option was to change shape or drop deeper.

Agree that he can't maintain pressure. However, what he can do is lead the other players, and we needed that today. None of the other players have that 360 degrees view Hendo has. He can tell his teammates what to do in different situations.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9257 on: Today at 03:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 03:05:03 pm
Henderson doesnt help at all in these games as he cant maintain pressure. The only real option was to change shape or drop deeper.
At least, he has the physicality to hold players off. Harvey's lack of strength makes him treat the ball like a hot potato and avoid taking risks. It also makes other players wary of passing to him.

We can't compete at the highest level with boys in the middle.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9258 on: Today at 03:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:31:16 pm
This isnt the Fabinho thread mate.

Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:29:26 pm
Yeah Fabinho was bad

:lmao
Offline skipper757

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9259 on: Today at 03:51:10 pm »
When we've struggled against the weak sides before, it's usually due to a lack of depth or quality, especially upfront.  For this side, we actually do have the quality and depth upfront, but our foundations are rocky.  The defensive numbers aren't great (although we had a nice run of clean sheets coming into this game), and the midfield is a mess.  It's hard to consistently win, and we're losing to multiple relegation contenders, not just one.

07/08:  Lost 3-1 at Reading before thumping Marseille 4-0 at the Velodrome to qualify for CL knockouts
08/09:  Lost 2-0 at Middlesbrough; only 1 of 2 defeats
09/10:  Lost 2-0 at Portsmouth in an early kickoff; dreadful refereeing, dreadful game
10/11:  Lost 3-1 at West Ham after Kenny got us on a good run (let's not talk about Roy's awful results here)
11/12:  Lost 3-1 at Bolton amidst a season where the margins never went our way
13/14:  Lost 3-1 at Hull
16/17:  Lost 2-0 at Hull while chasing CL; Evertonian on loan Oumar Niasse looked class
17/18:  Lost 1-0 at Swansea after ending City's run

For a huge chunk of these losses to relegation battlers, we didn't have the depth or quality to compete effectively over 38 games.  Imagine if the 08/09 Rafa team had even 1 more quality attacking option?  Or if the side Kenny took over had more quality.  For many of these results, you saw them coming, especially if Torres was out, or if Suarez wasn't playing well, etc.

Klopp had fixed this, and the old thought of Liverpool being frustrated by bad sides was out of date.  2018-2022 Liverpool (injury crisis at CB aside) were perfectly fine in dealing with bad sides.  You don't rack up 90-100 points by dropping games consistently.

This side though, doesn't lack attacking quality or depth.  Rather, it lacks the defensive and midfield stability as we know.  It's so fundamental, and why it needs fixing ASAP.  We used to be frustrated at not being able to turn draws into wins.  Or frustrated that we didn't have options off the bench in attack.  But really, a huge chunk of the problem today is how poor the defensive and midfield structures can be.  If they're playing poorly, forget about turning draws into wins, we can't even salvage a point against Wolves, Bournemouth, Leeds, and Forest, let alone turn those into wins.  That is dreadful.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9260 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm »
Online deano2727

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9261 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm »
Glad we have him, but he has a massive job on his hands this summer. His biggest test yet.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9262 on: Today at 05:23:38 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:31:59 pm
Need to sort our tactics when playing away from home. 3 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats is an abysmal record for a team looking to get in the top 4.
Just saw this stat, fucking hell its absolutely shocking for a team of our standing. Weve been beat by the dross of the league and have some really tough aways to come next month. Whats worrying is its the same old shit every away game. What are we doing to change it? I saw a headline with Trent saying they wanted it more fuck me thats shocking for a Klopp team, we have to have the right attitude and desire every single game, not just when the bigger sides roll up to Anfield. Unbelievable how weve been outplayed and outfought by relegation fodder on a regular basis this season, no way should that be happening more than just a one off.. Weve been humbled by Leeds, Forrest, Wolves and now Bournemouth, desperately shite teams that out fought us. What a terrible day
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9263 on: Today at 08:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 03:03:07 pm
This season reminds me of Houllier post 2001 seasons. We beat the big teams, and lose to smaller teams.

Rather arrogantly playing Bajcetic and Elliot, and not Hendo today.
yes, Jurgen Klopp is the arrogant one and not the fucking keyboard warrior who thinks he knows better than him about tactics and our players conditioning.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 08:34:14 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:00:06 pm
yes, Jurgen Klopp is the arrogant one and not the fucking keyboard warrior who thinks he knows better than him about tactics and our players conditioning.

He's not above criticism. If that's the best we could have done today we are fucked, because it was abysmal
Offline Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 08:40:54 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:34:14 pm
He's not above criticism. If that's the best we could have done today we are fucked, because it was abysmal

No you are abysmal. Please fuck off and support someone else.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 08:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:40:54 pm
No you are abysmal. Please fuck off and support someone else.

The irony. 🤣🤣
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 09:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:40:54 pm
No you are abysmal. Please fuck off and support someone else.

Ha ha ha. So you thought it was a great performance today?

Are we in a position where we have to pick sides?

Is there a world where you can think he's great but does occasionally get things wrong?
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9268 on: Today at 09:26:45 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:17:12 pm
Glad we have him, but he has a massive job on his hands this summer. His biggest test yet.

I'd be really brutal, Alex Ferguson style if I was Klopp.

The only players that deserve to start in the 11 next season as it stands:

Becker
Robertson
Salah
Nunez
Konate

Every other place is up for grabs.

Bajetic and Elliot have done enough to be in the match day squad but obviously have a crucial couple of years to bulk up a bit.

Players that I think we should get rid off/going anyway: Gomez, Keita, Oxlade, Curtis, Bobby.

Trent I would sign some serious competition for his place; if he wasn't a scouser and living on his reputation he'd be one of the first I'd say to get rid of at the minute, I'm that fed up with him.
