Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 687903 times)

I listened to an interview with the great man himself on the Football Writer's podcast with Michael Calvin. It was wonderful stuff and he is so calm and full of basic common sense you always instantly end up feeling better, at the end of it. It sounds as though he is fully committed to building a second side and I can't wait.  :)
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
I listened to an interview with the great man himself on the Football Writer's podcast with Michael Calvin. It was wonderful stuff and he is so calm and full of basic common sense you always instantly end up feeling better, at the end of it. It sounds as though he is fully committed to building a second side and I can't wait. :)
Beautiful words.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
I listened to an interview with the great man himself on the Football Writer's podcast with Michael Calvin. It was wonderful stuff and he is so calm and full of basic common sense you always instantly end up feeling better, at the end of it. It sounds as though he is fully committed to building a second side and I can't wait.  :)

Best thing about that interview was him saying him and Ulla are going to become grandparents in May  ;D  it was a nice interview, good to hear he can switch off from all this madness when he goes home!
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm
Best thing about that interview was him saying him and Ulla are going to become grandparents in May  ;D  it was a nice interview, good to hear he can switch off from all this madness when he goes home!

What I  love most about the interview is that Calvin just lets him speak, so often now managers don't get the chance to do that, there is too much pressure being pushed onto them. You always end up in a better place after listening to him talk like this. I bet Grandad Kloppo is a wild man.  :D
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:06:46 pm
Beautiful words.

We'll just have to hang around a bit longer.  :)
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
I listened to an interview with the great man himself on the Football Writer's podcast with Michael Calvin. It was wonderful stuff and he is so calm and full of basic common sense you always instantly end up feeling better, at the end of it. It sounds as though he is fully committed to building a second side and I can't wait.  :)

That's me sorted for tonight while she watches her shite v Forest
Thing that sticks in my throat is that we demand outright loyalty, and Klopp has been everything we could have dreamt of and more, then half a bad season and fans ignore all the previous time and start berating Klopp immediately. So much for YNWA, most cant even withstand a light rain shower!
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
I listened to an interview with the great man himself on the Football Writer's podcast with Michael Calvin. It was wonderful stuff and he is so calm and full of basic common sense you always instantly end up feeling better, at the end of it. It sounds as though he is fully committed to building a second side and I can't wait:)
Football is a game of opinions but I refuse to listen to any Liverpool fan who isn't excited by such a prospect. Getting Klopp was the best decision the club has made in my lifetime.
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm
Thing that sticks in my throat is that we demand outright loyalty, and Klopp has been everything we could have dreamt of and more, then half a bad season and fans ignore all the previous time and start berating Klopp immediately. So much for YNWA, most cant even withstand a light rain shower!

Who has done that?
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm
Thing that sticks in my throat is that we demand outright loyalty, and Klopp has been everything we could have dreamt of and more, then half a bad season and fans ignore all the previous time and start berating Klopp immediately. So much for YNWA, most cant even withstand a light rain shower!

I think the fans who actually count for anything dont think that way.  The ones that get the publicity as it where, are the idiots on Twitter (and yes, a few on forums!) who do not represent Liverpool supporters, its just a shame that this is how football is these days - the ones given a platform are the worst of the worst.

Im pretty confident that you can go into Liverpool and speak to people who get the club and the city and then go to Anfield on match days and speak to those fans, and to a man/woman and they will not just back Klopp, but take on anyone who doesn't!

I mean, we all adore the man, he isnt perfect, who is, but for the human being he is, and who like the real fans - a man who gets the culture and emotions of the club, there is no way we couldnt support him.
Just listened to the podcast.

I absolutely adore Klopp. He loves the club, could actually listen to him all day. Like many have said, he just brings a sense of calmness.
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm
Thing that sticks in my throat is that we demand outright loyalty, and Klopp has been everything we could have dreamt of and more, then half a bad season and fans ignore all the previous time and start berating Klopp immediately. So much for YNWA, most cant even withstand a light rain shower!
Well said!
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:49:53 pm
Who has done that?
Lots of people have. It's inherent in many posts. If one doesn't want to see it (possibly because one agrees with the posts in question) then you won't, I guess.

There has been at least one set of Klopp Out posts on this forum as well - bizarrely, in the Man Utd thread, I think. May have been deleted now (you'd hope so) but were there for all to see. Oddly they didn't get a huge amount of pushback; people called the guy out, but only mildly.

Expect more of the same if the team continue to struggle and we miss out out on CL. Expect words like 'ruthless' and 'no room for sentiment' to be bandied about as justification for calls for the manager's head. It's a well trodden path. It always starts with "I love X but..." or "I'm not calling for X to go, but..."

Everyone thinks their own little whinge doesn't matter. It was just venting, just catharthis, I never meant anything by it. But it all adds up, and each voicing of dissatisfaction empowers others to go a little further. Words have effect. We've seen it before.

