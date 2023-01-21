Yep. Lots of people finding their confidence to build towards the ever predictable, almost apologetic Klopp Out comments.
You know the type, the "I love the man but I feel it is time to move on" type comments.
The rats coming out the woodwork
Indeed. But as I've said before it's a broader thing than just individual numpties.
If we foster a culture of entitlement and blame and incessant whinging, not to mention fans genuinely thinking they know better than the best manager we've had in more than a generation, it will lead to bad things.
Words have effect. Words and attitudes inspire others and empower others to repeat and go further. It's iterative.
But apparently no-one wants to hear that.