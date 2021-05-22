Hey everyone, I know youre excited about whats going to happen. So am I!So heres a summary of the potential draw for LFC. They can either get:Pot APlay along and join a mafia composed of sovereign countries and mysterious billionaires who suddenly turn up from nowhere with $4 billion to plough into football clubs (Ive been a fan of the club since I was little) looking to seize control of the game and distract the masses with bread and circuses while they launder money;Or,Pot BPlay along and join a mafia composed of continental clubs that are fronts for sovereign countries and billionaires who suddenly turn up from nowhere with $4 billion to plough into football clubs (Ive been a fan of the club since I was little) looking to seize control of the game and distract the masses with bread and circuses while they launder money.Oh, and please remind people that during the draw they have to be careful with their comments and opinions and their behavior because children are watching.Thanks!