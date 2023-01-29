« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 216 217 218 219 220 [221]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 701071 times)

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8800 on: Yesterday at 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 29, 2023, 11:52:56 pm
Looking at Klopp the last few weeks, he reminds me more and more of Benitez in his last season. Mentally and physically exhausted, unable to affect what's going on on the pitch anymore and bereft of help from the people who control the finances.

I'd love to see him be given the means to turn this round, but my brain says it won't happen. The owners don't care, and I don't think he can pull this team back without that. I've loved Klopp's tenure here but I think the best thing for him would be to go at the end of the season. I just hope the club can line up the right man to step into the job.

Heard this during the Covid season about him looking tired and whatever else. The next season we challenged for the quadruple. He overcame the first bout of tiredness that was bestowed upon him by some of our fanbase. Maybe he can overcome this second bout of 'tiredness'?

Any manager out there is not going to look themselves when their team is performing below expectations. They are being put in front of a camera straight after a loss, and naturally they will look sullen and downcast.

Look at his pre-match presser here from 3:04 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TB8o2Rmq9U

Smiling right off the bat and fully tuned into the question. Does he look worn out? In fact, search any pre-match presser from the last month, and his body language and expression are both positive.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,525
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8801 on: Yesterday at 04:04:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:32:02 pm
I've never seen him down and as passive as this before.

Of course he is down, no manager ever likes being slated as he was in that press conference but can people stop trying to make it more than it is. Only a week ago he had that interview where he made it quite clear he was looking forward to the challenge of bringing a new team together. We just have to get through this season, but we need to stop trying to read his thoughts beyond what he says.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8802 on: Yesterday at 04:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:34:05 pm
Klopp is the last person to leave. Like Zorc said with hindsight.. You'd sell the entire team before him.

I do think he needs help from above with regards to a strong sporting director to keep him in check.

We were at our very best with Edwards, Gordon and Klopp working in a challenging but respectful environment. The Salah, Mane signings for example are where the set up was running at it's very best.

100%. Klopp was the final, and most important piece in the jigsaw that made everything work together. But without the people that came before, Klopp would not have led to us to what he did.
And that balance between Gordon, Edwards and Klopp was crucial to the club making the correct decisions off the pitch.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,038
  • Believer
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8803 on: Yesterday at 04:16:19 pm »
Klopp is the best thing that has happened to this club in years. Anyone who says that he should go needs to lay off the glue. Social media twats.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,364
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8804 on: Yesterday at 04:28:13 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 09:03:32 am
I thought this was abundantly clear when they purchased the club. Were you expecting something different?

Both Man Clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea have spent close to $1b NET since FSG took over, whereas I think ours is around 60% of that. The disparities are far greater if you consider gross spending. Furthermore, the club isn't as profitable as other clubs, running pretty lean numbers. We have continued to spend heavily on wages and now we are looking silly for tying some players into lengthy expensive contracts, now that their form has declined considerably and they aren't worth what their contracts are worth. Overall, I wouldn't say our owners are the best out there. Ethically and morally, perhaps less tainted than our rivals, sure, but in terms of efficacy, not so sure about that.

Despite all that, we have competed artfully on so many levels and achieved a modicum of success that other teams would only dream of. To go toe to toe with Man City season after season, to win the league, the ECL, to reach multiple finals, to win domestic cups, we have definitely performed better than expected... but as far as I see it, that is down to a special group of players, staff and a very special manager at the helm.


Wasn't abundantly clear to me, especially after the money the club has made for them.
If they can't see we needed them to move off their normal spending strategy due to injuries and and condensed season, then I cant wait for them to sell and piss off.

Klopp needed backing , he looks absolutely fucked.

God only knows what will happen to us when Jurgen leaves if these still own us.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:57:31 pm by lgvkarlos »
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,917
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8805 on: Yesterday at 04:49:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:55:14 pm
You've written this in a way that makes it really hard to understand what point you're making - not sure who my post is supposed to be insulting???

