Rest of it here.



Kloppo and his missus, Ulla:







This has got me feeling all emotional and reflective. I can remember being very excited when Jürgen was appointed because of his previous success as a manager, but never would I have imagined what we have gone on to achieve and the impact that he has had. It’s sad to think that in all likelihood we are much closer to the end than we are to the beginning, and stuff like this tonight makes me think like that, but it really has been an absolute pleasure up to now and I’m so excited to watch his Liverpool team for however long he wants to stay here.