Looking at Klopp the last few weeks, he reminds me more and more of Benitez in his last season. Mentally and physically exhausted, unable to affect what's going on on the pitch anymore and bereft of help from the people who control the finances.
I'd love to see him be given the means to turn this round, but my brain says it won't happen. The owners don't care, and I don't think he can pull this team back without that. I've loved Klopp's tenure here but I think the best thing for him would be to go at the end of the season. I just hope the club can line up the right man to step into the job.
You need to have a serious word with yourself.
He will sort it, just give it time. FFS are we to become the new Man U or whatever, in that as soon as we look shite and play shite we swing the axe. Shit happens to even the greatest sometimes.
Look at our left for starters last night. From Mane ( gone) to Jota (massive presser, with pace and goal threat to Diaz (see Jota) to Harvey ( great football brain, a goal threat and tries to press, but lacks pace for wide positions).
Then we have Fabinho who looks like he's playing with wellies on now, Trent trying and forgetting to defend, a CM who's back legs are going and most importantly a lack of confidence running riot throughout the team that epitomises itself in Mo Salah of all people.
Yes fresh legs and faces are needed, but football is a strange game and to say that Klopp needs to go after half a bad season is just utter numptiness.