He will be 56 this year I think. He is a philosophical,intelligent person with his own deep beliefs and a spiritual faith etc. His parent's passing obviously affected him.

He is a wealthy well respected sportsperson who could walk into any less demanding job in football or in the media for example.

His loyalty is admirable ,but your own life, well being and family come first.

There is every chance he knows when to put the ball away and just enjoy life. If he enjoys the stress of these daft press conferences that's up to him. My advice as an old guy(and an ex pro), who will be binning this game and this forum myself ,would be to do what's best for yourself and family Jurgen.

