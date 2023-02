Because it's a stupid question. The players didn't "down tools" in the covid season either, they were just fucked. Last season drained everyone, the players are being overplayed, they never get a rest, there is massive pressure on them and no matter how hard they try, things are going wrong. It can sap your confidence/self belief and get make you underperform.



It’s not really a stupid question considering this happens almost every time a manager leaves a club. A large part of the playing squad just had a 6 week break by the way - after which things got even worse, so the fatigue thing doesn’t wash too much. We’re putting up relegation level numbers in defence (across the season) and attack so soon after being definitively elite. It’s fair to ask what the fuck is going on because a whole playing squad can’t just turn shite overnight.We all love Jurgen - we all think the world of the players that won us a CL/PL. But if one thing is clear - there’s been hefty turmoil behind the scenes (Edwards, Ward, Graham etc) - this could easily extend to the playing staff, if they feel exasperated with the current tactical set-up/fitness/back room uncertainty or a plethora of other reasons. Let’s not be naive.