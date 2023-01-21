« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
I know this is a forum, but I draw the line at debates around Klopp. He's a gilded legend and he can stay for as long as he wants to. I don't want to hear any chat doubting him. He has earned a free hit from everyone.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm
Hmm can anyone be this dim?

std

Seems so. Absolutely staggering stupidity from someone who clearly doesnt understand the ups and downs of sport.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:11:04 pm
So what is Klopp referencing when he said hes tired of ifs and that its now February? That the players are doing exactly what he wants? Debating if lost the dressing room is appropriate or not seems a bit pointless when the boss himself is clearly indicating the players arent doing what is asked of them and there is no more excuses to be had for why. The players cant or wont do what the boss is asking anymore whether its intentional or not.

For crying out loud if you want to criticize the manager at least have the bollocks to come out and do it.

Your posts have more innuendos than a carry on film.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:18:11 pm
I know this is a forum, but I draw the line at debates around Klopp. He's a gilded legend and he can stay for as long as he wants to. I don't want to hear any chat doubting him. He has earned a free hit from everyone.

For me without doubt Klopp is the best thing that has happened to this club for decades. An absolute game-changer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: Aeon on Yesterday at 02:46:47 pm

If Klopp has lost the dressing room, I'd suggest to demolish the dressing room and never use one again.

And how do you suggest doing that without damage to Anfield? Not to mention the team talks, tactics, whatevers said behind closed doors will now be public.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
I'd get rid of every single staff member of the club before I'd get rid of Klopp. If not for him we'd be in the exact same place we were in 7 years ago. If he's lost the dressing room then the answer is new players.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Has Knight totally lost whatever marbles he started with? Not my opinion, but there is a conversation to be had.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:42:32 am
Has Knight totally lost whatever marbles he started with? Not my opinion, but there is a conversation to be had.

Quite possibly!

On reflection 'losing the dressing room' was likely to trigger folk and wasn't a necessary thing to raise. That said there's a certain group think about what is legitimate to talk about and isn't on here. See, for example, folk questioning whether we'd even get top 4 back in the autumn. They were idiots for even raising it and knew nothing about anything and probably weren't even proper fans.

And whether Klopp can still get a tune out of his players, lots of which have been pushed extremely hard by him for 5+ years, given how notoriously hard it is for a manager to last much past 7 years... that is a reasonable question. It shouldn't have been an issue because we should have turned over the playing staff more. But we didn't. So yes, there's a conversation to be had about whether some of our problems are because Klopp is struggling to communicate with the players, or connect with them or whatever, quite like he did. I shouldn't have couched that as 'losing the dressing room' though, which suggests outright mutiny or players downing tools which is far too dramatic.
