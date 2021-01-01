« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 721004 times)

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 10:41:19 am »
Any so called 'Liverpool fan' who is even considering getting rid of Klopp must be a thick twat.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 11:02:56 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:41:19 am
Any so called 'Liverpool fan' who is even considering getting rid of Klopp must be a thick twat.
My response to anyone who says this is: "I'm so glad, that Jurgen is a Red"

I have been utterly appalled and sickened at hearing some say he should leave or be sacked from so-called fans - Disgusting. They're not thick twats though. They're worse.

What's making it worse is the media gleefully lumping in as well. Made the mistake of listening to Tawkshite last night on the press conference and how "Jurgen lost it"... One so-called "fan" (so blatantly obvious he wasn't, or is he was, then he's like you said, a thick twat) said Jurgen was an embarressment for biting and the press were in their rights to ask the questions that they want as it's what us fans want to hear?!?!?!?!?!?!

Some (most) of the questions that are asked are pure fishbait and hugely cringeworthy, designed only to elicit a response that will give them a backpage headline. They bear no relation to the actual game, state the fucking obvious and are purely there to ensure that the salt is being rubbed in the wound constantly.

Jurgen Klopp has been the most successful manager of this football club in over 30 years, achieveing phenominal results in the face of adverstiy to boot. The same question to these pricks stand as it always does: Who would you replace Jurgen Klopp with?" (Irony of ironies, the same question remains unanswered when it comes to FSG, but that's a who different nest of vipers to jump into)



Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 11:30:23 am »
My question to anyone who wants Klopp gone is who replaces him ?

We have seen this when Rafa got sacked and in walked Hodgson.

I think he could be a touch more ruthless with players and he is baring his teeth abit more.

All I hear on media is Fergie/Pep would get rid of XYZ yes they would but they have the pick of players & far bigger budgets put Pep in charge of West Ham / Spurs then lets see how easy it is then.

It dont help that Sky is like MUTV might as well sack off Stelling bring in Goldstein the prick
Logged

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 11:54:12 am »
Anyone who is even thinking that letting Klopp go can do one. They cannot call themselves fans or supporters of this club, they are just egoistic morons who think only about what they themselves get. Fuckem. The only people in this universe who should have any valid opinion on this is the man himself and his family.

Critic and pointing out things and discussing what can improve, thats fine. Its all part of football that all have opinions on different stuff and have a need to discuss it. But when it comes to discussing the futre of a living legend managing us who has given us so much. So so much. And who is also still so motivated to make this club competitive. Even thinking that he should leave is treason as a supporter of this club. If you need to have the drama of changing managers all the time you can support Everton, Chelsea or something of that ilk.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,544
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 12:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:30:23 am
My question to anyone who wants Klopp gone is who replaces him ?
No legit Liverpool supporter could be asking that question.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm »
Theres definitely a conversation to be had about whether Klopps lost the dressing room or simply isnt able to get his message over anymore. I think all Liverpool fans should want us to replace every Liverpool player whos been around for 2 or so years and keep Klopp so he can work with a new group of players he can communicate his message too. However, thats not very realistic without a sport washing owner, which we definitely dont want. If anyone can turn this round, Klopp can. But there are reasons beyond simply knee jerk impatience that causes managers to get the chop when things are going wrong. The reality is, its the easiest way to make genuine changes. You cant change almost en entire squad in a year or so. You can change the manager and back room staff. Fortunately for us, now CL football is basically gone theres very little to gain by bringing in a new manager - whos guaranteed to be a worse coach than Klopp.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 12:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:30:23 am
My question to anyone who wants Klopp gone is who replaces him ?

We have seen this when Rafa got sacked and in walked Hodgson.

I think he could be a touch more ruthless with players and he is baring his teeth abit more.

All I hear on media is Fergie/Pep would get rid of XYZ yes they would but they have the pick of players & far bigger budgets put Pep in charge of West Ham / Spurs then lets see how easy it is then.

It dont help that Sky is like MUTV might as well sack off Stelling bring in Goldstein the prick

Fuck them fake fans. What matters is what Klopp sees from the people attending games.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,464
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:39 pm
Theres definitely a conversation to be had about whether Klopps lost the dressing room or simply isnt able to get his message over anymore. I think all Liverpool fans should want us to replace every Liverpool player whos been around for 2 or so years and keep Klopp so he can work with a new group of players he can communicate his message too. However, thats not very realistic without a sport washing owner, which we definitely dont want. If anyone can turn this round, Klopp can. But there are reasons beyond simply knee jerk impatience that causes managers to get the chop when things are going wrong. The reality is, its the easiest way to make genuine changes. You cant change almost en entire squad in a year or so. You can change the manager and back room staff. Fortunately for us, now CL football is basically gone theres very little to gain by bringing in a new manager - whos guaranteed to be a worse coach than Klopp.

