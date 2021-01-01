Who has done that?



Lots of people have. It's inherent in many posts. If one doesn't want to see it (possibly because one agrees with the posts in question) then you won't, I guess.There has been at least one set of Klopp Out posts on this forum as well - bizarrely, in the Man Utd thread, I think. May have been deleted now (you'd hope so) but were there for all to see. Oddly they didn't get a huge amount of pushback; people called the guy out, but only mildly.Expect more of the same if the team continue to struggle and we miss out out on CL. Expect words like 'ruthless' and 'no room for sentiment' to be bandied about as justification for calls for the manager's head. It's a well trodden path. It always starts with "I love X but..." or "I'm not calling for X to go, but..."Everyone thinks their own little whinge doesn't matter. It was just venting, just catharthis, I never meant anything by it. But it all adds up, and each voicing of dissatisfaction empowers others to go a little further. Words have effect. We've seen it before.Anger, entitlement, impatience, an inability to deal with adversity and a conviction that there must always be someone to blame...these are the start points from which some Liverpool fans will reject the best manager - no, the best person, no, the best thing to happen to this club in many of our lifetimes.And then we'll be a long time regretting it