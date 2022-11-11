« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 669292 times)

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8440 on: November 11, 2022, 08:20:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on November 11, 2022, 08:01:40 pm
Absolutely fucking disgraceful from the FA. Particularly when Ped did ten times worse in the same fucking game!
They must be scared to punish Ped for some reason

I think Klopp should sit in the dugout still.  With a Pep Guardiola mask and a fake bald cap thingy on. Cardigan. Cunning disguise.
That will make him unbannable....
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8441 on: November 11, 2022, 08:38:07 pm »
Ah yes, the independent commission makes the decisions - unless they're decisions that benefit someone who's willing to call out the FA, the media and their various paymasters, at which point that independence is superseded by an even more independent body whose decision conveniently align exactly with what the FA and media wanted.

It's the sheer blatantness of the double standards that's incredible. Don't think many Liverpool fans would deny that Klopp can get very heated on the touchline, but even most opposition fans would concede that he's no worse than Guardiola, Conte or Arteta. And yet none of them get even the hint of a punishment 99% of the time, let alone get a punishment then get that punishment increased further.


Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8442 on: November 11, 2022, 09:19:07 pm »
We should've appealed the appeal.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8443 on: November 11, 2022, 09:21:57 pm »
So basically not a very independent commission then. Absolute piss take
Logged

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8444 on: November 11, 2022, 09:39:39 pm »
They are trying to break Klopp
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8445 on: November 11, 2022, 09:41:37 pm »
I mean, this is obviously a disgrace, and we're probably going to accept it to avoid even more shady, suspicious bullshit. But honestly, if we're letting it slide now, as a club we need to be right on the FA/PL's case about this going forward. Our communications people need to be building a set of examples (which we will all know won't take long to accumulate) of other managers, especially Guardiola, Arteta and Conte, absolutely losing their shit at officials. Once we have some examples we should be publicly demanding an explanation from the FA why they've inevitably done nothing in these cases.

The absolute rank double standards need to be called out, publicly and loudly. We're too fucking nice. We're up against the dirtiest opponent there's ever been in City (actual fucking doped cheats), a media who laud sportswashing/financial doping and happily trot out briefings that our manager is a racist, and now apparently an FA who are only too willing to do Abu Dhabi's bidding. Time to get our fucking gloves off, throw our weight around and start drawing attention to it. This shit is not right and we need to do something about it.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8446 on: November 11, 2022, 09:43:53 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on November 11, 2022, 09:39:39 pm
They are trying to break Klopp

Feels like that. Yet again, I find myself looking at football and thinking it's all basically a very shady, obviously rigged, game. So depressing.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8447 on: November 11, 2022, 09:58:35 pm »
As soon as the FA launched the appeal it was always ending in a ban.  The only surprise is it wasnt longer given its the FA.  The independent committee is as much use as the joke that is FFP.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8448 on: November 11, 2022, 10:04:46 pm »
I find this the most utter dog shite decision ever to have been made. Thing is if we start showing examples of other managers etc it ends up like Rafa having a rant not the fact he was also correct in pointing out what a sham the fa are.

The fans should boycott the 3 rd round as a protest against their corrupt agenda.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8449 on: November 11, 2022, 10:08:22 pm »
Anyway who made this decision? Who in the fa made this?  They need calling out.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,184
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8450 on: November 11, 2022, 10:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November  6, 2022, 11:32:28 am
It sure has rocketed by. Sad this team hasn't won more in that time as well. And would have done if it hadn't been for those cheats from Manchester.

He returned us to our perch and did this with humility.
What a human being!
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,364
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8451 on: November 11, 2022, 10:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on November 11, 2022, 10:04:46 pm
The fans should boycott the 3 rd round as a protest against their corrupt agenda.
Won't make any difference to the FA. If you want to hit the FA where it hurts boycott Wembley- if we get to a semi final or the final of the FA Cup don't go to Wembley. But fans won't do that, so the FA can carry on regardless
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8452 on: November 11, 2022, 10:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on November 11, 2022, 10:04:46 pm
I find this the most utter dog shite decision ever to have been made. Thing is if we start showing examples of other managers etc it ends up like Rafa having a rant not the fact he was also correct in pointing out what a sham the fa are.

