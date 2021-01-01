« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 717697 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,829
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9040 on: Yesterday at 05:12:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:21:38 pm
That's the most likely reason.

Shite season, regroup and batter them all again.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9041 on: Yesterday at 05:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:11:52 pm
Or 2 teams that have punched each other out?

100%

We've been fucking relentless and we will be again.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,091
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9042 on: Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:15:02 pm
100%

We've been fucking relentless and we will be again.
Not without refreshing.
Our midfield is finished.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,126
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9043 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:51:07 pm
I said the other day there's a bit of 'same voice' syndrome in that he's been their manager a long time, Guardiola going through similar at City.

Alex Ferguson must have done some great impersonations during his time at Utd to avoid the dreaded 'same voice syndrome'.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9044 on: Yesterday at 05:59:03 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm
Not without refreshing.
Our midfield is finished.


Was implied.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9045 on: Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February  6, 2023, 11:09:58 am
Sorry mate but I don't give a shiny fucking shite about whether some attention seeking journo is right or wrong.

Klopps job is to win trophies, he's done that, then some more, some more after that, then broke a shot ton of records, then some more on that too. Pearce is a journalist the likes of who the majority of would sell their own mother for a story. Yeah Klopp has likely been more sensitive of late and maybe here as his back is against the wall right now. This is EXACTLY when he needs the fans support, more so than when we are winning everything. He's brought us everything so when I see him in trouble like this my instinct is to back him no matter fucking what. So if he wants to bring out a mini gun into these vulture galleries he has to sit though then I'll cheer him on.

Rumours are it was either from a story he wrote with someone else or a mix up, Pearce has been licking his arse this morning apparently so I'm guessing it's all been sorted. That aside though I don't even care if Klopp is 1000% wrong on this, if he says Pearce can do one, he can do one.

100% correct. Turn your backs on Klopp at the peril of the club's medium to longterm future.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9046 on: Today at 01:12:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:14:46 pm
Because it's a stupid question. The players didn't "down tools" in the covid season either, they were just fucked. Last season drained everyone, the players are being overplayed, they never get a rest, there is massive pressure on them and no matter how hard they try, things are going wrong. It can sap your confidence/self belief and get make you underperform.

Its not really a stupid question considering this happens almost every time a manager leaves a club. A large part of the playing squad just had a 6 week break by the way - after which things got even worse, so the fatigue thing doesnt wash too much. Were putting up relegation level numbers in defence (across the season) and attack so soon after being definitively elite. Its fair to ask what the fuck is going on because a whole playing squad cant just turn shite overnight.

We all love Jurgen - we all think the world of the players that won us a CL/PL. But if one thing is clear - theres been hefty turmoil behind the scenes (Edwards, Ward, Graham etc)  - this could easily extend to the playing staff, if they feel exasperated with the current tactical set-up/fitness/back room uncertainty or a plethora of other reasons. Lets not be naive.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,254
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #9047 on: Today at 01:33:33 am »
It's only because Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley are such immense figures for this club that Jurgen is not considered our greatest ever manager, he's got more credit in the bank than I care to list and I'd take us being shit for years to repay the joy and success he's given us. When we had a rough spell in 2020/21, no one raised any issues about him and he turned it round to the extent that the next year we (up against a corrupt football club) we almost achieved what no other club has ever done.


100% backing is what he has from me, 100%
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 