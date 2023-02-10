« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 05:12:59 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:21:38 pm
That's the most likely reason.

Shite season, regroup and batter them all again.
Fuck the Tories

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 05:15:02 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:11:52 pm
Or 2 teams that have punched each other out?

100%

We've been fucking relentless and we will be again.
hide5seek

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:15:02 pm
100%

We've been fucking relentless and we will be again.
Not without refreshing.
Our midfield is finished.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:51:07 pm
I said the other day there's a bit of 'same voice' syndrome in that he's been their manager a long time, Guardiola going through similar at City.

Alex Ferguson must have done some great impersonations during his time at Utd to avoid the dreaded 'same voice syndrome'.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 05:59:03 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm
Not without refreshing.
Our midfield is finished.


Was implied.
dai_bonehead

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February  6, 2023, 11:09:58 am
Sorry mate but I don't give a shiny fucking shite about whether some attention seeking journo is right or wrong.

Klopps job is to win trophies, he's done that, then some more, some more after that, then broke a shot ton of records, then some more on that too. Pearce is a journalist the likes of who the majority of would sell their own mother for a story. Yeah Klopp has likely been more sensitive of late and maybe here as his back is against the wall right now. This is EXACTLY when he needs the fans support, more so than when we are winning everything. He's brought us everything so when I see him in trouble like this my instinct is to back him no matter fucking what. So if he wants to bring out a mini gun into these vulture galleries he has to sit though then I'll cheer him on.

Rumours are it was either from a story he wrote with someone else or a mix up, Pearce has been licking his arse this morning apparently so I'm guessing it's all been sorted. That aside though I don't even care if Klopp is 1000% wrong on this, if he says Pearce can do one, he can do one.

100% correct. Turn your backs on Klopp at the peril of the club's medium to longterm future.
bornandbRED

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:12:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:14:46 pm
Because it's a stupid question. The players didn't "down tools" in the covid season either, they were just fucked. Last season drained everyone, the players are being overplayed, they never get a rest, there is massive pressure on them and no matter how hard they try, things are going wrong. It can sap your confidence/self belief and get make you underperform.

Its not really a stupid question considering this happens almost every time a manager leaves a club. A large part of the playing squad just had a 6 week break by the way - after which things got even worse, so the fatigue thing doesnt wash too much. Were putting up relegation level numbers in defence (across the season) and attack so soon after being definitively elite. Its fair to ask what the fuck is going on because a whole playing squad cant just turn shite overnight.

We all love Jurgen - we all think the world of the players that won us a CL/PL. But if one thing is clear - theres been hefty turmoil behind the scenes (Edwards, Ward, Graham etc)  - this could easily extend to the playing staff, if they feel exasperated with the current tactical set-up/fitness/back room uncertainty or a plethora of other reasons. Lets not be naive.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:33:33 am
It's only because Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley are such immense figures for this club that Jurgen is not considered our greatest ever manager, he's got more credit in the bank than I care to list and I'd take us being shit for years to repay the joy and success he's given us. When we had a rough spell in 2020/21, no one raised any issues about him and he turned it round to the extent that the next year we (up against a corrupt football club) we almost achieved what no other club has ever done.


100% backing is what he has from me, 100%
FlashGordon

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:24:26 am
They can sell however many players are in the first team squad before they attempt to do anything with Jurgen.
lionel_messias

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:11:24 am
Maybe we needed this shite season?

The team and squad needs radical rebuilding, now Klopp can start in the summer. Please Robbie Fowler.

No Keita
No Ox
No Milner
No Matip
Reduce Hendo to squad and morale man
No Joe Gomez I think
No Kelleher (for his career and some cash)
No Fabinho (ruthlessly)


And build again. Young, fast, hungry players. Pressers who want to get to ball foward quickly and vertically up the pitch.
Start with:

Gvardiol
Bellingham
Manu Kone.

The new will be even better than the OLD.
Rawkybalboa

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:12:38 am
Reckon Klopp knows that with the current owners , hes not gonna get the serious investment he wants. They have their minds on other ideas. Maybe they had Julian Ward to tone down some Arthur Melo type options and Klopp told him where to stick it. May explain the resignations etc. As it stands if they try sack him the fans will go nuts and it will devalue the club big time. If they keep him and results continue like they are , again the club will get devalued. Owners best bet is to sell up to big money men asap if they want to keep the value of their asset.
El Lobo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 11:17:12 am
And I'm guessing 'Why did he sign a new contract less than a year ago if he knows the owners wont back him to the level he wants...?' is going to illicit some tin hatted response?
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:37:28 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:12:36 am
Its not really a stupid question
Yes it is

Quote
considering this happens almost every time a manager leaves a club. A large part of the playing squad just had a 6 week break by the way - after which things got even worse, so the fatigue thing doesnt wash too much.
You're just showing yourself up as clueless. There's more than one kind of fatigue. It's not just physical, it can be mental as well. It can be situational and predictive as well. If the players have tried their hardest against a cheating entity and come up short again and again and  - at that point - see nothing changing, no chance of any respite on the horizon, then that can have its own peculiar effects.