The fans should boycott the 3 rd round as a protest against their corrupt agenda.

I think every bit of our club - administration, management, players and fans - should boycott, or at least show maximum disrespect to, the FA Cup following this unprecedented, shady-as-fuck intervention. And not be quiet or subtle about it either.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,298
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8453 on: November 11, 2022, 10:25:17 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on November 11, 2022, 07:49:08 pm
Against certain people only though wonder who was pulling there strings over this

Has the stench of oil money all over this.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,557
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8454 on: November 11, 2022, 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on November 11, 2022, 09:39:39 pm
They are trying to break Klopp

Do you think this charade will even cause Klopp a moments concern?

No chance. Hes made of sterner stuff and this farago will only make him more determined.
« Last Edit: November 11, 2022, 11:00:00 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,433
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8455 on: November 11, 2022, 10:40:15 pm »
It's another nail in the coffin of football for me.

It's just never ending inconsistency, bias, corruption, and bullshit. A massive money merry-go-round where the FA, Premier League, UEFA and FIFA do what they like with no accountability.

It's starting to feel like football's not worth the effort for much longer. Competing against cheats on the pitch, competing against a biased FA and referees association, and an FFP framework that's an absolute farce. The end of Jurgen's reign might well be a good time to bin it off completely as it's only going to get worse.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,915
  • Dutch Class
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8456 on: November 11, 2022, 10:57:58 pm »
Ridiculous from the FA
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8457 on: November 11, 2022, 10:59:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 11, 2022, 10:32:13 pm
Do you think this charade will even cause Klopp a moments concern?

No chance. Hes made of sterner such and this farago will only make him more determined.


Exactly,he knows he has our backing and that's all he gives a fuck about.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,557
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8458 on: November 11, 2022, 11:01:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 11, 2022, 10:59:23 pm

Exactly,he knows he has our backing and that's all he gives a fuck about.

Hell just give one if his wry smiles and pass the ball to Pep.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8459 on: November 11, 2022, 11:03:37 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on November 11, 2022, 10:13:47 pm
I think every bit of our club - administration, management, players and fans - should boycott, or at least show maximum disrespect to, the FA Cup following this unprecedented, shady-as-fuck intervention. And not be quiet or subtle about it either.
We need to do this.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8460 on: November 12, 2022, 08:33:04 am »
Id love us to go through the independent panels findings, then go through the FAs written reasons for appealing.

With the FA, if we see the words media reaction or due to his profile we go to fucking town on them. Theyve pulled the media reaction shit before, but we know how it all works a bit better now. Then as others have pointed out we have to demand explanations of why other managers, doing far worse, escape sanction.

I also hope we dont overlook the reason why he reacted in the first place. The way I feel about the governance of the game, Id love the whole thing to be torn down. The FA, the PL, PGMOL. Its all a combination of ineptness, self interest, spinelessness and cronyism. They can all fuck off.
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8461 on: November 12, 2022, 09:55:51 am »
Quote from: Bread on November 11, 2022, 07:33:00 pm
What's the point in there even having an independent committee if the FA are just gonna stomp their feet until they get what they want.

Its bs. Corrupt people that gets to do what they want and change the result of things they dont like. Whos gonna stop them? Well perhaps no one unless enough fans get together to do it.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8462 on: November 12, 2022, 10:09:23 am »
Quote from: plura on November 12, 2022, 09:55:51 am
Its bs. Corrupt people that gets to do what they want and change the result of things they dont like. Whos gonna stop them? Well perhaps no one unless enough fans get together to do it.

who's gonna stop them?

why, the "independent " commission,  of course.
Whose members get selected and paid an honorarium by the FA, naturally. 
Totally independent. 
Sorry we made you appeal.
Will get it "right" the first time next one, boss.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8463 on: November 12, 2022, 02:32:44 pm »
Klopps on the pitch for the warm up. Is he only banned from the dugout
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8464 on: November 12, 2022, 02:35:02 pm »
Imagine a £30,000 fine being too lenient for the heinous crime of raising your voice.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8465 on: November 12, 2022, 02:47:41 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on November 12, 2022, 02:35:02 pm
Imagine a £30,000 fine being too lenient for the heinous crime of raising your voice.

