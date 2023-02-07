« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 716343 times)

BBC article this morning discussing the various sackings and threats thereof points out that Klopp is currently the longest-serving Premier League manager of the current bunch. Pep is behind slightly but may well about to become the longest-serving Championship manager.......  :wave
we have the best coach in world football and one of the best there ever was.

City titles mean nothing. Guardiola could never achieve what Klopp did if provided the same resources or if we would swap them.
I wonder if the fact that Abu Dhabi's systematic, industrial scale cheating has now been exposed to a wider audience will see Klopp looking and feeling a bit more invigorated?

It must be horribly draining knowing full well you've been trying to compete in sport that's so clearly and disgustingly rigged. Even just as fans looking on, it's been massively emotionally sapping. A lot of fans love for the game has been eaten away as a fantastic team has been cheated out of what it so richly deserved. Goodness only knows how Klopp and the squad have felt.

I'd say the situation has clearly disillusioned FSG too. Seeing it all seemingly going unaddressed must have been crushing so, hopefully, now it's being exposed fully it might just put a spring in the step of Klopp and the club generally. Maybe, just maybe the game can be brought back from the brink and rescued after all? And maybe that could light a fire within us once more too.

Quote from: PIPA23 on February  7, 2023, 11:09:09 am
we have the best coach in world football and one of the best there ever was.

City titles mean nothing. Guardiola could never achieve what Klopp did if provided the same resources or if we would swap them.

It's bonkers to think how dominant we would be under Jurgen if we had access to those kind of funds. Wouldn't be a stretch to suggest we'd have won every league since 2018 and have got over the line in the 2 European Cup finals we lost.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  7, 2023, 11:15:30 am
It's bonkers to think how dominant we would be under Jurgen if we had access to those kind of funds. Wouldn't be a stretch to suggest we'd have won every league since 2018 and have got over the line in the 2 European Cup finals we lost.

Say nothing of a title and a Champions League in the same season. It's so annoying.
hopefully a banner for him Monday.
Hopefully this news is a bit of a shot in the arm to the squad. Must be seriously deflating to give your all each year and just come up a hair short .
Quote from: lukeb1981 on February  7, 2023, 03:29:36 pm
Hopefully this news is a bit of a shot in the arm to the squad. Must be seriously deflating to give your all each year and just come up a hair short .

I dunno if itd a shot in the arm, itd make me even more fucked off (as it has!). Knowing what theyve missed out on over the years, having given absolutely everything for, and knowing they are never going to get those seasons over again or the chance to try and emulate it again.
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  6, 2023, 02:02:33 pm
And yet when we were winning everything no one said "Wow Klopp is amazing, he's so geeat I think he should have at least one more season!!!" because it's just not the type of language you use with someone you want to stay longterm.

There's a wide gulf of nuance between plain dictionary definition and real world usage.

However, the poster has since clarified their view so all is cool

Maybe it is just me but I don't read the term "at least" as being loaded.

I would probably use it that way myself to be honest but I get where you are coming from - not insinuating anything but with the shite being tlaked recently I can understand being defensive of Klopp (as I am too) and maybe seeing the worst in what people are saying.
Alright alright I have just seen Didi Hamman having a go at Klopp over James Pearce-gate:

Fuck me, I was wrong on that one. Not being on the same side as Didi Hamman.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  7, 2023, 11:15:30 am
It's bonkers to think how dominant we would be under Jurgen if we had access to those kind of funds. Wouldn't be a stretch to suggest we'd have won every league since 2018 and have got over the line in the 2 European Cup finals we lost.
Not much point in saying we would have more Cl. City didn't deny us those. We just weren't good enough to beat real. If we say they are state sponsored too, that's a lot of cl to redistribute.
Quote from: PaulF on February  7, 2023, 06:54:31 pm
Not much point in saying we would have more Cl. City didn't deny us those. We just weren't good enough to beat real. If we say they are state sponsored too, that's a lot of cl to redistribute.
He said IF we had the same resources as City
Quote from: PaulF on February  7, 2023, 06:54:31 pm
Not much point in saying we would have more Cl. City didn't deny us those. We just weren't good enough to beat real. If we say they are state sponsored too, that's a lot of cl to redistribute.

We were pushing on all fronts. Last season we finished 18 pts clear of Chelsea, we could have throttled back and rejuvenated for the CL final. Also 2019, we lost the league by a point, 25 clear of Chelsea, we would have had a League/CL double.
Im with Jürgen till I die.