Assuming, of course, that fatigue of any type is the issue.

Quote
Were putting up relegation level numbers in defence (across the season) and attack so soon after being definitively elite. Its fair to ask what the fuck is going on because a whole playing squad cant just turn shite overnight.
You didn't "ask what was going on" - if you had you would not have got the responses you did. You came in straight off with a snidey shithead claim about players "downing tools" which by its very nature reflects incredibly badly upon both players and a manager whom most fans adore and will defend to the hilt. There are probably hundreds of other possibilities that could be explored before we go anywhere near the notion of the players "downing tools" for Klopp but you went straight for that. I mean do you even know what "downing tools" actually means?

It was a twat of a question. Nothing "fair" about it at all, and frankly I think you got off pretty lightly.

As for our "putting up relegation numbers". maybe we are. These things happen sometimes. Perhaps people should learn how to deal with adversity in football a bit better or else develop some patience to see what comes out, what comes next, instead of constantly cryarsing about it

Either way I suggest you don't do it here. I know there's a desire amongst many to turn every single thread into a whining FSG Thread or a whining Transfer Thread but if you really 'love' Klopp as you claim maybe you can at least leave his thread free of that shite. There's incredible amounts of shite spoken across the forum but this thread, the thread that bears Klopp's name, is not one where you're gonna get away with such bollocks.

rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:27:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:37:28 pm
Yes it is
You're just showing yourself up as clueless. There's more than one kind of fatigue. It's not just physical, it can be mental as well. It can be situational and predictive as well. If the players have tried their hardest against a cheating entity and come up short again and again and  - at that point - see nothing changing, no chance of any respite on the horizon, then that can have its own peculiar effects.

Assuming, of course, that fatigue of any type is the issue.
You didn't "ask what was going on" - if you had you would not have got the responses you did. You came in straight off with a snidey shithead claim about players "downing tools" which by its very nature reflects incredibly badly upon both players and a manager whom most fans adore and will defend to the hilt. There are probably hundreds of other possibilities that could be explored before we go anywhere near the notion of the players "downing tools" for Klopp but you went straight for that. I mean do you even know what "downing tools" actually means?

It was a twat of a question. Nothing "fair" about it at all, and frankly I think you got off pretty lightly.

As for our "putting up relegation numbers". maybe we are. These things happen sometimes. Perhaps people should learn how to deal with adversity in football a bit better or else develop some patience to see what comes out, what comes next, instead of constantly cryarsing about it

Either way I suggest you don't do it here. I know there's a desire amongst many to turn every single thread into a whining FSG Thread or a whining Transfer Thread but if you really 'love' Klopp as you claim maybe you can at least leave his thread free of that shite. There's incredible amounts of shite spoken across the forum but this thread, the thread that bears Klopp's name, is not one where you're gonna get away with such bollocks.



:wellin
Reds r coming up the hill

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:03:31 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:33:33 am
It's only because Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley are such immense figures for this club that Jurgen is not considered our greatest ever manager, he's got more credit in the bank than I care to list and I'd take us being shit for years to repay the joy and success he's given us. When we had a rough spell in 2020/21, no one raised any issues about him and he turned it round to the extent that the next year we (up against a corrupt football club) we almost achieved what no other club has ever done.


100% backing is what he has from me, 100%

Hes won it 4 times
Hes won it 4 times
Without the cheats
He won it 4 times
lionel_messias

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 03:54:33 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:17:12 am
And I'm guessing 'Why did he sign a new contract less than a year ago if he knows the owners won't back him to the level he wants...?' is going to illicit some tin hatted response?

No, it is kind of interesting though. I actually think even FSG have scope for some sort of Summer 2023 spend, and this would be based on our current revenue levels and getting 4-5 players off the books. Does Klopp think it is enough, I think we'll have to wait until the summer for that, unless somehow, there is a new ownership plan none of us are privvy too, that involves mucho spondoolicks released to the big grinning German.
bornandbRED

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 05:37:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:37:28 pm
Yes it is
You're just showing yourself up as clueless. There's more than one kind of fatigue. It's not just physical, it can be mental as well. It can be situational and predictive as well. If the players have tried their hardest against a cheating entity and come up short again and again and  - at that point - see nothing changing, no chance of any respite on the horizon, then that can have its own peculiar effects.

