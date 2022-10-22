« previous next »
Its the minority in the fanbase and the rest of us know it's ridiculous

*Sigh*

And how did Rafa start off? Some people on here talk like they can only remember the last 3/4 years. We've literally seen a great manager, who got the club and the fans, who was successful with us fucked out of the club because enough of the fanbase ended up turning on him.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

*Sigh*

And how did Rafa start off? Some people on here talk like they can only remember the last 3/4 years. We've literally seen a great manager, who got the club and the fans, who was successful with us fucked out of the club because enough of the fanbase ended up turning on him.

So are you saying because a few people are short sighted enough to be thinking Klopp should go, we're all going to get to that point?

I'll believe that when I see it and maybe look at the whole picture in what happened with Rafa because it doesn't even seem similar right now IMO
*Sigh*

And how did Rafa start off? Some people on here talk like they can only remember the last 3/4 years. We've literally seen a great manager, who got the club and the fans, who was successful with us fucked out of the club because enough of the fanbase ended up turning on him.

During 08/09 there was actually quite a bit of dissent in the match going fanbase, especially in the home games. Think that germ was bigger and more influential than a bunch of weirdo internet pricks spouting things on twitter.

I may be wrong but there is nothing close to the sort right now.
No match going fan will want Klopp gone.

Its just children on Twitter.
No match going fan will want Klopp gone.

Its just children on Twitter.

Pretty much
So are you saying because a few people are short sighted enough to be thinking Klopp should go, we're all going to get to that point?

I'll believe that when I see it and maybe look at the whole picture in what happened with Rafa because it doesn't even seem similar right now IMO

Well no, not all of us got to that point with Rafa. There's already posters saying he should go at the end of the season, and not just obvious trolls and WUMs.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Wait hold on, there are actually people of a sane mind saying he should leave?!
During 08/09 there was actually quite a bit of dissent in the match going fanbase, especially in the home games.

It's true that. It was surprising just how often it would come up from people you knew/met. It wasn't just whining kids on twitter or the internet, he became a pretty divisive character Rafa. I think in part as some players were probably briefing against him [one for Al666 there]. And I think also to some extent because even though we were good, no one ever quite believed we were good enough.
I think in the next transfer window we definitely need to spend big on some new fans for the club but we need to get shut of some of the dead wood that supposedly follow our team as well. We could start with freshening up the Kop and moving some of the moaning gets into the Main Stand or towards the exit.

I reckon we need to bring some fresh blood in from the academy too. Get rid of the whiners and get more kids on board.

As for the keyboard headcases, we need a a tough pre-season to get them ready for the new campaign as well.  Three weeks of maturity training, and a summer camp on the clubs history and what it means to be a Liverpool supporter. Watching videos of famous defeats that became victories  and how you can encourage your team to climb the hill when theyre down and losing.  Oh, and loosening up exercises to supple up the face muscles and get some of the fuckers smiling again.

Logically, the only one person to lead us back to the top is Jurgen. Hell take personal charge of the smiling training.

Please get off his back. Show some fucking class.
Not only are you a loon but youre also just dead wrong. Brighton has lost £143m their last 3 financial years released, only made money once in the last 5 due to relegation and only now that they are selling well may turn a profit. Bloom doesnt seem interested in spending it based on their transfer business either.

The rest of your conjecture is even worse.
Sorry, my mistake. I thought the goal of the club was to win games, not to continually turn a profit every year no matter what. The club has made a cumulative profit over the last few years even taking covid into account and, abhorrent as the thought may be to you, we could have done with spending money in the short term to guarantee we increase income in the long term. You know, the way you say Brighton have in this ridiculous rant of yours.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:13:47 am
During 08/09 there was actually quite a bit of dissent in the match going fanbase, especially in the home games. Think that germ was bigger and more influential than a bunch of weirdo internet pricks spouting things on twitter.

I may be wrong but there is nothing close to the sort right now.
From what I remember, there were a good few fans who never really took to Rafa, as some of the players didn't I suppose. It wasn't helped by a lot of the xenophobic media coverage. This is obviously a very different situation but I look at the body language in each press conference and post-game, and it reminds me of Rafa's last few months. The speech is slower, the eyes are lower, the shoulders are shrugging and the team is in a funk. Everyone can see it, the dynamism just isn't there anymore.

There can be a tendency to forget public figures are human, but seven years day in, day out, City always there, the near misses in finals, his mum passing, covid: these take a toll. A lot of people seem to see this as calling for Klopp's head but ultimately, it's up to the club. If they give him the substantial funds he needs to complete a rebuild then great. If we're looking at another £50 million net spend summer, I don't see the point in another season like this, either for him or for us. There seemed to be a consensus a few years back that Klopp would probably need a break around now, instead the entire weight of the club seems to have been dumped on his shoulders.
I guess if one were to be critical - and as ever this comes with the caveat that I'd give Klopp a 10 year contract and 1billion pounds to spend tomorrow if I were the king of a morally dubious petrostate - then it does seems a bit weird that we continue to try to play the same way, when we clearly can't, this season. And in addition him saying we were going for a midfielder late in august, just about getting a crocked arthur over the line, and then prioritizing gakpo in the winter window does seem a bit...well, mad.
I guess if one were to be critical - and as ever this comes with the caveat that I'd give Klopp a 10 year contract and 1billion pounds to spend tomorrow if I were the king of a morally dubious petrostate - then it does seems a bit weird that we continue to try to play the same way, when we clearly can't, this season. And in addition him saying we were going for a midfielder late in august, just about getting a crocked arthur over the line, and then prioritizing gakpo in the winter window does seem a bit...well, mad.

We are not playing the same. I am not saying you are doing this but anybody who thinks Klopp has just stuck to his normal way of playing is wrong. He has changed a hell of a lot this season to try to find something that works. He did try to go back to the high pressing thing after the World Cup break but that is clearly something our side cannot do. Now he is playing a very conservative system.

The guy sweats blood for us, while our owners couldn't really care less while their asset is growing nicely for them.

And to not give Jurgen money for a midfielder in this window shows that money and only money is driving them.

I think we all agree that we need some new midfielders and that more money available is needed but what about the fact that we have no roster spots available?  We literally couldn't register another player unless we sold or unregistered a current player.  We know that Klopp won't force anyone away and he certainly isn't going to unregister someone at the club. 
I think we all agree that we need some new midfielders and that more money available is needed but what about the fact that we have no roster spots available?  We literally couldn't register another player unless we sold or unregistered a current player.  We know that Klopp won't force anyone away and he certainly isn't going to unregister someone at the club. 

Arthur Melo is one of those players.. I suspect Jurgen could find the stomach to unregister him despite his electric 16 minutes for us this season
Arthur Melo is one of those players.. I suspect Jurgen could find the stomach to unregister him despite his electric 16 minutes for us this season

13 minutes.
Bit disrespectful to the EFL Trophy not to include those minutes
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Arthur Melo is one of those players.. I suspect Jurgen could find the stomach to unregister him despite his electric 16 minutes for us this season

But he hasn't though? 
I think we all agree that we need some new midfielders and that more money available is needed but what about the fact that we have no roster spots available?  We literally couldn't register another player unless we sold or unregistered a current player.  We know that Klopp won't force anyone away and he certainly isn't going to unregister someone at the club.

Then we make one, it's a shit excuse for not signing someone.
We let Karius sit unregistered last season. It's not something you should have to do all the time as it means you have too many players, but short term it shouldn't stop us bringing in an extra player
