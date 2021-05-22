« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 658259 times)

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8320 on: Yesterday at 08:30:17 pm »
The number of times an FA clampdown seems to begin and end with a sanction affecting Liverpool.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8321 on: Yesterday at 08:42:27 pm »
Basically, they are admitting that a combination of ineptitude and bias means they cannot be trusted to decide on disciplinary matters. So they set up an Independent Regulatory Commission.

Unfortunately, that combination of ineptitude and bias means that they are unwilling to accept the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission if it doesn't go their way.

It is reminiscent of a tinpot dictatorship that is willing to hold an election but then completely ignores the result if it doesn't go their way. 

 
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8322 on: Yesterday at 09:20:24 pm »
The FA hoisting their colours to the mast.
Appealing the fine because Klopp shouted something at the linesman once for not calling a blatant foul two yards infront of him. Whilst that baldy, drug cheating twat Ped, berates the referee twice for the , correct, var call, then tried to antagonise the crowd, and fuck all is said about him.
As others have said, the c*nts at the FA can fuck right off.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8323 on: Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm »
how about the FA sanction Guardiola and MC for lying about the "bus attack" and the "coin throwing".

isn't that bringing the game into disrepute?

bunch of c*nts.
Logged

Offline Huyrob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8324 on: Yesterday at 09:44:44 pm »
[quote author=Macc77 link=topic=343673.msg18575897Those great names that have shaped the history of the club do so for a very simple reason, they understood the city and loved it, and were loved back. Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish, Klopp and do Many others
[/quote]

Think Rafa should be named specifically in this group of absolute legends
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8325 on: Yesterday at 09:45:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:44:58 pm
Rodri is in Taylors face and blocking his way, Foden is chasing him and Ped is on the pitch, while the 4th official does fuck all


At the appeal, Klopp should just get a huge poster of that image and put it in front of the panel, sit down, and smoke a cigar.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,955
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8326 on: Yesterday at 09:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:07:50 pm
Lifetime Everton Season Ticket, Compulsory Attendance.

Brutal, but it's the only language these foreigners understand.
The court of Human rights would have to be involved if they headed that out.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Huyrob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8327 on: Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:39:28 pm
Just to be clear for those who dont wear tin foil hats, thats the Football Association trying to get our manager punished more severely.

For the stupid on here ( me) are the FA appealing a decision of the FA ?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8328 on: Yesterday at 10:03:05 pm »
serious question:
has this ever happened before, to any manager or player?  anyone know?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8329 on: Yesterday at 10:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
For the stupid on here ( me) are the FA appealing a decision of the FA ?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63521254#:~:text=Klopp%20received%20a%20%C2%A330%2C000,in%20his%20post%2Dmatch%20comments.

No mate, an independent regulatory commission.


Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8330 on: Yesterday at 10:09:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:03:05 pm
serious question:
has this ever happened before, to any manager or player?  anyone know?

This is from the time of the Suarez case.

However, Stuart Gilhooly, a leading football solicitor, described the 99.5% "conviction" rate as "extraordinary".

With none of those 471 cases being overturned on appeal, he said the FA's system needed urgent review.

"A body with that sort of conviction rate needs to look at its procedures," said Gilhooly, a legal representative for the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland who has worked on a number of key cases for the Football Association of Ireland.

"It is as if you are guilty until proven innocent and that is not in the interests of justice."


So they have a 99.5% conviction rate, no one had an appeal overturned and if they don't like the sanction handed out the FA appeal.

Brutal dictatorships have lower conviction rates than that.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,224
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8331 on: Yesterday at 10:31:42 pm »
I cannot remember this ever having happened before. The FA appealing against the decision of an Independent Regulatory Body set up to independently asses cases and rule upon them.

A case has been assessed and ruled upon independently and because they don't like the decision they are throwing their toys out and acting like the petty fuckwits they are. That's the impression, anyway.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8332 on: Yesterday at 10:32:34 pm »
You go out for Friday afternoon drinks and come back for what now?
So the FA can appeal, which nobody really knows about. In the same week a mealy mouthed statement about abhorrent chants but can't stop said chants.
Go figure
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8333 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm »
I really hope its going on behind the scenes and understand why it would be better that way. But given how passive our club has been in the past it wouldnt surprise me if the worst were to happen that yet again we took it lying down.

I was impressed with the post Paris response, but thats about it so far.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8334 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 10:32:34 pm
In the same week a mealy mouthed statement about abhorrent chants but can't stop said chants.
Go figure
excellent point.
Logged

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8335 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 pm »
What a brilliant interview from the man himself - love how he nailed the journalist and called out the body language - Klopp is just something elsewhich other managers are speaking out in this way? Integrity and empathy by the bucketloads.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12098/12738524/jurgen-klopp-to-media-on-qatar-world-cup-award-in-2010-we-let-this-happen-but-you-more-than-i
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,458
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8336 on: Today at 12:04:07 am »
^^^^^^^^^
That stuff he says about the time (12 years), is exactly the point I was trying to make in the world cup thread in the general forum. Weve known this is happening, but for so long no one did or said anything - I distinctly remember the big issue being the fact it was going to be so goddamn hot! THAT was what bothered people - not the fact it was football politicians as he calls them, that awarded it, or the human rights issues.