Unless we want to go with the premise that Billy Hogan has a say in the football matters then I'm not sure how it's confusing. Jurgen would have the stomach to sideline Arthur Melo yet it's only he himself that is preventing that from happening? It certainly doesn't reflect well on him as far as a response.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,333
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8806 on: Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 03:55:58 pm
Heard this during the Covid season about him looking tired and whatever else. The next season we challenged for the quadruple. He overcame the first bout of tiredness that was bestowed upon him by some of our fanbase. Maybe he can overcome this second bout of 'tiredness'?

Any manager out there is not going to look themselves when their team is performing below expectations. They are being put in front of a camera straight after a loss, and naturally they will look sullen and downcast.

Look at his pre-match presser here from 3:04 onwards: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TB8o2Rmq9U

Smiling right off the bat and fully tuned into the question. Does he look worn out? In fact, search any pre-match presser from the last month, and his body language and expression are both positive.

Was reading this thread last night and today and this is it, we've had a retched season and just got knocked out of the FA Cup in the last minute, he's bound to be at least a little annoyed. And even then, I read some of the comments about his post match press conference and how he got 'battered' - what? Seemed a fairly normal press conference considering the circumstances. It doesn't help that people have their own opinions about the reasons for our performances this season and seem to think that Klopp must feel exactly the same as them about everything - oh, I've never seen him as down as this, he's pissed off with the owners as well, he's pissed off with having no money, he wouldn't have signed his contract if he knew we weren't going to sign a midfielder this window etc. We've won what, one game this calendar year, are 9th in the league and have just got knocked out of the cup - it might be a stretch but that's the most likely reason he's not particularly pleased with the season so far.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8807 on: Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:41:00 am
Maybe. But FSG created the global fam, and the rest of us were labelled "legacy fans". And it's the global fam who want him gone.

It's a bit like Fankenstein's monster. They created them and now they want to kill them.

But they've pandered to the global fam, over the "legacy fans". And they kind if sent a precedent with Dalglish getting to two cup finals but missing out on the champions league. I don't think many "legacy fans" wanted Dalglish out.

I'm not that confident that match going "legacy fans" are that important.


That's not true though is it,we'd been filling out stadiums around the world for decades before they signed up.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8808 on: Yesterday at 06:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:49:56 pm
Unless we want to go with the premise that Billy Hogan has a say in the football matters then I'm not sure how it's confusing. Jurgen would have the stomach to sideline Arthur Melo yet it's only he himself that is preventing that from happening? It certainly doesn't reflect well on him as far as a response.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,854
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8809 on: Yesterday at 06:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 29, 2023, 11:52:56 pm
Looking at Klopp the last few weeks, he reminds me more and more of Benitez in his last season. Mentally and physically exhausted, unable to affect what's going on on the pitch anymore and bereft of help from the people who control the finances.

I'd love to see him be given the means to turn this round, but my brain says it won't happen. The owners don't care, and I don't think he can pull this team back without that. I've loved Klopp's tenure here but I think the best thing for him would be to go at the end of the season. I just hope the club can line up the right man to step into the job.

I say this facetiously as it's not feasible but seeing as the club have simply written the season off we may as well give Klopp a break till the end of the season, enjoy the next 6 months with his family, (and Henderson and Fabinho any any other player who needs the break) and tell them to return in July fresh for pre-season. It's parallels with 90/91 when Kenny ended up walking and then regretted it because he just need a break.

At the same time though we had the 2 month World Cup break, we all hoped that would reset everything. If the tight bastard owners had backed him it would have done. Klopp seemed bullish in December about strengthening the squad.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:30:44 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,089
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8810 on: Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:41:00 am
Maybe. But FSG created the global fam, and the rest of us were labelled "legacy fans". And it's the global fam who want him gone.
Not true. LFC have been immensely popular around the world for decades - FSG don't get credit for that.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,727
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8811 on: Yesterday at 07:28:30 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 04:10:05 pm
100%. Klopp was the final, and most important piece in the jigsaw that made everything work together. But without the people that came before, Klopp would not have led to us to what he did.
And that balance between Gordon, Edwards and Klopp was crucial to the club making the correct decisions off the pitch.

