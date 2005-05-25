« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 726298 times)

Offline RedKenWah

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9160 on: Yesterday at 07:37:40 am »
The only time Jurgen will walk is when he feels he has to. Outside of that hes sticking around and you know what, thats the only way it can be.
There are issues at the club but Jurgen Klopp isnt one.
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9161 on: Yesterday at 09:03:46 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:35:38 am
I love the way he's defending his staff here, have the balls to go for me! It's good to see his fighting spirit.

Apparently it was a direct response to a post he read by Dave McCoy.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9162 on: Yesterday at 09:11:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:37:48 am
https://twitter.com/BeanymanSports/status/1624898894478946304

Here's the clip.  8)


"I will not and I cannot go. I have too much responsibility and I want it.

WAR KLOPPO!

Love it! Fills me with renewed hope.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9163 on: Yesterday at 09:40:05 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 05:43:24 am
He may have lost the dressing room, but he's playing double-or-nothing, so soon we'll have two dressing rooms. And at the end of the season it'll be revealed which dressing room contains the players who've let him down.

Ohhhhh the envelopes!!
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9164 on: Yesterday at 09:48:25 am »
I have too much responsibility and I want it and I want to sort it again, Klopp said. I am 100% committed. If we win I feel like I was part of it but if we lose I feel 100% responsible. I was always like this in my life, so you can imagine how big the responsibility at the moment is and how I feel now and we will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare the very positive future again.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/12/jurgen-klopp-100-committed-to-rebuilding-liverpool-after-slump-in-form
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Ski

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9165 on: Yesterday at 03:35:19 pm »
Love Jurgen. such a gentleman even when talking through something that has clearly annoyed him, and rightly so. He wasn't a shit to anyone, just clearly explained how he saw/sees things. Also loved how he framed it jokingly as a "warning" to anyone else that wants to have a go at someone within the set up.

"If you didn't praise them when we were doing well, don't criticize them when we're not doing so well".

We'll miss him when he's gone and journo's can say/write what they like about him but most of them will miss him too.
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9166 on: Yesterday at 04:28:34 pm »
I'd keep him even if we were crapper than we are now.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IGX1o_jtjRw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IGX1o_jtjRw</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BRVKaVJz5ks" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BRVKaVJz5ks</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzjSYzT9cu4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzjSYzT9cu4</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGX1o_jtjRw


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRVKaVJz5ks


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzjSYzT9cu4
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9167 on: Yesterday at 06:52:46 pm »
In Klopp we trust.  YNWA.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9168 on: Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm »
I'm so glad . . .
Offline Ray K

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9169 on: Yesterday at 10:01:38 pm »
Love you Jürgen. Always have, always will.
Offline jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9170 on: Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm »
Good one, boss.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9171 on: Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm »
Nice to see the first pumps again. Hopefully we see them next weekend  :)
Offline Ski

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9172 on: Yesterday at 10:35:34 pm »
Sounds quite emotional in the post match. Made up for the boss especially. Can see how personally he takes our poor form and relieved to get the result and performance.
Offline slaphead

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9173 on: Yesterday at 10:40:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm
Nice to see the first pumps again. Hopefully we see them next weekend  :)

Looked to me like they were the fist pumps of relief, the fist pumps of fury will be back when Madrid come to Anfield. Bets manager in the world
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9174 on: Yesterday at 10:41:39 pm »
Is fucking right lad. I'm so glad, that Jurgen is a Red.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9175 on: Yesterday at 10:46:59 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:40:29 pm
Looked to me like they were the fist pumps of relief, the fist pumps of fury will be back when Madrid come to Anfield. Bets manager in the world
Is right.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9176 on: Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm »
Made up for him more than anyone else tonight...well in Boss!
Online oojason

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9177 on: Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm »

'250 - Tonight was Jürgen Klopp's 250th win as Liverpool manager in all competitions. It was his 414th game in charge of the Reds, reaching the milestone win quicker than any of the previous three managers to do so for the club (Paisley 448, Shankly 472 and Watson 539). Landmark.'

^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1625254455460478976


Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9178 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm »
"You love him, don't you?"

My missus to me tonight. She was right.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9179 on: Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm
"You love him, don't you?"

My missus to me tonight. She was right.

And she feels fine.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9180 on: Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm »
That picture is absolutely brilliant, a laughing, happy Klopp, the best sight in Footy!
Offline MBL?

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9181 on: Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm »
The rage I feel when some prick brings up the possibility of replacing him in some round about sneaky way that isnt calling for his head but is planting the seed..
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9182 on: Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm
The rage I feel when some prick brings up the possibility of replacing him in some round about sneaky way that isnt calling for his head but is planting the seed..


Mental eh.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9183 on: Today at 12:28:36 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 12, 2023, 10:50:14 pm
Judging from the embargoed bits of the press conference, he kicked off at Pearce for the Athletic story about the back room staff issues that maybe resurfaced after Melissa Reddys recent near-indentical piece. Both went in on Ljinders and Kornmayer.

Loved that from him.

have the balls and go for me  ;D

Funny how little was said about this - a good explanation of his issue with certain journos, but so much was said and so much abuse given to him after he politely refusing to speak to one of those journos. So the press get their explanation - crickets.

The clip for anyone who didnt see it:
https://twitter.com/BeanymanSports/status/1624898643965669378?s=20
Offline didi shamone

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9184 on: Today at 12:35:14 am »
Seemed genuinely humbled by the intense support he continues to get from the fans. I'd be genuinely horrified if he didn't receive it. There's only one direction without him and it isn't upwards.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9185 on: Today at 01:40:22 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm
The rage I feel when some prick brings up the possibility of replacing him in some round about sneaky way that isnt calling for his head but is planting the seed..
Aparently it's a conversation worth having

Like fuck it is!
