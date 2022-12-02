« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 673835 times)

Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8480 on: December 2, 2022, 02:47:47 pm »


Klopps agent Marc Kosicke speaking about him replacing Hansi Flick as Germany coach:

This is a media topic. Jürgen has a contract at Liverpool until 2026 and he intends to fulfill it." [Sky Germany]
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8481 on: December 2, 2022, 03:15:21 pm »
Well he's not going to take the Germany job, the whole world knows he's wants to go to Newcastle  ;) ;)
Offline ljycb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8482 on: Today at 02:06:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on December  2, 2022, 02:47:47 pm


I do wonder if he will have a look at the Germany job one day. I would say that his skills as a manager of people would lend itself well to an international tournament.
Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8483 on: Today at 02:15:20 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:06:25 am
I do wonder if he will have a look at the Germany job one day. I would say that his skills as a manager of people would lend itself well to an international tournament.

He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.
Offline farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8484 on: Today at 03:01:48 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 02:15:20 am
He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.
Hopefully, the new owners don't do anything stupid to provide a "timely boost"...
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8485 on: Today at 07:15:43 am »
I think it's inevitable that he takes the Germany job at some point, probably when he's a bit older though, he seems to really dig the day to day things he wouldn't get at an International job.  I expect him to leave when his contract is up (although I didn't think he'd sign his recent one so what do I know) spend a year travelling around with his wife and then evaluate things. 

I think after the world cup the noise about him and the Germany job will become deafening though, we'll all panic, he'll just ignore it all, same as it ever was.
Online jepovic

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8486 on: Today at 08:05:52 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:06:25 am
I do wonder if he will have a look at the Germany job one day. I would say that his skills as a manager of people would lend itself well to an international tournament.
Dont get this wrong, but I think Klopps real strengths are in developing players, between matches, rather than the in game coaching. The way players suddenly develop in Liverpool is amazing, but I dont think its the tactics. So , not a perfect fit for such a job. But he would be a great manager for Germany of course
Online lionel_messias

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8487 on: Today at 10:02:42 am »
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8488 on: Today at 10:08:48 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:02:42 am
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!

 ???

I mean sure, if you want RAWK to spontaneously combust.
