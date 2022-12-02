« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 679991 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8480 on: December 2, 2022, 02:47:47 pm »


Quote
Klopps agent Marc Kosicke speaking about him replacing Hansi Flick as Germany coach:

This is a media topic. Jürgen has a contract at Liverpool until 2026 and he intends to fulfill it." [Sky Germany]
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8481 on: December 2, 2022, 03:15:21 pm »
Well he's not going to take the Germany job, the whole world knows he's wants to go to Newcastle  ;) ;)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8482 on: December 7, 2022, 02:06:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on December  2, 2022, 02:47:47 pm


I do wonder if he will have a look at the Germany job one day. I would say that his skills as a manager of people would lend itself well to an international tournament.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8483 on: December 7, 2022, 02:15:20 am »
Quote from: ljycb on December  7, 2022, 02:06:25 am
I do wonder if he will have a look at the Germany job one day. I would say that his skills as a manager of people would lend itself well to an international tournament.

He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8484 on: December 7, 2022, 03:01:48 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December  7, 2022, 02:15:20 am
He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.
Hopefully, the new owners don't do anything stupid to provide a "timely boost"...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8485 on: December 7, 2022, 07:15:43 am »
I think it's inevitable that he takes the Germany job at some point, probably when he's a bit older though, he seems to really dig the day to day things he wouldn't get at an International job.  I expect him to leave when his contract is up (although I didn't think he'd sign his recent one so what do I know) spend a year travelling around with his wife and then evaluate things. 

I think after the world cup the noise about him and the Germany job will become deafening though, we'll all panic, he'll just ignore it all, same as it ever was.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8486 on: December 7, 2022, 08:05:52 am »
Quote from: ljycb on December  7, 2022, 02:06:25 am
I do wonder if he will have a look at the Germany job one day. I would say that his skills as a manager of people would lend itself well to an international tournament.
Dont get this wrong, but I think Klopps real strengths are in developing players, between matches, rather than the in game coaching. The way players suddenly develop in Liverpool is amazing, but I dont think its the tactics. So , not a perfect fit for such a job. But he would be a great manager for Germany of course
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8487 on: December 7, 2022, 10:02:42 am »
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8488 on: December 7, 2022, 10:08:48 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  7, 2022, 10:02:42 am
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!

 ???

I mean sure, if you want RAWK to spontaneously combust.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8489 on: December 7, 2022, 10:56:03 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  7, 2022, 10:08:48 am
???

I mean sure, if you want RAWK to spontaneously combust.

After the Bellingham signing (or non-signing) I won't really care!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8490 on: December 7, 2022, 11:45:07 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  7, 2022, 10:02:42 am
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!

His xenophobia would make it an impossible task.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8491 on: December 7, 2022, 12:19:18 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  7, 2022, 10:02:42 am
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!
:o

My god, that would be like him managing Chelsea.

*Shudders*
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8492 on: December 7, 2022, 01:23:31 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December  7, 2022, 08:05:52 am
Dont get this wrong, but I think Klopps real strengths are in developing players, between matches, rather than the in game coaching. The way players suddenly develop in Liverpool is amazing, but I dont think its the tactics. So , not a perfect fit for such a job. But he would be a great manager for Germany of course


I dont agree with any of that. theres always been this thing with Klopp because of his personality, to really play down the actual football side of his talents, and its wrong.

And in fact at National level its probably more important to be a good man manager above everything, to gather all those egos together and make it work. Thats what pushes a lot of these teams to become succesful national teams - the unity and common goal approach. National team coaches dont have a lot of time to coach. And many of them are just really average coaches -thats why they are in the job, most of the really good coaches are in club football.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8493 on: December 7, 2022, 01:28:02 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December  7, 2022, 01:23:31 pm

I dont agree with any of that. theres always been this thing with Klopp because of his personality, to really play down the actual football side of his talents, and its wrong.

And in fact at National level its probably more important to be a good man manager above everything, to gather all those egos together and make it work. Thats what pushes a lot of these teams to become succesful national teams - the unity and common goal approach. National team coaches dont have a lot of time to coach. And many of them are just really average coaches -thats why they are in the job, most of the really good coaches are in club football.

