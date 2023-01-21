« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8640
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:06:17 pm
I was calm, it's just a game of football in the midst of a bad season what's there to get mad about. I was joking, infact I was half joking because I still think it was a calculated risk. I'm glad he put the welfare of our players in terms of injuries and suspensions ahead of a potential replay. I'm pretty sure he knew the midfielders he was bringing on was lesser quality/poorer form or whatever but he took the risk knowing that and if it put us out it put us out. Some people got there nose put out too clearly.

It's absolute garbage though, who'd be a manager with people such as yourself. Whatever he did you would find fault with it, I said before Bajcetic was already on a yellow card and by that stage was looking tired. If he'd been sent off you would be have been moaning about him not taking him off first. At the end of the day he'd only brought the subs on at the end of the game and we should have coped better. If Andy Robertson hadn't lunged in we would still have been in the tie.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8641
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:24:08 pm
Yep. Lots of people finding their confidence to build towards the ever predictable, almost apologetic Klopp Out comments.

You know the type, the "I love the man but I feel it is time to move on" type comments.

The rats coming out the woodwork

Indeed. But as I've said before it's a broader thing than just individual numpties.

If we foster a culture of entitlement and blame and incessant whinging, not to mention fans genuinely thinking they know better than the best manager we've had in more than a generation, it will lead to bad things.

Words have effect. Words and attitudes inspire others and empower others to repeat and go further. It's iterative.

But apparently no-one wants to hear that.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8642
Klopp has more than enough credit in the bank to be trusted to rebuild this team.

Whether those slimeball owners back him with funds for that rebuild is another matter.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8643
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:14:18 pm
Klopp has more than enough credit in the bank to be trusted to rebuild this team.

Whether those slimeball owners back him with funds for that rebuild is another matter.

They have no choice.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8644
I think a lot of the big contract extensions were misguided. 

Have any of them worked out?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8645
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 06:15:56 pm
I think a lot of the big contract extensions were misguided. 

Have any of them worked out?

Its so easy with hindsight to say such things, but go back into the threads at the time, it was general delight that we could keep this great team together.

The only one maybe with a bit of doubt from some was Henderson - but only lenght of contract and money, not the actual fact he was being given a contract.
 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8646
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8647
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:14:18 pm
Klopp has more than enough credit in the bank to be trusted to rebuild this team.

Whether those slimeball owners back him with funds for that rebuild is another matter.

It comes down to cash now.

Either his backed properly with it to rebuild this squad in the summer (in which case he'll have us back challenging) or he's scrimping and saving to get 1 or 2 in again and he's on a hiding to nothing. Not sure he'd want to stick it out if he's not backed with the tools to do it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8648
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:24:13 pm
Its so easy with hindsight to say such things, but go back into the threads at the time, it was general delight that we could keep this great team together.

The only one maybe with a bit of doubt from some was Henderson - but only lenght of contract and money, not the actual fact he was being given a contract.

I don't think the contracts are much of a problem on the whole (you can always quibble over 1 or 2), it's the lack of renewal in key areas.

We let Wijnaldum go and didn't replace him, so in hindsight we should have just give him the contract he wanted as well.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8649
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8650
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:09:06 pm
Really?

So they don't back him then he could walk.

Seems silly not be a little pro active.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8651
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:06:15 pm
It comes down to cash now.

Either his backed properly with it to rebuild this squad in the summer (in which case he'll have us back challenging) or he's scrimping and saving to get 1 or 2 in again and he's on a hiding to nothing. Not sure he'd want to stick it out if he's not backed with the tools to do it.
I'd argue it's about having a plan more than just cash. Plenty teams spend a lot but waste it and don't really improve. Whatever we have to spend it has to be done with smart recruitment. We've seen an 18 year old converted centre back improve our midfield, there are going to be players out there who don't cost £50m+ who improve us.  I don't know if we informally have someone working on summer recruitment replacing Ward, but if not then that needs sorting quick. Having them come in just before the summer would mean it's going to be a bit of a mess even if we did have a lot to spend.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8652
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:10:55 pm
So they don't back him then he could walk.

Seems silly not be a little pro active.

Well good thing they dont have a history of that.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8653
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:06:39 pm
Just dont understand whats going on

He looks fed up and I dont see him being happy with this midfield but maybe i'm wrong

Feels as though he tries to do his best with what he has available and knows there's little point outright complaining about the lack of spending but again maybe i'm wrong

He's definitely not happy with the midfield.  Dropping the captain and Fabinho and playing a child instead is a huge statement.
I'm disgusted we haven't signed a midfielder as it pretty much writes off the season imo. A child and two injury prone lads isn't going to end well I suspect.

