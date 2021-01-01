Because it's a stupid question. The players didn't "down tools" in the covid season either, they were just fucked. Last season drained everyone, the players are being overplayed, they never get a rest, there is massive pressure on them and no matter how hard they try, things are going wrong. It can sap your confidence/self belief and get make you underperform.



Its not really a stupid question considering this happens almost every time a manager leaves a club. A large part of the playing squad just had a 6 week break by the way - after which things got even worse, so the fatigue thing doesnt wash too much. Were putting up relegation level numbers in defence (across the season) and attack so soon after being definitively elite. Its fair to ask what the fuck is going on because a whole playing squad cant just turn shite overnight.We all love Jurgen - we all think the world of the players that won us a CL/PL. But if one thing is clear - theres been hefty turmoil behind the scenes (Edwards, Ward, Graham etc) - this could easily extend to the playing staff, if they feel exasperated with the current tactical set-up/fitness/back room uncertainty or a plethora of other reasons. Lets not be naive.