I wonder if the fact that Abu Dhabi's systematic, industrial scale cheating has now been exposed to a wider audience will see Klopp looking and feeling a bit more invigorated?



It must be horribly draining knowing full well you've been trying to compete in sport that's so clearly and disgustingly rigged. Even just as fans looking on, it's been massively emotionally sapping. A lot of fans love for the game has been eaten away as a fantastic team has been cheated out of what it so richly deserved. Goodness only knows how Klopp and the squad have felt.



I'd say the situation has clearly disillusioned FSG too. Seeing it all seemingly going unaddressed must have been crushing so, hopefully, now it's being exposed fully it might just put a spring in the step of Klopp and the club generally. Maybe, just maybe the game can be brought back from the brink and rescued after all? And maybe that could light a fire within us once more too.