Anger, entitlement, impatience, an inability to deal with adversity and a conviction that there must always be someone to blame...these are the start points from which some Liverpool fans will reject the best manager  - no, the best person, no, the best thing to happen to this club in many of our lifetimes.

And then we'll be a long time regretting it
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
I listened to an interview with the great man himself on the Football Writer's podcast with Michael Calvin. It was wonderful stuff and he is so calm and full of basic common sense you always instantly end up feeling better, at the end of it. It sounds as though he is fully committed to building a second side and I can't wait.  :)

Downloading this now - ta. Klopp is probably the best football person I have ever heard in press conferences and in his second language of course. I noted he did seem down the other week and a bit tetchy however in recent pressers, he has shown his usual erudition and good sense. He's the one thing that keeps the club centred and yes, of course he is allowed a crap season. We all just hope the bits and bobs and structure around him gets sorted, and fast.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm
Lots of people have. It's inherent in many posts. If one doesn't want to see it (possibly because one agrees with the posts in question) then you won't, I guess.

There has been at least one set of Klopp Out posts on this forum as well - bizarrely, in the Man Utd thread, I think. May have been deleted now (you'd hope so) but were there for all to see. Oddly they didn't get a huge amount of pushback; people called the guy out, but only mildly.

Expect more of the same if the team continue to struggle and we miss out out on CL. Expect words like 'ruthless' and 'no room for sentiment' to be bandied about as justification for calls for the manager's head. It's a well trodden path. It always starts with "I love X but..." or "I'm not calling for X to go, but..."

Everyone thinks their own little whinge doesn't matter. It was just venting, just catharthis, I never meant anything by it. But it all adds up, and each voicing of dissatisfaction empowers others to go a little further. Words have effect. We've seen it before.

Anger, entitlement, impatience, an inability to deal with adversity and a conviction that there must always be someone to blame...these are the start points from which some Liverpool fans will reject the best manager  - no, the best person, no, the best thing to happen to this club in many of our lifetimes.

And then we'll be a long time regretting it

Well said.
god I love Klopp what a hero that man is to me. The best thing the club have done under FSG was hire him as manager.

Today I asked the LFC online store if they will be getting this season's Klopp hat anymore in stock. The pink and black one. I cannot find it anywhere. I asked the lady on chat how come the boss has a new one every week and she said it was the million dollar question. There is some on ebay but much more expensive about 60 odd quid. Bit rich foe my blood sadly. Any ideas. 
Here is a link for that Klopp interview which is well worth the listen.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1618323064650883098?s=20&t=tqDLqxusNnKrlDJy04tBhg
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:20:30 am
Well said.
And again from me.

The thing is both Klopp and the ones shouting have proved themselves. Klopp as a fantastic person and football manager. The others as dickheads, the only shame is they have a voice.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm

Anger, entitlement, impatience, an inability to deal with adversity and a conviction that there must always be someone to blame...these are the start points from which some Liverpool fans will reject the best manager  - no, the best person, no, the best thing to happen to this club in many of our lifetimes.

And then we'll be a long time regretting it

For anyone who were under 30, Jurgen delivered the one thing the wanted the most and had never been seen in their lifetime, for us arl arses, he brought the club back to a level we'd not seen since the 80's. My kids are 14 and 12, including Kenny its 2 x LC, 1 x FA Cup, 1 x WCC, 1 x Super Cup, 1 x CL and 1 x PL, plus 2 cl and 1 UEFA cup finals. Thats dreamland for over 95% of the clubs in this country and one that Abu Dhabi still haven't done having spent over £1billion. For me, he gets as long as it takes to get it right with the next generation, as get it right he will do again.

Whether or not Rafa was the long term answer back then we'll never know,but he was the best we could get at the time. The fucking cry arses refused to see beyond the PL table, refused to see the big picture, didn't see the chaos, got the knives out and.........

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:49:52 pm
For anyone who were under 30, Jurgen delivered the one thing the wanted the most and had never been seen in their lifetime, for us arl arses, he brought the club back to a level we'd not seen since the 80's. My kids are 14 and 12, including Kenny its 2 x LC, 1 x FA Cup, 1 x WCC, 1 x Super Cup, 1 x CL and 1 x PL, plus 2 cl and 1 UEFA cup finals. Thats dreamland for over 95% of the clubs in this country and one that Abu Dhabi still haven't done having spent over £1billion. For me, he gets as long as it takes to get it right with the next generation, as get it right he will do again.

Stop speaking sense... you might get banned

Whether or not Rafa was the long term answer back then we'll never know,but he was the best we could get at the time. The fucking cry arses refused to see beyond the PL table, refused to see the big picture, didn't see the chaos, got the knives out and.........


