It's only because Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley are such immense figures for this club that Jurgen is not considered our greatest ever manager, he's got more credit in the bank than I care to list and I'd take us being shit for years to repay the joy and success he's given us. When we had a rough spell in 2020/21, no one raised any issues about him and he turned it round to the extent that the next year we (up against a corrupt football club) we almost achieved what no other club has ever done.
100% backing is what he has from me, 100%