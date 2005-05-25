Love Jurgen. such a gentleman even when talking through something that has clearly annoyed him, and rightly so. He wasn't a shit to anyone, just clearly explained how he saw/sees things. Also loved how he framed it jokingly as a "warning" to anyone else that wants to have a go at someone within the set up.



"If you didn't praise them when we were doing well, don't criticize them when we're not doing so well".



We'll miss him when he's gone and journo's can say/write what they like about him but most of them will miss him too.