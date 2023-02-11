So reading back, Klopps lost the dressing room and we need to get rid of
Alisson
Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Virgil
Joel
Gomez
Robbo
Kostas
Joel
Fab
Thiago
Elliott
Jones
Hendo
Milly
Bobby
Mo
and start all over again?
Stuff like "has Klopp lost the dressing room" is just clickbait shite. What we have is a tired team, who, due to things like the AFCON, WC and other shite are playing too much football. Added in that the two players who should have been the bridge between Hendo/Milly and Elliott/Jones et al ended up either getting injury after injury or, in the case of Ox, an injury that really should have ended his career. We're transitioning, we've got the right mix of youth and experience at the back and front, once we sort midfield, hopefully this summer, then things will look a hell of a lot rosier.