End of.
Literally the only thing thats kept me interested in football for the last 7 years. The last vestige of the broken game I once adored. Morally, philosophically and on a human level. Hard to see me carrying on other than a brief look at the scores if he goes.
Quote from: MD1990 on February  7, 2023, 11:20:15 am
hopefully a banner for him Monday.

As always, we are focussing on supporting our manager
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  7, 2023, 03:32:59 pm
I dunno if itd a shot in the arm, itd make me even more fucked off (as it has!). Knowing what theyve missed out on over the years, having given absolutely everything for, and knowing they are never going to get those seasons over again or the chance to try and emulate it again.

The players will have been well aware that City were cheating, they will have known as much if not more than we did. The only thing that has changed is the outside world will now be paying more attention to what should have been common knowledge, and they may get more respect for the last 5 years or so of graft.

If it makes them angry then that can only be a good thing. I think this could be a big turning point for the season and hopefully fires a rocket up the clubs backside
Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool since 15/16


3 PL wins
1 CL win
1 FA cup
2 EFL cups
1 Super Cup
1 World Club
2 Charity Shields


Not bad that
I dont trigger easily but very little boils my piss more than that amoebic biproduct of savage animal buggery masquerading as a fat carrot, Richard Keys! :rash

Just read excerpts from his piece slamming the boss in a rag that shall not be named today. Honestly..I cant even begin to describe the utter fucking hatred I have for that c*nt!..and some people (also c*nts) still buy into what this fucker says.
 

Have the players downed tools to some extent? Thinking about how different Everton look now that Dyche is there vs Lampard. Exasperation with management for whatever reason can explain a lot and maybe explains some of the noises around Kornmayer/Ljinders in the press. My critical mind is thinking theres more to this than simple fatigue.

The noise will unfortunately be feverish if Everton turn us over at home. Then Newcastle away and the fixture list is pretty grim reading after that. I just hope he makes safe and dry to the end of the season because it looks like things are going to get worse.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm
Have the players downed tools to some extent? Thinking about how different Everton look now that Dyche is there vs Lampard. Exasperation with management for whatever reason can explain a lot and maybe explains some of the noises around Kornmayer/Ljinders in the press. My critical mind is thinking theres more to this than simple fatigue.

The noise will unfortunately be feverish if Everton turn us over at home. Then Newcastle away and the fixture list is pretty grim reading after that. I just hope he makes safe and dry to the end of the season because it looks like things are going to get worse.


No
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm
Have the players downed tools to some extent? Thinking about how different Everton look now that Dyche is there vs Lampard. Exasperation with management for whatever reason can explain a lot and maybe explains some of the noises around Kornmayer/Ljinders in the press. My critical mind is thinking theres more to this than simple fatigue.

The noise will unfortunately be feverish if Everton turn us over at home. Then Newcastle away and the fixture list is pretty grim reading after that. I just hope he makes safe and dry to the end of the season because it looks like things are going to get worse.

we might be playing shit but no fucking way - why would you think that?

nonsense
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm
Have the players downed tools to some extent? Thinking about how different Everton look now that Dyche is there vs Lampard. Exasperation with management for whatever reason can explain a lot and maybe explains some of the noises around Kornmayer/Ljinders in the press. My critical mind is thinking theres more to this than simple fatigue.

The noise will unfortunately be feverish if Everton turn us over at home. Then Newcastle away and the fixture list is pretty grim reading after that. I just hope he makes safe and dry to the end of the season because it looks like things are going to get worse.

What the fuck?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:21:45 am
What the fuck?

I don't believe the players have downed tools, but I always have to laugh at posters showing sheer incredulity at a very simply and fair question being asked. "Have the players downed tools" the previous poster asked.

Theres been f*ck all reaction from them in response to being outplayed, outfought, out thought and pretty much bettered by everyone we have played in the last month or so. So its a very fair question to ask.
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:09:21 pm
I don't believe the players have downed tools, but I always have to laugh at posters showing sheer incredulity at a very simply and fair question being asked. "Have the players downed tools" the previous poster asked.

Theres been f*ck all reaction from them in response to being outplayed, outfought, out thought and pretty much bettered by everyone we have played in the last month or so. So its a very fair question to ask.

What reaction do you expect if their bodies aren't up to it anymore? Do you want more tantrum throwing and finger pointing on the pitch?

It's not a fair question, it's a loaded question which implies Klopp has 'lost the dressing room' or some other such shite.