So good for Klopp for being brave enough to point that out publicly and making the journalists squirm.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8337 on: Today at 07:28:33 am »
So somehow weve gone from celebrating Jurgen Klopp being awarded the freedom of Liverpool - worthy cause for celebration and elation, to the FA now wanting to overturn a decision to punish Jurgen Klopp for the incompetence shown by officials during the Man City match. Absolutely bonkers.

Also well said by him on Qatar as well, as always says the right words in those moments.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,284
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8338 on: Today at 07:46:16 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:03:05 pm
serious question:
has this ever happened before, to any manager or player?  anyone know?

There has been at least one - the FA appealed against a decision involving Mourinho:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/nov/07/fa-appeals-jose-mourinho-cleared-foul-language-touchline-manchester-united

I found it quick tricky to search for, as I tended to get results for appeals from those charged, rather than from the FA.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
  • The only club that matters
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8339 on: Today at 07:50:07 am »
Really well done on Qatar, thats the right tone.  Him and Van Gaal are the only ones so far whove got it right so far - its your decision and we have to do it, but its not right and dont expect us to act like its fine.

I go back & forth on what Id like to see from the players myself - tend to agree that they shouldnt be expected to sacrifice much as they were mostly just actual kids when the grown-ups arranged this fiasco.  But good on anyone who refuses to go, thats still possible.  Dont like armbands as they strike me as a way of singling out one conveniently virtue-signalling point to make, when the whole thing is wrong from top-to-bottom.

I think what Id like to see is the players sucking all the fun out of it.  Non-celebrations, deadpan media, dampening the atmosphere wherever possible.  Making like it was a closed-doors tournament, giving them all the joy of covid football.  Even that feels a bit unrealistic though.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,325
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8340 on: Today at 07:54:05 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:28:33 am
So somehow weve gone from celebrating Jurgen Klopp being awarded the freedom of Liverpool - worthy cause for celebration and elation, to the FA now wanting to overturn a decision to punish Jurgen Klopp for the incompetence shown by officials during the Man City match. Absolutely bonkers.

Also well said by him on Qatar as well, as always says the right words in those moments.
Jurgen is box office and does/says things that most managers don't have the bottle for. Although that makes him an easy target sometimes, it's clear he's more than capable of handling it and fighting battles on his own if needed. In the last few weeks alone, he's shone a light on the standards of officiating in the league, called out the imbalance of finances due to state owned clubs, and turned media questions about Qatar back on themselves to highlight the cowardice of their silence in 2010.

In previous seasons he's highlighted fixture congestion, the winter break (or lack of), protection of players from dangerous challenges, the ridiculous scheduling of games to satisfy broadcasters, and numerous other issues that are in urgent need of attention to preserve what's good about football. He is a one man army against everything wrong in the modern game, and he puts players and fans at the heart of everything, as he knows that's ultimately all that really matters.

I know I'm biased, but is their a manager in world football (ever) that's been so passionate about the integrity of the game? Or who expresses their views so eloquently (in their 2nd language)? Or has the courage to say what everyone else is thinking and risk the backlash?

He's literally opening doors for other managers and the media to do their jobs properly, and for everyone to stand up for the things that need to be addressed. Other managers should be following his lead and being brave enough to call out the media, call out the officials, highlight the unfairness of state owned clubs, and make the FA, PL, UEFA and FIFA feel the heat of their own failings.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:41 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,517
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8341 on: Today at 08:00:38 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:54:05 am
Jurgen is box office and does/says things that most managers don't have the bottle for. Although that makes him an easy target sometimes, it's clear he's more than capable of handling it and fighting battles on his own if needed. In the last few weeks alone, he's shone a light on the standards of officiating in the league, called out the imbalance of finances due to state owned clubs, and turned media questions about Qatar back on themselves to highlight the cowardice of their silence in 2010.

In previous seasons he's highlighted fixture congestion, the winter break (or lack of), protection of players from dangerous challenges, the ridiculous scheduling of games to satisfy broadcasters, and numerous other issues that are in urgent need of attention to preserve what's good about football. He is a one man army against everything wrong in the modern game, and he puts players and fans at the heart of everything, as he knows that's ultimately all that really matters.

I know I'm biased, but is their a manager in world football (ever) that's been so passionate about the integrity of the game? Or who expresses their views so eloquently (in their 2nd language)? Or has the courage to say what everyone else is thinking and risk the backlash?

He's literally opening doors for other managers and the media to do their jobs properly, and for everyone to stand up for the things that need to be addressed. Other managers should be following his lead and being brave enough to call out the media, call out the officials, highlight the unfairness of state owned clubs, and make the FA, PL, UEFA and FIFA feel the heat of their own failings.
He's the very definition of a leader. Let's see if the rest have the courage to follow him. The best thing is that even if (when) they don't have the balls, he will always.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8342 on: Today at 08:05:45 am »
What a man 👏👏👏

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 