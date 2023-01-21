When we've struggled against the weak sides before, it's usually due to a lack of depth or quality, especially upfront. For this side, we actually do have the quality and depth upfront, but our foundations are rocky. The defensive numbers aren't great (although we had a nice run of clean sheets coming into this game), and the midfield is a mess. It's hard to consistently win, and we're losing to multiple relegation contenders, not just one.



07/08: Lost 3-1 at Reading before thumping Marseille 4-0 at the Velodrome to qualify for CL knockouts

08/09: Lost 2-0 at Middlesbrough; only 1 of 2 defeats

09/10: Lost 2-0 at Portsmouth in an early kickoff; dreadful refereeing, dreadful game

10/11: Lost 3-1 at West Ham after Kenny got us on a good run (let's not talk about Roy's awful results here)

11/12: Lost 3-1 at Bolton amidst a season where the margins never went our way

13/14: Lost 3-1 at Hull

16/17: Lost 2-0 at Hull while chasing CL; Evertonian on loan Oumar Niasse looked class

17/18: Lost 1-0 at Swansea after ending City's run



For a huge chunk of these losses to relegation battlers, we didn't have the depth or quality to compete effectively over 38 games. Imagine if the 08/09 Rafa team had even 1 more quality attacking option? Or if the side Kenny took over had more quality. For many of these results, you saw them coming, especially if Torres was out, or if Suarez wasn't playing well, etc.



Klopp had fixed this, and the old thought of Liverpool being frustrated by bad sides was out of date. 2018-2022 Liverpool (injury crisis at CB aside) were perfectly fine in dealing with bad sides. You don't rack up 90-100 points by dropping games consistently.



This side though, doesn't lack attacking quality or depth. Rather, it lacks the defensive and midfield stability as we know. It's so fundamental, and why it needs fixing ASAP. We used to be frustrated at not being able to turn draws into wins. Or frustrated that we didn't have options off the bench in attack. But really, a huge chunk of the problem today is how poor the defensive and midfield structures can be. If they're playing poorly, forget about turning draws into wins, we can't even salvage a point against Wolves, Bournemouth, Leeds, and Forest, let alone turn those into wins. That is dreadful.