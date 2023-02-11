Has Knight totally lost whatever marbles he started with? Not my opinion, but there is a conversation to be had.



Quite possibly!On reflection 'losing the dressing room' was likely to trigger folk and wasn't a necessary thing to raise. That said there's a certain group think about what is legitimate to talk about and isn't on here. See, for example, folk questioning whether we'd even get top 4 back in the autumn. They were idiots for even raising it and knew nothing about anything and probably weren't even proper fans.And whether Klopp can still get a tune out of his players, lots of which have been pushed extremely hard by him for 5+ years, given how notoriously hard it is for a manager to last much past 7 years... that is a reasonable question. It shouldn't have been an issue because we should have turned over the playing staff more. But we didn't. So yes, there's a conversation to be had about whether some of our problems are because Klopp is struggling to communicate with the players, or connect with them or whatever, quite like he did. I shouldn't have couched that as 'losing the dressing room' though, which suggests outright mutiny or players downing tools which is far too dramatic.