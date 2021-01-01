Any so called 'Liverpool fan' who is even considering getting rid of Klopp must be a thick twat.



My response to anyone who says this is: "I'm so glad, that Jurgen is a Red"I have been utterly appalled and sickened at hearing some say he should leave or be sacked from so-called fans - Disgusting. They're not thick twats though. They're worse.What's making it worse is the media gleefully lumping in as well. Made the mistake of listening to Tawkshite last night on the press conference and how "Jurgen lost it"... One so-called "fan" (so blatantly obvious he wasn't, or is he was, then he's like you said, a thick twat) said Jurgen was an embarressment for biting and the press were in their rights to ask the questions that they want as it's what us fans want to hear?!?!?!?!?!?!Some (most) of the questions that are asked are pure fishbait and hugely cringeworthy, designed only to elicit a response that will give them a backpage headline. They bear no relation to the actual game, state the fucking obvious and are purely there to ensure that the salt is being rubbed in the wound constantly.Jurgen Klopp has been the most successful manager of this football club in over 30 years, achieveing phenominal results in the face of adverstiy to boot. The same question to these pricks stand as it always does: Who would you replace Jurgen Klopp with?" (Irony of ironies, the same question remains unanswered when it comes to FSG, but that's a who different nest of vipers to jump into)