Assuming, of course, that fatigue of any type is the issue.
You didn't "ask what was going on" - if you had you would not have got the responses you did. You came in straight off with a snidey shithead claim about players "downing tools" which by its very nature reflects incredibly badly upon both players and a manager whom most fans adore and will defend to the hilt. There are probably hundreds of other possibilities that could be explored before we go anywhere near the notion of the players "downing tools" for Klopp but you went straight for that. I mean do you even know what "downing tools" actually means?

It was a twat of a question. Nothing "fair" about it at all, and frankly I think you got off pretty lightly.

As for our "putting up relegation numbers". maybe we are. These things happen sometimes. Perhaps people should learn how to deal with adversity in football a bit better or else develop some patience to see what comes out, what comes next, instead of constantly cryarsing about it

Either way I suggest you don't do it here. I know there's a desire amongst many to turn every single thread into a whining FSG Thread or a whining Transfer Thread but if you really 'love' Klopp as you claim maybe you can at least leave his thread free of that shite. There's incredible amounts of shite spoken across the forum but this thread, the thread that bears Klopp's name, is not one where you're gonna get away with such bollocks.

 ;D

I think you need to look up the definition of twat (or in the mirror actually, as therell be a massive one standing right there).

Its an online forum. Forum - theres another word for you to add to your dictionary search. You should try and engage in debate instead of throwing around insults and censoring people. If you want to do that - please feel free to the next time youre out in public.
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:06:50 pm
Heh hehe what can I say? Who wouldn't be wounded by such wit?

And another one for the bingo card. Forum!!
HardworkDedication

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:19:34 pm
Liverpool need an overhaul  Jurgen Klopp is still the man do to it
Jürgen Klopp will always have my support but he must address the problems at Anfield quickly

JAMIE CARRAGHER
10 February 2023  11:00am

We often talk about managers having credit in the bank. Jürgen Klopp is the reason Liverpool are now valued in the billions. The clubs transformation under Fenway Sports Group accelerated because of him. 

That is why in the aftermath of another shambolic defeat last weekend, my support is unwavering. I would change everyone else at Liverpool before Klopp, but we cannot ignore that the Anfield renaissance was assisted by the collective expertise of many departments, the coaching and recruitment staff especially working in harmony. Until last summer, virtually every major deal worked. Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho fit the high-intensity style to elevate the performance level.

Contract renewals were timed perfectly, too, so that wage increases reflected age and performance as Liverpool were re-established as Champions League royalty.

Over the past 18 months, something has changed. The level of investment in buying and retaining staff is the same, but there has been greater cause to question the wisdom of some decisions.

First, the long sequence of instant-impact signings has stalled.

Since the summer of 2022, Liverpool have committed £180 million on four attackers in Luis Díaz, Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo. Liverpools owners did not fail to invest. They failed to invest in a midfielder. Now they need a new midfield.

Liverpool wanted to sign one in Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco, knowing his market value was £75 million. When Tchouaméni chose Real Madrid, the money was there if Klopp wanted an alternative, but he opted to wait until 2023, hoping he will lure Jude Bellingham. That was Klopps call, not owner John W. Henrys.

In attack, Díaz started his Liverpool career brilliantly but Núñez is a work in progress, and I am baffled watching Gakpos early performances. Gakpo is not a typical Klopp signing, lacking lightning pace and the capacity to lead a high press. Why commit up to £45 million on someone who will be on the bench when Díaz and Diogo Jota are fit? Especially when another area of the team needed strengthening?

Some contract renewals have also become contentious. Everyone was thrilled when Klopp and Salah signed new deals last year.

But rewind to the summer of 2021 and Liverpool rewarded 31-year-old captain Jordan Henderson with a four-year deal. Henderson has given Liverpool sterling service, but the length of that contract was a surprise, contradicting FSGs policies on players in their 30s. There was an obvious change of tack after Klopp personally intervened following reports that Henderson might leave. We will sort it. No doubt about it, Klopp said.

Within 24 hours of an agreement, sporting director Michael Edwards was reported as considering his future, and has since left. The timing was probably coincidental, but there were strong suggestions  not contradicted  that there were internal disagreements about the length and value of Hendersons extension.

That worried me at the time and has worried me more when hearing the echoes whenever Klopp speaks about the future of Roberto Firmino and James Milner.

