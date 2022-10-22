Not only are you a loon but youre also just dead wrong. Brighton has lost £143m their last 3 financial years released, only made money once in the last 5 due to relegation and only now that they are selling well may turn a profit. Bloom doesnt seem interested in spending it based on their transfer business either.



The rest of your conjecture is even worse.

During 08/09 there was actually quite a bit of dissent in the match going fanbase, especially in the home games. Think that germ was bigger and more influential than a bunch of weirdo internet pricks spouting things on twitter.



I may be wrong but there is nothing close to the sort right now.

Sorry, my mistake. I thought the goal of the club was to win games, not to continually turn a profit every year no matter what. The club has made a cumulative profit over the last few years even taking covid into account and, abhorrent as the thought may be to you, we could have done with spending money in the short term to guarantee we increase income in the long term. You know, the way you say Brighton have in this ridiculous rant of yours.From what I remember, there were a good few fans who never really took to Rafa, as some of the players didn't I suppose. It wasn't helped by a lot of the xenophobic media coverage. This is obviously a very different situation but I look at the body language in each press conference and post-game, and it reminds me of Rafa's last few months. The speech is slower, the eyes are lower, the shoulders are shrugging and the team is in a funk. Everyone can see it, the dynamism just isn't there anymore.There can be a tendency to forget public figures are human, but seven years day in, day out, City always there, the near misses in finals, his mum passing, covid: these take a toll. A lot of people seem to see this as calling for Klopp's head but ultimately, it's up to the club. If they give him the substantial funds he needs to complete a rebuild then great. If we're looking at another £50 million net spend summer, I don't see the point in another season like this, either for him or for us. There seemed to be a consensus a few years back that Klopp would probably need a break around now, instead the entire weight of the club seems to have been dumped on his shoulders.