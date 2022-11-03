« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8240
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:45:22 pm

You're nothing but a fucking wum.

I've been a supporter of the club for 25 years. I don't think I deserve such an adversarial comment. We're all on the same team here.

But I'm sorry, maybe it is news but there are a bunch of LFC supporters that don't have a clue that anything has happened re: Klopp and won't unless it gets mentioned by a commentator. And they wouldn't care too much if they did, and may never see Anfield in their lifetime.

And I only brought anything up about it when someone antagonizingly expressed displeasure with people doing anything other than fawning over the manager. If I was supposed to know when such a thing would arise, well I apologize because I didn't.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8241
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm


You're not coming across well at all. I don't think making jokes about people being dead is the way to turn things around.

I've nothing to turn around. You do know that I know he wasn't really dead, right? And you know that I knew that everyone else knew that also.

You have to admit that the by far most common connotation of the root of that word is a speech to honor the dead. And now this has turned into a pedantic grammar tiff. Great.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8242
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm

When I visited - I enjoyed the additional 2 days I had in the city just as much as the game.

First time I visited Liverpool, I got out of Lime Street station and the first thing I heard was some kid yelling at another "Yer ma's yer da"  :lmao
 
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8243
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 03:35:53 am
I've nothing to turn around. You do know that I know he wasn't really dead, right? And you know that I knew that everyone else knew that also.

You have to admit that the by far most common connotation of the root of that word is a speech to honor the dead. And now this has turned into a pedantic grammar tiff. Great.

I don't think it was good humour at all trying to make out you thought the manager was dead. Then following it up with a post that's dismissive of the honour after someone says it includes the Hillsborough 97 as if that devalues it somehow. It's crass.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #8244
When in hole, stop digging.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
