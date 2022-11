I imagine there are a lot of things that I care about that Klopp doesn't, and vice versa. And that's just fine.



Maybe no one has ever told you this, but a lot of supporters don't know or care anything about the city.



Well I think those supporters should get to know about the city and respect it. Liverpool FC is a product of this city and of the people and culture of this city. The Spion Kop and the influence it's had on how people support their own clubs globally was born out of the culture of the city of Liverpool.People from all over the world are attracted to our club, and the factors that make it so attractive all have their roots in the culture and fabric of this city and its people.The freedom of the city is a symbolic gesture of appreciation rarely given, and one Klopp no doubt cherishes because we are his people. He actually cares about the city and its people, just as we care about him. People who follow our club from further afield really should respect this. I think most do, too.