The easiest yet most destructive. I'd take a year or two in the doldrums with Klopp while he rebuilds the team and then go again before ever thinking of getting rid of him.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 02:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 11:02:56 am
My response to anyone who says this is: "I'm so glad, that Jurgen is a Red"

I have been utterly appalled and sickened at hearing some say he should leave or be sacked from so-called fans - Disgusting. They're not thick twats though. They're worse.

What's making it worse is the media gleefully lumping in as well. Made the mistake of listening to Tawkshite last night on the press conference and how "Jurgen lost it"... One so-called "fan" (so blatantly obvious he wasn't, or is he was, then he's like you said, a thick twat) said Jurgen was an embarressment for biting and the press were in their rights to ask the questions that they want as it's what us fans want to hear?!?!?!?!?!?!

Some (most) of the questions that are asked are pure fishbait and hugely cringeworthy, designed only to elicit a response that will give them a backpage headline. They bear no relation to the actual game, state the fucking obvious and are purely there to ensure that the salt is being rubbed in the wound constantly.

Jurgen Klopp has been the most successful manager of this football club in over 30 years, achieveing phenominal results in the face of adverstiy to boot. The same question to these pricks stand as it always does: Who would you replace Jurgen Klopp with?" (Irony of ironies, the same question remains unanswered when it comes to FSG, but that's a who different nest of vipers to jump into)

Bill Shankly went 7 years (1966 - 1973) without winning a trophy. This after getting us out of the old 2nd division & then winning 2 league titles & our first ever FA Cup. I don't recall even one Liverpool supporter ever questioning his position at the club. It was the same in the media, there was no sniping by pricks with an agenda because Shanks was revered by everyone for what he'd achieved at our club. The same should apply to Jurgen Klopp.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9089 on: Today at 02:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:39 pm
Theres definitely a conversation to be had about whether Klopps lost the dressing room or simply isnt able to get his message over anymore. I think all Liverpool fans should want us to replace every Liverpool player whos been around for 2 or so years and keep Klopp so he can work with a new group of players he can communicate his message too. However, thats not very realistic without a sport washing owner, which we definitely dont want. If anyone can turn this round, Klopp can. But there are reasons beyond simply knee jerk impatience that causes managers to get the chop when things are going wrong. The reality is, its the easiest way to make genuine changes. You cant change almost en entire squad in a year or so. You can change the manager and back room staff. Fortunately for us, now CL football is basically gone theres very little to gain by bringing in a new manager - whos guaranteed to be a worse coach than Klopp.
Im not sure I agree. The only people wanting that conversation are people with articles to write or airtime to fill. Id prefer to let him get on with the job.
None of our players have the right to turn on Klopp. They owe him their careers and medal collections.
Logged

Offline Aeon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9090 on: Today at 02:46:47 pm »
"Lost the dressing room". BUHAHAHAHahahaha, Are you sure you are not confusing Liverpool with plastic chelshit or something equally disgusting?
lost who exactly? Some burden running down contracts and looking forward to leave?

If Klopp has lost the dressing room, I'd suggest to demolish the dressing room and never use one again.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • JFT96
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9091 on: Today at 03:01:00 pm »
He's made mistakes this season but everyone does. As far as i'm concerned his got unlimited money in the bank and i'd soon build a team almost from scratch again then lose him in his final years with us.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,157
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 03:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:39 pm
Theres definitely a conversation to be had about whether Klopps lost the dressing room or simply isnt able to get his message over anymore.

No, there isn't.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 03:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:39 pm
Theres definitely a conversation to be had about whether Klopps lost the dressing room or simply isnt able to get his message over anymore. I think all Liverpool fans should want us to replace every Liverpool player whos been around for 2 or so years and keep Klopp so he can work with a new group of players he can communicate his message too. However, thats not very realistic without a sport washing owner, which we definitely dont want. If anyone can turn this round, Klopp can. But there are reasons beyond simply knee jerk impatience that causes managers to get the chop when things are going wrong. The reality is, its the easiest way to make genuine changes. You cant change almost en entire squad in a year or so. You can change the manager and back room staff. Fortunately for us, now CL football is basically gone theres very little to gain by bringing in a new manager - whos guaranteed to be a worse coach than Klopp.
Ever get that feeling that you're all alone and people are pointing and laughing? Or shaking their heads?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,256
  • SPQR
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9094 on: Today at 03:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:20:15 pm
Ever get that feeling that you're all alone and people are pointing and laughing? Or shaking their heads?

