Reflexivity

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8680 on: Today at 09:16:30 pm
He will be 56 this year I think. He is a philosophical,intelligent person with his own deep beliefs and a spiritual faith etc. His parent's passing obviously affected him.
He is a wealthy well respected sportsperson who could walk into any less demanding job in football or in the media for example.
His loyalty is admirable ,but your own life, well being and family come first.
There is every chance he knows when to put the ball away and just enjoy life. If he enjoys the stress of these daft press conferences that's up to him. My advice as an old guy(and an ex pro), who will be binning this game and this forum myself ,would be to do what's best for yourself and family Jurgen.
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8681 on: Today at 09:17:26 pm
Nice try, He ain't going anywhere.  ;D
nerdster4

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8682 on: Today at 09:24:55 pm
Does anyone think that another manager might bring something different ? Lets think with our heads not our hearts .

If klopp plays Rock and Roll football and our squad requires a slower type and we dont have the budget to bring his type of players  , is a counter attacking type of football more suited to our squad ? Or Perhaps a back 3 to make up for our full backs defensive frailties ? Nunez Salah and Diaz fairly pacey. Defend deep and in numbers then counter ?

I would like him to stay but thats because I think he is a great guy and a legend of a manager . I am just not sure if he is best suited to where we are right now . Conte and Tuchel have recently made a fairly instant impact which then levelled off to be fair

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8683 on: Today at 09:25:59 pm
I mean, honestly.

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8684 on: Today at 09:27:07 pm
I'll tell you what another manager will bring.

Worse.

That's all.
El Lobo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8685 on: Today at 09:30:08 pm
Sharado

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8686 on: Today at 09:30:53 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 09:24:55 pm
Does anyone think that another manager might bring something different ? Lets think with our heads not our hearts .

If klopp plays Rock and Roll football and our squad requires a slower type and we dont have the budget to bring his type of players  , is a counter attacking type of football more suited to our squad ? Or Perhaps a back 3 to make up for our full backs defensive frailties ? Nunez Salah and Diaz fairly pacey. Defend deep and in numbers then counter ?

I would like him to stay but thats because I think he is a great guy and a legend of a manager . I am just not sure if he is best suited to where we are right now . Conte and Tuchel have recently made a fairly instant impact which then levelled off to be fair

Hodgsons free maybe we can tempt him back.
Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8687 on: Today at 09:32:47 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 09:24:55 pm
Does anyone think that another manager might bring something different ? Lets think with our heads not our hearts ...

I think you're right. Let's bring Sam Allardyce in.
jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8688 on: Today at 09:36:43 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 09:24:55 pm
Does anyone think that another manager might bring something different ? Lets think with our heads not our hearts .

If klopp plays Rock and Roll football and our squad requires a slower type and we dont have the budget to bring his type of players  , is a counter attacking type of football more suited to our squad ? Or Perhaps a back 3 to make up for our full backs defensive frailties ? Nunez Salah and Diaz fairly pacey. Defend deep and in numbers then counter ?

I would like him to stay but thats because I think he is a great guy and a legend of a manager . I am just not sure if he is best suited to where we are right now . Conte and Tuchel have recently made a fairly instant impact which then levelled off to be fair

He is exactly what we need.
Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8689 on: Today at 09:44:17 pm
Klopp isn't some Bielsa type who has one way of playing and will stick to it no matter what anyway. 19/20 we were extremely compact and pragmatic with the way we played, it often wasn't free flowing, we just did enough to win and gave little away defensively.

I think this season we've needed to adapt more, or better, than we have but no manager would cope well with endless injuries and owners that won't back you.

Part of the problem is the FSG approach requires Jurgen (or whoever else) to be perfect which tbf he mostly has been bar the 2 seasons we've had ravaged by injuries. That's never going to be a sustainable model though.
Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8690 on: Today at 09:44:35 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:30:53 pm
Hodgsons free maybe we can tempt him back.

Don't think he got a fair crack first time round, he certainly didn't get time for his methods to translate but we saw signs of what he wanted to build. That 2-0 defeat to Everton was our best performance under him but then he was sacked a few months later. All for him being given a chance to finish what he started.
Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8691 on: Today at 09:45:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:44:35 pm
Don't think he got a fair crack first time round, he certainly didn't get time for his methods to translate but we saw signs of what he wanted to build. That 2-0 defeat to Everton was our best performance under him but then he was sacked a few months later. All for him being given a chance to finish what he started.

Yeah but his methods had only worked for 35 years then, now it's 47.
rawcusk8

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8692 on: Today at 09:48:21 pm
Fuck me, people seriously questioning Klopp?
