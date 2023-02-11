« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 723984 times)

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9120 on: February 11, 2023, 08:18:11 pm »
I know this is a forum, but I draw the line at debates around Klopp. He's a gilded legend and he can stay for as long as he wants to. I don't want to hear any chat doubting him. He has earned a free hit from everyone.
« Last Edit: February 11, 2023, 09:08:47 pm by kasperoff »
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9121 on: February 11, 2023, 08:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 11, 2023, 06:19:24 pm
Hmm can anyone be this dim?

std

Seems so. Absolutely staggering stupidity from someone who clearly doesnt understand the ups and downs of sport.
« Last Edit: February 11, 2023, 08:30:32 pm by stjohns »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,902
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9122 on: February 11, 2023, 09:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 11, 2023, 06:11:04 pm
So what is Klopp referencing when he said hes tired of ifs and that its now February? That the players are doing exactly what he wants? Debating if lost the dressing room is appropriate or not seems a bit pointless when the boss himself is clearly indicating the players arent doing what is asked of them and there is no more excuses to be had for why. The players cant or wont do what the boss is asking anymore whether its intentional or not.

For crying out loud if you want to criticize the manager at least have the bollocks to come out and do it.

Your posts have more innuendos than a carry on film.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,902
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9123 on: February 11, 2023, 09:21:16 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on February 11, 2023, 08:18:11 pm
I know this is a forum, but I draw the line at debates around Klopp. He's a gilded legend and he can stay for as long as he wants to. I don't want to hear any chat doubting him. He has earned a free hit from everyone.

For me without doubt Klopp is the best thing that has happened to this club for decades. An absolute game-changer.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9124 on: Yesterday at 01:22:10 am »
Quote from: Aeon on February 11, 2023, 02:46:47 pm

If Klopp has lost the dressing room, I'd suggest to demolish the dressing room and never use one again.

And how do you suggest doing that without damage to Anfield? Not to mention the team talks, tactics, whatevers said behind closed doors will now be public.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9125 on: Yesterday at 05:41:54 am »
I'd get rid of every single staff member of the club before I'd get rid of Klopp. If not for him we'd be in the exact same place we were in 7 years ago. If he's lost the dressing room then the answer is new players.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9126 on: Yesterday at 05:42:32 am »
Has Knight totally lost whatever marbles he started with? Not my opinion, but there is a conversation to be had.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9127 on: Yesterday at 06:45:25 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:42:32 am
Has Knight totally lost whatever marbles he started with? Not my opinion, but there is a conversation to be had.

Quite possibly!

On reflection 'losing the dressing room' was likely to trigger folk and wasn't a necessary thing to raise. That said there's a certain group think about what is legitimate to talk about and isn't on here. See, for example, folk questioning whether we'd even get top 4 back in the autumn. They were idiots for even raising it and knew nothing about anything and probably weren't even proper fans.

And whether Klopp can still get a tune out of his players, lots of which have been pushed extremely hard by him for 5+ years, given how notoriously hard it is for a manager to last much past 7 years... that is a reasonable question. It shouldn't have been an issue because we should have turned over the playing staff more. But we didn't. So yes, there's a conversation to be had about whether some of our problems are because Klopp is struggling to communicate with the players, or connect with them or whatever, quite like he did. I shouldn't have couched that as 'losing the dressing room' though, which suggests outright mutiny or players downing tools which is far too dramatic.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:52:43 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,368
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9128 on: Yesterday at 08:25:50 am »
Mate, you wont find another person on here that wouldnt replace the dressing room over klopp if that were the case. The more likely story for our decline is that we have failed to replace tired ageing players in our midfield effectively and this along with a massive injury list has affected the teams performance
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,939
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9129 on: Yesterday at 09:29:15 am »
So reading back, Klopps lost the dressing room and we need to get rid of

Alisson
Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Virgil
Joel
Gomez
Robbo
Kostas
Joel
Fab
Thiago
Elliott
Jones
Hendo
Milly
Bobby
Mo
and start all over again?