Why are yo so angry all the time? Smh
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9095 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:30:51 pm
Why are yo so angry all the time? Smh
I can't tell yo

smb
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9096 on: Today at 03:44:34 pm »
^ Ghost could have been angrier to be fair.
What type of Liverpool fan would come out with that?
I hope no one comes out with the old entitled to an opinion line either.

Yet again some of our fans come on here repeating the shite that the media deliberately stir up. They dont learn.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,474
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9097 on: Today at 03:45:46 pm »
There's definitely a conversation to be had about how Ghost Town is so angry all the time.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9098 on: Today at 03:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:45:46 pm
There's definitely a conversation to be had about how Ghost Town is so angry all the time.
If you do, I'll down tools! ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 03:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:30:51 pm
Why are yo so angry all the time? Smh

Well quite.

I could find plenty of posts on here in post game threads asking the question. But apparently even raising it as something to talk about is beyond the pale. Ghost Town, as you might say, you dont help yourself.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9100 on: Today at 03:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:44:34 pm
^ Ghost could have been angrier to be fair.
What type of Liverpool fan would come out with that?
I hope no one comes out with the old entitled to an opinion line either.

Yet again some of our fans come on here repeating the shite that the media deliberately stir up. They dont learn.

It wasnt an opinion. It was raising it as a conversation. Thats very much not the same thing. And even if it were, the idea that, I dont think Klopp can communicate his message to the players effectively anymore is some outrageous, shouldnt be allowed to be shared, opinion is such a tiresome attitude. You may well disagree with it but it is a potential reading of the evidence we have. Lost the dressing room is obviously going further and Id have really big questions of anyone who said they thought it was what has happened but again, these sorts of performances and results are what happens when a manager has lost his players. If it were another club, wed be saying it.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:54:16 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,464
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9101 on: Today at 03:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:49:16 pm
It wasnt an opinion. It was raising it as a conversation. Thats very much not the same thing.

It's an easy cop out if it's called out as shit you mean.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9102 on: Today at 03:55:03 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:52:11 pm
It's an easy cop out if it's called out as shit you mean.

No its literally what I wrote. Forums rely on reading comprehension and people interpreting in good faith.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9103 on: Today at 03:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:49:16 pm
It wasnt an opinion. It was raising it as a conversation. Thats very much not the same thing.
Why did you raise it though?
If you sit down and think about whats happened for more than about a minute, youd realise that theres no simple answer behind our decline this season, its more likely to be a combination of things. But the best you can come up with is whether hes lost the dressing room or the players have grown tired of him.
Its fucking laughable, its like youve copied the type of drivel the likes of talk sport use to drum up callers for their shitty little programmes.
Not only is it laughable, its massively disrespectful to a man whos brought us moments many of us thought wed never see again.
But you go ahead, raise it as a conversation.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9104 on: Today at 03:56:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:57:50 pm
The easiest yet most destructive. I'd take a year or two in the doldrums with Klopp while he rebuilds the team and then go again before ever thinking of getting rid of him.

Yes I completely agree. Especially given our issues with the hierarchy above Klopp sacking him would be a disaster.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:58:11 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9105 on: Today at 03:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:55:37 pm
Why did you raise it though?
If you sit down and think about whats happened for more than about a minute, youd realise that theres no simple answer behind our decline this season, its more likely to be a combination of things. But the best you can come up with is whether hes lost the dressing room or the players have grown tired of him.
Its fucking laughable, its like youve copied the type of drivel the likes of talk sport use to drum up callers for their shitty little programmes.
Not only is it laughable, its massively disrespectful to a man whos brought us moments many of us thought wed never see again.
But you go ahead, raise it as a conversation.

Ive made loads of posts about our issues this season. I bleat ok about our failure to buy midfielders far more than is reasonable for anyone to read. How you get this from what Ive actually said is remarkable.

I raised it because it was triggered by the comments about muppets wanting him sacked. And my post makes very clear we shouldnt sack him or want him sacked!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:28 pm by Knight »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Up
« previous next »
 