Yeh what would Klopp have done at Mainz and Dortmund without Gordon and Edwards.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,727
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8812 on: Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:49:56 pm
Unless we want to go with the premise that Billy Hogan has a say in the football matters then I'm not sure how it's confusing. Jurgen would have the stomach to sideline Arthur Melo yet it's only he himself that is preventing that from happening? It certainly doesn't reflect well on him as far as a response.

We have a Sporting Director or have you missed that?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8813 on: Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 29, 2023, 11:52:56 pm
Looking at Klopp the last few weeks, he reminds me more and more of Benitez in his last season. Mentally and physically exhausted, unable to affect what's going on on the pitch anymore and bereft of help from the people who control the finances.

I'd love to see him be given the means to turn this round, but my brain says it won't happen. The owners don't care, and I don't think he can pull this team back without that. I've loved Klopp's tenure here but I think the best thing for him would be to go at the end of the season. I just hope the club can line up the right man to step into the job.

You need to have a serious word with yourself.

He will sort it, just give it time. FFS are we to become the new Man U or whatever, in that as soon as we look shite and play shite we swing the axe. Shit happens to even the greatest sometimes.

Look at our left for starters last night. From Mane ( gone) to Jota (massive presser, with pace and goal threat to Diaz (see Jota) to Harvey ( great football brain, a goal threat and tries to press, but lacks pace for wide positions).

Then we have Fabinho who looks like he's playing with wellies on now, Trent trying and forgetting to defend, a CM who's back legs are going and most importantly a lack of confidence running riot throughout the team that epitomises itself in Mo Salah of all people.

Yes fresh legs and faces are needed, but football is a strange game and to say that Klopp needs to go after half a bad season is just utter numptiness.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:58:37 pm by RF »
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8814 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:36:54 am
It would take far too long to respond to every misrepresentation in this, apart from pointing out saying Klopp 'had to leave' is something you've conjured up. But I will state the obvious by saying I don't care what other people might read into what I'm saying. I'm not some malevolent pied pier leading innocent RAWK forumites astray, I'm simply offering a reasoned opinion based on what I've seen.

If you disagree with the substance of my posts, feel free to argue the points. It's what I do whenever I disagree with someone on here, many times in favour of players I thought were being unfairly criticised. But I have no responsibility to pretend I believe something I don't because you think it might lead to some hypothetical butterfly effect far further down the road - if I did my opinion would be worthless.

But there is no reasoning to your post. It's all pure speculation based on us being shit this season. Obviously there's a rebuild that needs doing and we're suffering this season because of it but who else do you want to do that job, if not Klopp? Because for all your accusations that people aren't addressing your (fallacious) points, you're yet to respond to that simple follow up question. Most of us think we have the best man for the job already in place. You seem to disagree.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8815 on: Today at 12:21:13 am »
Comparisons with Rafa and Klopp aren't very correct and nothing alike.The players turned against Rafa at that time, and that's not what's happening with Klopp as far as i know. Also the board supports Klopp 100% and vice versa.

I agree with some others that he looks emotionally exhausted. Therefore he needs our full support.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline art03

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8816 on: Today at 12:24:27 am »
If and when Klopp goes, it will be another dark times for the club. People just don't know how to appreciate what they have and always want change when things goes bad.
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8817 on: Today at 01:12:03 am »
Quote from: art03 on Today at 12:24:27 am
If and when Klopp goes, it will be another dark times for the club. People just don't know how to appreciate what they have and always want change when things goes bad.

Some.
The rest of us know we have something special and someone who will bring more success to the club in the next few years. Every great manager has had to rebuild their teams, Klopp is the man Id want in charge of that.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,572
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8818 on: Today at 01:16:19 am »
Quote from: art03 on Today at 12:24:27 am
If and when Klopp goes, it will be another dark times for the club. People just don't know how to appreciate what they have and always want change when things goes bad.

When he goes in 2026 there will be a many top coaches interested in taking over one of the biggest football clubs in the world for fuck sakes. Why in the year 2023 do some still talk like we're some minnow football club?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 216 217 218 219 220 [221]   Go Up
« previous next »
 