You mean to say he hasn't just failed upwards ?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8494 on: December 7, 2022, 01:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December  7, 2022, 12:19:18 pm
:o

My god, that would be like him managing Chelsea.

*Shudders*

Like Rafa managing Everton.  At least Trent would get a game though.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8495 on: December 7, 2022, 02:29:27 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December  7, 2022, 02:15:20 am
He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.

One of his sons is on RAWK and posts quite regularly.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8496 on: December 7, 2022, 02:31:11 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8497 on: December 7, 2022, 03:08:42 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8498 on: December 7, 2022, 03:29:56 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  7, 2022, 10:02:42 am
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!

Never mind the fucking morons with their 10 German Bombers and 2 world wars and one world cup funny ditties, as if the English media would have a German managing England.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8499 on: December 7, 2022, 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  7, 2022, 03:29:56 pm
Never mind the fucking morons with their 10 German Bombers and 2 world wars and one world cup funny ditties, as if the English media would have a German managing England.
Are Germans worse than Swedes?  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8500 on: December 7, 2022, 05:31:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  7, 2022, 04:45:51 pm
Are Germans worse than Swedes?  ;D

Germans are still hated by the Ingerlund knuckle draggers and especially the media.

The Most Popular name as voted for by the public for the new Wembley Arch was Did Hamann - won by a mile as the Germans voted for it. Organisers said fuck off ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8501 on: December 7, 2022, 06:53:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December  7, 2022, 02:31:11 pm
Is it Samie?

No its not. Its kloppismydad, he isnt even hiding it to be fair.

Quote from: kloppismydad on November 13, 2022, 11:40:10 am
England defined the way T20 should be played, and they are rightfully crowned champions. Congratulations!

Really active in the cricket threads
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8502 on: December 8, 2022, 06:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Paper-wrapped Foal (Ponies are for life!!!) on December  7, 2022, 02:29:27 pm
One of his sons is on RAWK and posts quite regularly.
I didn't realise fordie was an anagram of klopp.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8503 on: December 19, 2022, 02:32:12 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December  7, 2022, 02:15:20 am
He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.

I think were his last club and Germany is his last job
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8504 on: December 19, 2022, 09:47:56 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on December 19, 2022, 02:32:12 am
I think were his last club and Germany is his last job

possibly it'll be us - germany (still wouldn't want them to be successful though sorry jurgen) - and maybe another 2 clubs

would he return here though?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8505 on: December 19, 2022, 01:09:02 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 19, 2022, 09:47:56 am
possibly it'll be us - germany (still wouldn't want them to be successful though sorry jurgen) - and maybe another 2 clubs

would he return here though?

thats very specific!

If he sees out his contract here, I d be staggered if he then coaches another 2 league clubs AND Germany especially considering hes a manager whos always worked with projects that take some time.

Hes always been quite clear about not wanting to do what the likes of Wenger and Ferguson did - and just carry on coaching till basically they couldnt! Because there are far more important things out there, i.e. his family!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8506 on: December 19, 2022, 01:25:50 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December 19, 2022, 01:09:02 pm
thats very specific!

If he sees out his contract here, I d be staggered if he then coaches another 2 league clubs AND Germany especially considering hes a manager whos always worked with projects that take some time.

Hes always been quite clear about not wanting to do what the likes of Wenger and Ferguson did - and just carry on coaching till basically they couldnt! Because there are far more important things out there, i.e. his family!

I think that was they key to him staying, I'm paraphrasing but when he signed his new contract he said he and his wife sat down and basically agreed they couldn't envisage leaving here. So as long as his family are content and happy and he's got the energy and drive, we'll be fine with him.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8507 on: Today at 10:33:27 am »
"We are in punching distance. Thats all I need,"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8508 on: Today at 10:44:32 am »
I love this man
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8509 on: Today at 02:33:01 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1606937932664905730

Kloppo's Annual Christmas Message.  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8510 on: Today at 02:33:38 pm »
