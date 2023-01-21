It comes down to cash now.



Either his backed properly with it to rebuild this squad in the summer (in which case he'll have us back challenging) or he's scrimping and saving to get 1 or 2 in again and he's on a hiding to nothing. Not sure he'd want to stick it out if he's not backed with the tools to do it.



I'd argue it's about having a plan more than just cash. Plenty teams spend a lot but waste it and don't really improve. Whatever we have to spend it has to be done with smart recruitment. We've seen an 18 year old converted centre back improve our midfield, there are going to be players out there who don't cost £50m+ who improve us. I don't know if we informally have someone working on summer recruitment replacing Ward, but if not then that needs sorting quick. Having them come in just before the summer would mean it's going to be a bit of a mess even if we did have a lot to spend.