:lmao

Stuff like "has Klopp lost the dressing room" is just clickbait shite. What we have is a tired team, who, due to things like the AFCON, WC and other shite are playing too much football. Added in that the two players who should have been the bridge between Hendo/Milly and Elliott/Jones et al ended up either getting injury after injury or, in the case of Ox, an injury that really should have ended his career. We're transitioning, we've got the right mix of youth and experience at the back and front, once we sort midfield, hopefully this summer, then things will look a hell of a lot rosier.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:36:04 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9130 on: Yesterday at 10:51:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:29:15 am
Alisson
Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Virgil
Joel
Gomez
Robbo
Kostas
Joel
Fab
Thiago
Elliott
Jones
Hendo
Milly
Bobby
Mo
and start all over again?

:lmao

Stuff like "has Klopp lost the dressing room" is just clickbait shite. What we have is a tired team, who, due to things like the AFCON, WC and other shite are playing too much football. Added in that the two players who should have been the bridge between Hendo/Milly and Elliott/Jones et al ended up either getting injury after injury or, in the case of Ox, an injury that really should have ended his career. We're transitioning, we've got the right mix of youth and experience at the back and front, once we sort midfield, hopefully this summer, then things will look a hell of a lot rosier.
so -- build the team around Keita?

not sure meself but might be worth a try.

:)
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,498
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9131 on: Yesterday at 11:34:08 am »
if Klopp has lost the dressing room the dressing room is in the wrong
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9132 on: Yesterday at 11:42:22 am »
Imagine if Klopp had 'lost the dressing room', what manager could possibly replace him? What manager is possibly better than him?

Imagine Pep Guardiola as our manager. Without illegal billions of pounds spend to hide his insecurities behind, that neurotic Basil Fawlty character would be with the team permanently.

If the dressing room has been lost, sell them. There's millions of combinations to make a great team, there's only one Klopp.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,549
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9133 on: Yesterday at 12:27:25 pm »
Sick of reading L**t t** D****ing R**m, needs autocorrecting to something else.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9134 on: Yesterday at 12:31:17 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:42:22 am
Imagine if Klopp had 'lost the dressing room', what manager could possibly replace him? What manager is possibly better than him?

Imagine Pep Guardiola as our manager. Without illegal billions of pounds spend to hide his insecurities behind, that neurotic Basil Fawlty character would be with the team permanently.

If the dressing room has been lost, sell them. There's millions of combinations to make a great team, there's only one Klopp.

I doubt heavily that he's lost the dressing room. It'd be pretty hard for players to get that way for someone as loyal as him. Furthermore, if that has happened, then sell them all. Some of those players need to wake up to the fact that their performances have been bang average and it isn't anywhere near good enough. If they would down tools just until a new manager comes, then that pretty much says everything about their profressionalism and commitment to the club. I strongly doubt there's anyone genuinely like that.

I think we just need to go back to being compact and focussing on keeping a clean sheet and creating a few chances. If we do that, then we will be harder to beat. If we can scrap a few draws and a few wins and build up a run of games without defeat then the confidence may start flowing back through the team.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,093
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9135 on: Yesterday at 12:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:27:25 pm
Sick of reading L**t t** D****ing R**m, needs autocorrecting to something else.
"Look at me, I like posting Clickbait terminology"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,939
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9136 on: Yesterday at 06:30:27 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9137 on: Yesterday at 06:35:53 pm »
Klopp is basically unsackable and fsg know it.
Give him a proper war chest in the summer and we go again. Need to get back to the pressing monsters we were and to start putting them in the back of the net
Logged

Offline HullReD

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9138 on: Yesterday at 06:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on February 11, 2023, 10:41:19 am
Any so called 'Liverpool fan' who is even considering getting rid of Klopp must be a thick twat.

Those so called fans are thick twats if they wanna get rid of Klopp. For me he is un-sackable, this is the first real bad season he has had with us and that is down to the amount of injury's we have atm.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,549
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9139 on: Yesterday at 07:52:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:30:27 pm


Not a fan of stuff like that from those big LFC twitter accounts, there isn't a suggestion match going fans and fans who have followed and actually supported the club through thick and thin would do anything BUT support him.  Those accounts are as bad as a lot of the dickhead fans on Twitter, and posts like that are more for the clicks, retweets and likes - and comments and banter from dickhead opposition fans too, than any real good intention, that isnt even needed.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9140 on: Yesterday at 07:54:26 pm »
At least it's not Koptalk  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9141 on: Yesterday at 08:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on February 11, 2023, 02:46:47 pm
"Lost the dressing room". BUHAHAHAHahahaha, Are you sure you are not confusing Liverpool with plastic chelshit or something equally disgusting?
lost who exactly? Some burden running down contracts and looking forward to leave?

