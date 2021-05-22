So somehow weve gone from celebrating Jurgen Klopp being awarded the freedom of Liverpool - worthy cause for celebration and elation, to the FA now wanting to overturn a decision to punish Jurgen Klopp for the incompetence shown by officials during the Man City match. Absolutely bonkers.



Also well said by him on Qatar as well, as always says the right words in those moments.



Jurgen is box office and does/says things that most managers don't have the bottle for. Although that makes him an easy target sometimes, it's clear he's more than capable of handling it and fighting battles on his own if needed. In the last few weeks alone, he's shone a light on the standards of officiating in the league, called out the imbalance of finances due to state owned clubs, and turned media questions about Qatar back on themselves to highlight the cowardice of their silence in 2010.In previous seasons he's highlighted fixture congestion, the winter break (or lack of), protection of players from dangerous challenges, the ridiculous scheduling of games to satisfy broadcasters, and numerous other issues that are in urgent need of attention to preserve what's good about football. He is a one man army against everything wrong in the modern game, and he puts players and fans at the heart of everything, as he knows that's ultimately all that really matters.I know I'm biased, but is their a manager in world football (ever) that's been so passionate about the integrity of the game? Or who expresses their views so eloquently (in their 2nd language)? Or has the courage to say what everyone else is thinking and risk the backlash?He's literally opening doors for other managers and the media to do their jobs properly, and for everyone to stand up for the things that need to be addressed. Other managers should be following his lead and being brave enough to call out the media, call out the officials, highlight the unfairness of state owned clubs, and make the FA, PL, UEFA and FIFA feel the heat of their own failings.