He's a dirty look away from deportation.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8466 on: November 12, 2022, 03:48:31 pm »
We as fans need to show the fa that we wont put up with their cheating and dodgy deals.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8467 on: November 16, 2022, 08:11:51 pm »
So apparenly Oliver has personally apologised to Klopp for his incorrect decisions in the Arsenal game.

Shame it will mean the sum total of fuck all and this is all they do when they mess up. Reminds me of the grand apology to Everton after they got fucked over too
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8468 on: November 16, 2022, 08:41:11 pm »
Stop apologising and start officiating.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8469 on: November 16, 2022, 08:46:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 16, 2022, 08:11:51 pm
So apparenly Oliver has personally apologised to Klopp for his incorrect decisions in the Arsenal game.

Shame it will mean the sum total of fuck all and this is all they do when they mess up. Reminds me of the grand apology to Everton after they got fucked over too
Beyond parody now. He should be explaining in detail why the VAR team didnt overturn his errors.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,912
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8470 on: November 16, 2022, 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 16, 2022, 08:11:51 pm
So apparenly Oliver has personally apologised to Klopp for his incorrect decisions in the Arsenal game.

Shame it will mean the sum total of fuck all and this is all they do when they mess up. Reminds me of the grand apology to Everton after they got fucked over too

Phew that's a relief.

An apology that we can hang up and frame.

Nice.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8471 on: November 16, 2022, 08:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November 16, 2022, 08:48:07 pm
Phew that's a relief.

An apology that we can hang up and frame.

Nice.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,034
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8472 on: November 16, 2022, 08:56:43 pm »
A pity Oliver didn't argue against the FA's appeal over Klopp's ban, seeing as his now self-admitted errors were the reason Jurgen lost his shit in the first place.

Refs should admit their errors more often and the team that lost out as a consequence should receive a point as compensation. Doesn't have to be deducted from the winning team, but they should have something to show for it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8473 on: November 16, 2022, 09:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 16, 2022, 08:56:43 pm
A pity Oliver didn't argue against the FA's appeal over Klopp's ban, seeing as his now self-admitted errors were the reason Jurgen lost his shit in the first place.

Refs should admit their errors more often and the team that lost out as a consequence should receive a point as compensation. Doesn't have to be deducted from the winning team, but they should have something to show for it.
Wonder if Taylor and his team will apologise for got giving the foul against Mo?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,496
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8474 on: November 16, 2022, 09:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 16, 2022, 08:56:43 pm
A pity Oliver didn't argue against the FA's appeal over Klopp's ban, seeing as his now self-admitted errors were the reason Jurgen lost his shit in the first place.

Refs should admit their errors more often and the team that lost out as a consequence should receive a point as compensation. Doesn't have to be deducted from the winning team, but they should have something to show for it.

Oliver was in charge of the Arsenal game where they were offside for one of the goals plus other shite. Anthony from Wythenshawe was in charge of the City game
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,637
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8475 on: Today at 01:35:31 am »
Kloppo and Siya Kolisi doing some bits for Adidas, its great  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AP0PEy09zf4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AP0PEy09zf4</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FA0s1PWo74k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FA0s1PWo74k</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIWudTDdBFs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIWudTDdBFs</a>

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,236
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8476 on: Today at 02:22:17 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:35:31 am
Kloppo and Siya Kolisi doing some bits for Adidas, its great  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AP0PEy09zf4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AP0PEy09zf4</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FA0s1PWo74k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FA0s1PWo74k</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uIWudTDdBFs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uIWudTDdBFs</a>



Fixed the links. You need to delete the "watch?v="-part and put a simple "v/" instead. So instead of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AP0PEy09zf4 it should be https://www.youtube.com/v/AP0PEy09zf4 for it to work with the flash-code....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Up
« previous next »
 