If Klopp has lost the dressing room, I'd suggest to demolish the dressing room and never use one again.
Can't we just put more visible signposts the dressing room. And in both German and English.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,939
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9142 on: Yesterday at 08:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:52:44 pm
Not a fan of stuff like that from those big LFC twitter accounts, there isn't a suggestion match going fans and fans who have followed and actually supported the club through thick and thin would do anything BUT support him.  Those accounts are as bad as a lot of the dickhead fans on Twitter, and posts like that are more for the clicks, retweets and likes - and comments and banter from dickhead opposition fans too, than any real good intention, that isnt even needed.

Its not aimed at the match going fans by me, its aimed at the dickheads who may come on here and think it's time he went, or the dickheads who think the whole team is finished.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,549
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9143 on: Yesterday at 09:02:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:54:52 pm
Its not aimed at the match going fans by me, its aimed at the dickheads who may come on here and think it's time he went, or the dickheads who think the whole team is finished.

I know it isnt Rob, its just a comment about where it came from, and that it isnt done with good intentions.

and any that are here, arent really worth bothering with imo, if they dont get what supporting this club and supporting the manager is about and that its more important at times like this, they have jumped on the wrong bandwagon.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9144 on: Yesterday at 09:54:33 pm »
We did not try to change his mind anymore. But that was maybe a mistake. Perhaps it would have been better if we had exchanged the entire team  not the coach."

Because I knew that, we would never get back such a coach. When I said goodbye, real tears came."
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,084
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9145 on: Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm »
Judging from the embargoed bits of the press conference, he kicked off at Pearce for the Athletic story about the back room staff issues that maybe resurfaced after Melissa Reddys recent near-indentical piece. Both went in on Ljinders and Kornmayer.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,316
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9146 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm
Judging from the embargoed bits of the press conference, he kicked off at Pearce for the Athletic story about the back room staff issues that maybe resurfaced after Melissa Reddys recent near-indentical piece. Both went in on Ljinders and Kornmayer.

Here is the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPXgbya7LLI
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9147 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm
Judging from the embargoed bits of the press conference, he kicked off at Pearce for the Athletic story about the back room staff issues that maybe resurfaced after Melissa Reddys recent near-indentical piece. Both went in on Ljinders and Kornmayer.

I thought it would be the Simon Hughes article that annoyed him. Since that came out the whole Klopp's too loyal narrative has really took off.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,093
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9148 on: Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm »
"I will not and I cannot go" says Klopp when asked if he'd walk away.

Someone needs to tell all the divvies who keep insisting that 'Klopp will walk'. Essentially projecting their own lack of balls onto Kloppo
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9149 on: Today at 12:03:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm
"I will not and I cannot go" says Klopp when asked if he'd walk away.

Someone needs to tell all the divvies who keep insisting that 'Klopp will walk'. Essentially projecting their own lack of balls onto Kloppo

And... "If you believe in me, we have to go through this together."
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,893
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9150 on: Today at 12:37:48 am »
https://twitter.com/BeanymanSports/status/1624898894478946304

Here's the clip.  8)


"I will not and I cannot go. I have too much responsibility and I want it.

WAR KLOPPO!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9151 on: Today at 12:43:57 am »
Great,he's actually thinking about leaving or at least brought it up.

We need a discussion about a discussion discussing THE discussion.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9152 on: Today at 01:00:33 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:43:57 am
Great,he's actually thinking about leaving or at least brought it up.

We need a discussion about a discussion discussing THE discussion.

Did you watch the clip?

He was asked.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,259
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9153 on: Today at 01:18:41 am »
Let's tuck this up and give it some Horlicks
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Up
« previous next »
 