I know disgust sounds a bit hysterical  but we've got a once in a lifetime manager and any time wasted with him is hard to take. He needs heavy backing now from owners and fans. I'm confident the vast majority of the latter will do their part.  I'm not as confident about the former.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8654
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:10:55 pm
So they don't back him then he could walk.

Seems silly not be a little pro active.
Why would they change their philosophy? Even when we was at our peak under Klopp we didn't outspend everyone.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8655
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:11:34 pm
I'd argue it's about having a plan more than just cash. Plenty teams spend a lot but waste it and don't really improve. Whatever we have to spend it has to be done with smart recruitment. We've seen an 18 year old converted centre back improve our midfield, there are going to be players out there who don't cost £50m+ who improve us.  I don't know if we informally have someone working on summer recruitment replacing Ward, but if not then that needs sorting quick. Having them come in just before the summer would mean it's going to be a bit of a mess even if we did have a lot to spend.

A couple of midfield enforcers (not necessarily paying megabucks) and an overhaul of the medical department would be a big improvement so I agree it's not just about cash. Klopp needs the chance to build another Liverpool team that can challenge and that will take backing and some hard decisions when it comes to moving players on.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8656
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:11:34 pm
I'd argue it's about having a plan more than just cash. Plenty teams spend a lot but waste it and don't really improve. Whatever we have to spend it has to be done with smart recruitment. We've seen an 18 year old converted centre back improve our midfield, there are going to be players out there who don't cost £50m+ who improve us.  I don't know if we informally have someone working on summer recruitment replacing Ward, but if not then that needs sorting quick. Having them come in just before the summer would mean it's going to be a bit of a mess even if we did have a lot to spend.

Seems a shame then that Gordon who was running the club has stepped back. Edwards has gone plus Ward and Graham are leaving at the end of the season.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8657
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:14:41 pm
Why would they change their philosophy? Even when we was at our peak under Klopp we didn't outspend everyone.

Because the Club value will plummet.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8658
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 07:14:17 pm
He's definitely not happy with the midfield.  Dropping the captain and Fabinho and playing a child instead is a huge statement.
I'm disgusted we haven't signed a midfielder as it pretty much writes off the season imo. A child and two injury prone lads isn't going to end well I suspect.

I know disgust sounds a bit hysterical  but we've got a once in a lifetime manager and any time wasted with him is hard to take. He needs heavy backing now from owners and fans. I'm confident the vast majority of the latter will do their part.  I'm not as confident about the former.

Agreed, it's actually the correct word in my opinion and not hysterical at all. The Champions League especially looks relatively weak this season compared to some other years so it's depressing we aren't willing to help ourselves try and win it. As laughable as it sounds after yet another loss to Brighton a new midfielder and the Anfield factor and who knows! But we're doing nothing, a chance wasted as it's extremely unlikely we'll be there again next season.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8659
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:14:41 pm
Why would they change their philosophy? Even when we was at our peak under Klopp we didn't outspend everyone.
think Einstein made a point on that position
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8660
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:19:42 pm
Because the Club value will plummet.

That only matters if they really want to sell the club in the short term. £600m of revenues with £550m of expenditure is the same as £400m of Revenues with £350m of expenditure. Indeed the latter is probably far safer from a risk point of view.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8661
I reckon the only reason he hasn't walked yet or won't at the end of the season is because of the potential sale. He really looks tired of it all and at odd with how to change our fortunes.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8662
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:56:25 pm
Nobody wants his head.You make a flippant remark about his subs and going out a cup and you're met with this barrage of abuse of wanting the manager gone. Infact making a mountain out of a molehill the issue becomes a thousand times bigger because the next few pages are discussing people who want him gone when it's not even the discussion, or insinuation that led to it.

By all means people are free to set up a narrative that only exists in their head.

You go look on social media and tell me NOBODY has been calling for his head. Idiots they may be, and idiots that should be ignored. But those idiots aren't nobody.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8663
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:54:37 pm
I reckon the only reason he hasn't walked yet or won't at the end of the season is because of the potential sale. He really looks tired of it all and at odd with how to change our fortunes.

The only reason why he hasn't walked is because of us, the club, and the city itself. He's fallen in love with all of it and will desperately want to make things right. But as I said earlier, the moment he feels we aren't with him anymore, he'll walk away.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8664
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:54:37 pm
I reckon the only reason he hasn't walked yet or won't at the end of the season is because of the potential sale. He really looks tired of it all and at odd with how to change our fortunes.

I must be the only one who watched his post-match interview and felt awful - he just looked and sounded totally resigned to how shit we are now.
