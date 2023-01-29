Heard this during the Covid season about him looking tired and whatever else. The next season we challenged for the quadruple. He overcame the first bout of tiredness that was bestowed upon him by some of our fanbase. Maybe he can overcome this second bout of 'tiredness'?



Any manager out there is not going to look themselves when their team is performing below expectations. They are being put in front of a camera straight after a loss, and naturally they will look sullen and downcast.



Look at his pre-match presser here from 3:04 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TB8o2Rmq9U



Smiling right off the bat and fully tuned into the question. Does he look worn out? In fact, search any pre-match presser from the last month, and his body language and expression are both positive.



Was reading this thread last night and today and this is it, we've had a retched season and just got knocked out of the FA Cup in the last minute, he's bound to be at least a little annoyed. And even then, I read some of the comments about his post match press conference and how he got 'battered' - what? Seemed a fairly normal press conference considering the circumstances. It doesn't help that people have their own opinions about the reasons for our performances this season and seem to think that Klopp must feel exactly the same as them about everything - oh, I've never seen him as down as this, he's pissed off with the owners as well, he's pissed off with having no money, he wouldn't have signed his contract if he knew we weren't going to sign a midfielder this window etc. We've won what, one game this calendar year, are 9th in the league and have just got knocked out of the cup - it might be a stretch but that's the most likely reason he's not particularly pleased with the season so far.