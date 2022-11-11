I mean, this is obviously a disgrace, and we're probably going to accept it to avoid even more shady, suspicious bullshit. But honestly, if we're letting it slide now, as a club we need to be right on the FA/PL's case about this going forward. Our communications people need to be building a set of examples (which we will all know won't take long to accumulate) of other managers, especially Guardiola, Arteta and Conte, absolutely losing their shit at officials. Once we have some examples we should be publicly demanding an explanation from the FA why they've inevitably done nothing in these cases.



The absolute rank double standards need to be called out, publicly and loudly. We're too fucking nice. We're up against the dirtiest opponent there's ever been in City (actual fucking doped cheats), a media who laud sportswashing/financial doping and happily trot out briefings that our manager is a racist, and now apparently an FA who are only too willing to do Abu Dhabi's bidding. Time to get our fucking gloves off, throw our weight around and start drawing attention to it. This shit is not right and we need to do something about it.