Klopp has openly said Liverpool need to refresh and reset, but he seems unwilling to accept Firminos declining influence and increasing injury problems, while Milner has been a bit-part player for years. In the face of mounting evidence that the race is run for core members of a successful team, it is strange that Edwards successor, Julian Ward, will also leave this summer, as have other members of the data and analytics department.

Whatever their reasons, the team behind the team is changing, and it is difficult for anyone connected to Liverpool to downplay the significance when there was such a concerted PR effort to praise and emphasise their influence over the previous seven years.

The timing of Liverpool needing a new sporting director could not be worse heading into a massive summer for the club.

We can see the on-field impact of recent decisions right now because despite a wage bill in excess of £300 million a year, too few Liverpool players are in that peak age of 25-28. Fewer still are able to carry the team when the best players such as Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are off form, or when the injury list is as long as it is. After all the years of FSG fending off interest in players from La Liga giants, on current form there is not one player in Liverpools squad who would likely attract a bid from a club of similar standing.

The only reason a club should spend mega millions in every transfer window is to rectify mistakes

The club recently envied across Europe for its excellent recruitment strategy now stands accused of bad planning, the only solution seeming to be a fresh surge of major investment in the squad.

That is not how anyone saw or wanted it heading into this season.

A misconception among too many football supporters is that the definition of good ownership is spending a fortune in the transfer window. Wrong. Good ownership is about being smart and making the right decisions across all aspects; buying, selling and retaining to ensure the squad is balanced across its skillset and age profile.

Just compare Manchester Uniteds spending on new players with Liverpools over the last 10 years, or Evertons compared to Brighton, and you should understand that massive investment is useless without expertise. Manchester Citys net spend is relatively low over the last five years, and in the summer before they won their last league title Liverpool did not buy anyone.

In 2021 they only signed Ibrahima Konaté and nearly won a quadruple. That shows that the only reason a club should spend mega millions in every transfer window is to rectify mistakes. Unfortunately, Liverpool now find themselves in a position where they too must rebuild.

Klopp is definitely the man to do so, although the circumstances are different to when he took over in 2015 and the so-called transfer committee was well-established. I have no doubt Klopps skill enhanced the reputation of those committee members. You are not telling me that in Klopps first summer he did not contribute to signing Joël Matip on a free transfer from the Bundesliga, or that he was not enthusiastic about recruiting Mané after nearly taking him to Borussia Dortmund.

Klopps coaching turned some good players who would have enjoyed steady careers under a different coach into Champions League-winning superstars. Where the previous manager, Brendan Rodgers, could look at some of the scouting recommendations and question the judgment, it is not through luck that Klopp seemed to strike gold every time.

But while Klopp was and is the inspiration, the bottom line is everyone bought into the broader strategy overseen by FSG president Michael Gordon, who has also taken a step back this season.

No-one was trying to assume credit in public, everyone did their job brilliantly and the results were spectacular. Asked in the aftermath of Liverpools title win three years ago how Klopp took a team from mid-table to the top, the message was clear. A brilliant manager sticking to the plan, said a leading executive.

Players can come and go. So too can sporting directors and board members. Liverpool still have their brilliant manager. Now is the time to revisit the blueprint he so brilliantly began to enforce in 2015.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/02/10/liverpool-need-overhaul-jurgen-klopp-still-man-do/
Red Bird

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:25:47 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm
Alex Ferguson must have done some great impersonations during his time at Utd to avoid the dreaded 'same voice syndrome'.
He did. He ripped up his teams with utter ruthlessness and regularity.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:27:20 pm
Must be nice getting paid for stating the obvious, saying absolutely nothing new or what a million others havent discussed or written before.
Simplexity

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:29:57 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm
Alex Ferguson must have done some great impersonations during his time at Utd to avoid the dreaded 'same voice syndrome'.

To be fair he would regularly change his backroom staff. He probably would not have lasted as long without that factor that kept him up with the times.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:31:58 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:17:12 am
And I'm guessing 'Why did he sign a new contract less than a year ago if he knows the owners wont back him to the level he wants...?' is going to illicit some tin hatted response?


Always prodding you fucker  ;D

I said at the time that it must mean he was going to get the backing  :)
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:39:59 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:27:20 pm
Must be nice getting paid for stating the obvious, saying absolutely nothing new or what a million others havent discussed or written before.
Ha ha true, Carragher writing about Klopp is a bit like Fr. Dougal Maguire giving a series of lectures on quantum mechanics.

One thing, although obvious, which I'm glad he does mention is that "A misconception among too many football supporters is that the definition of good ownership is spending a fortune in the transfer window..." as that does seem to be a recurring view among many fans.
